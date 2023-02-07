ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Angelo, TX



KLST/KSAN

San Angelo Stock Show: February 10, 2023

SAN ANGELO, Texas — Hundreds of pigs are getting judged this weekend at the Foster Coliseum Fairgrounds to continue the city stock show. FFA and 4H students arrived on Friday, Feb. 10 for this weekend’s shows. They have spent months raising their animal to be judged by experts. “The person who has helped me the […]
SAN ANGELO, TX
103.1 Kickin Country

Could There Be Casinos In San Angelo Anytime Soon?

Some people have a taste for gaming chips. I have never found them appetizing. More on that coming up. As of now, Texas has three operating casinos. None of them are particularly close to San Angelo. They include the Kickapoo Lucky Eagle Casino in Eagle Pass, Naskila Gaming in Livingston, and the Speaking Rock Entertainment Center in El Paso.
SAN ANGELO, TX
tourcounsel.com

Sunset Mall | Shopping mall in San Angelo, Texas

Sunset Mall is a shopping mall located in San Angelo, Texas. The anchor stores are Marshalls, JCPenney, Fitness 1440, Ulta Beauty, two Dillard's stores, Conn's, There is one vacant anchor store that was once Sears. The mall opened in 1979, featuring JCPenney, Sears, H. J. Wilson Co., Bealls, and Hemphill-Wells....
SAN ANGELO, TX
FOX West Texas

From Germany to West Texas: Drei Bruders food truck brings sausage, sauerkraut to San Angelo

SAN ANGELO, Texas — Brett Rasberry grew up surrounded by his twin brother, older brother, parents and an abundance of homemade sausage. For much of his life, Rasberry's family would cook the classic German meal from their kitchen in San Angelo, until 2014 when they made the decision to open up a food truck: Drei Bruders Rasberry's Fresh Pork Sausage LLC.
SAN ANGELO, TX
San Angelo LIVE!

USGS: Cluster of Earthquakes in the Big Country Saturday

HERMLEIGH, TX – The United States Geological Survey is reporting a cluster of earthquakes hit near Hermleigh Saturday and could be felt as far away as San Angelo. Four earthquakes shook along the Fisher county side on the Scurry/Fisher county line in the same vicinity as the earthquakes that occurred on February 3.
HERMLEIGH, TX
KLST/KSAN

Buttercup Cafe looking for new owners

SAN ANGELO, Texas (Concho Valley Homepage) — The current owners of Buttercup all-day Cafe have announced they are looking to “pass the torch” of ownership of the popular local coffee bar. Buttercup has been in San Angelo since 2021 and has been a coffee hot spot for Angelo State University students and much more ever […]
SAN ANGELO, TX
San Angelo LIVE!

Drunk Driving & Getting High on the Reefer Tops Saturday Arrests

SAN ANGELO – Nine individuals were arrested and booked into the Tom Green County Detention Center over the last 24 hours mostly for Driving While Intoxicated and Marijuana Possession. 45-year-old Christopher Banks was arrested by Texas Department of Public Safety Troopers Saturday morning. He was charged with his second...
TOM GREEN COUNTY, TX
pv-magazine-usa.com

Watch: West Texas community comes together for solar project

Texas is the nation’s leader in energy production, though its profile is rapidly switching from one dominated by oil and gas to one characterized by solar and wind. As the energy transition takes place, new jobs and revenues are being brought to West Texas, where drier climates and wide-open spaces make it an ideal fit for solar.
CONCHO COUNTY, TX



