'La La Land' to be a Broadway stage musical

By KCAL-News Staff
 4 days ago

The 2016 mega hit, "La La Land" is heading to Broadway. The award-winning film that starred Emma Stone and Ryan Gosling
as an aspiring actress and jazz musician chasing their dreams in Los Angeles is being adapted as a Broadway stage musical, Lionsgate announced Tuesday.

"I'm thrilled to reunite with Lionsgate and the incredible team behind `La La Land' to adapt the movie for the Broadway stage, the next
exciting chapter in its evolution," Marc Platt, one of the film's producers, said in a statement. "We've assembled a world-class team to create a musical that will delight `La La Land's' millions of current fans and introduce the property to a whole new audience."

According to Lionsgate, the show will be directed by Tony Award and Drama Desk Award winner Bartlett Sher, with the book by Pulitzer Prize winner Ayad Akhtar and Barrymore Award winner Matthew Decker. The stage who will also feature music by the film's composer and two-time Oscar winner Justin Hurwitz and lyrics by Oscar and Tony winners Benj Pasek and Justin Paul.

The timing of the show's development was not released. "La La Land" won six Oscars, including best actress for Stone and best director for Damien Chazelle.

