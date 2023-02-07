Read full article on original website
San Angelo Stock Show: February 10, 2023
SAN ANGELO, Texas — Hundreds of pigs are getting judged this weekend at the Foster Coliseum Fairgrounds to continue the city stock show. FFA and 4H students arrived on Friday, Feb. 10 for this weekend’s shows. They have spent months raising their animal to be judged by experts. “The person who has helped me the […]
Could There Be Casinos In San Angelo Anytime Soon?
Some people have a taste for gaming chips. I have never found them appetizing. More on that coming up. As of now, Texas has three operating casinos. None of them are particularly close to San Angelo. They include the Kickapoo Lucky Eagle Casino in Eagle Pass, Naskila Gaming in Livingston, and the Speaking Rock Entertainment Center in El Paso.
tourcounsel.com
Sunset Mall | Shopping mall in San Angelo, Texas
Sunset Mall is a shopping mall located in San Angelo, Texas. The anchor stores are Marshalls, JCPenney, Fitness 1440, Ulta Beauty, two Dillard's stores, Conn's, There is one vacant anchor store that was once Sears. The mall opened in 1979, featuring JCPenney, Sears, H. J. Wilson Co., Bealls, and Hemphill-Wells....
From Germany to West Texas: Drei Bruders food truck brings sausage, sauerkraut to San Angelo
SAN ANGELO, Texas — Brett Rasberry grew up surrounded by his twin brother, older brother, parents and an abundance of homemade sausage. For much of his life, Rasberry's family would cook the classic German meal from their kitchen in San Angelo, until 2014 when they made the decision to open up a food truck: Drei Bruders Rasberry's Fresh Pork Sausage LLC.
Senior discovers & restores 75-year-old military tractor for Agricultural Mechanics competition
"We believe you have a military tractor," Wolf was told by the J.I. Case Archives in Wisconsin after making a last attempt to find out the history of her tractor.
The Costs of Getting Caught “Getting Busy” in A Car in Texas
There was a time when every city in America had a "lover's lane". I asked several over 60-year-old adults in San Angelo where to find the location of the local "lover's lane" I got a lot of naughty smiles. A few told me about a naughty store. That was not what I had in mind. Many said it was "none of my business".
San Angelo LIVE!
USGS: Cluster of Earthquakes in the Big Country Saturday
HERMLEIGH, TX – The United States Geological Survey is reporting a cluster of earthquakes hit near Hermleigh Saturday and could be felt as far away as San Angelo. Four earthquakes shook along the Fisher county side on the Scurry/Fisher county line in the same vicinity as the earthquakes that occurred on February 3.
Buttercup Cafe looking for new owners
SAN ANGELO, Texas (Concho Valley Homepage) — The current owners of Buttercup all-day Cafe have announced they are looking to “pass the torch” of ownership of the popular local coffee bar. Buttercup has been in San Angelo since 2021 and has been a coffee hot spot for Angelo State University students and much more ever […]
Eight dogs at risk of being “destroyed” if not found homes
Concho Valley PAWS posted on their Facebook page today that eight dogs are currently at risk of being "destroyed" if not found homes by Friday, February 10, 2023.
Sheriff: Eight on the run following bailout near Menard
The Menard County Sheriff's Office reminds citizens to lock their vehicles and doors to their house. Call 911 if someone is walking on your property.
The carnival is back in town – Here’s what you need to know
Residents may have noticed the large trucks hauling in the carnival rides so here's what you need to know before attending.
Man indicted for murder involving Snapchat conversation
According to records filed in Tom Green County, Christopher Wise was indicted on January 20, 2023, for the murder of Christie Feland by striking her with an unknown object.
Tom Green County jail logs: February 10, 2023
Over the past 24 hours, 16 people were booked into the Tom Green County Detention Center. Below is a summary of the booking charges and the individual arrest records.
San Angelo LIVE!
Drunk Driving & Getting High on the Reefer Tops Saturday Arrests
SAN ANGELO – Nine individuals were arrested and booked into the Tom Green County Detention Center over the last 24 hours mostly for Driving While Intoxicated and Marijuana Possession. 45-year-old Christopher Banks was arrested by Texas Department of Public Safety Troopers Saturday morning. He was charged with his second...
pv-magazine-usa.com
Watch: West Texas community comes together for solar project
Texas is the nation’s leader in energy production, though its profile is rapidly switching from one dominated by oil and gas to one characterized by solar and wind. As the energy transition takes place, new jobs and revenues are being brought to West Texas, where drier climates and wide-open spaces make it an ideal fit for solar.
What is happening with La Niña?
La Niña conditions prevail but are expected to end during the next few months according to the NWS but the upcoming spring continues to favor below-normal precipitation.
SA Assisted Living Facility staff to get a 50 percent salary increase
San Angelo State Supported Living Center staff will be receiving a 50 percent salary increase for all positions - something they have never seen before.
El Niño 62% likely by fall; why chances aren’t higher
If the odds of El Nino rise, especially beyond spring, then NOAA will activate the ENSO Alert System.
