KVC-Arts 2/5/23 - John Cafiero & Osaka Popstar's "Ear Candy"
This is an extremely fun one with David Fleming in conversation with John Cafiero, of Osaka Popstar. David first interviewed Cafiero alongside Dr Demento talking about "Dr Demento - Covered In Punk," an INCREDIBLE collection of punk artists covering Dr Demento staples, and some artists known through Dr Demento covering some classic punk! Cafiero produced and performed this on this one.
'This Is Why' it was a tough road to Paramore's new album
"The impression that Paramore-slash-I have given off in the past," says singer Hayley Williams, "is one that's very bubbly, and colorful – and that's not really how I am." , nearly two decades ago. Now 34, she's become a towering pop-punk-cultural figure both within the group and in her own right through solo albums, collaborations and the charismatic, ever-present heart on her sleeve.
Lil Yachty's delightfully absurd path to 'Let's Start Here'
Lil Yachty often worked better as an idea than a rapper. The late-decade morass of grifters like Lil Pump, amidst the self-serious reign of Future and Drake (eventual Yachty collaborators, for what it's worth), created a demand for something lighter, someone charismatic, a throwback to a time in the culture when characters like Biz Markie could score a hit or Kool Keith could sustain a career in one hyper-specific lane of rap fandom. Yachty fulfilled the role: His introduction to many was through a comedy skit soundtracked by his viral breakout "1 Night," which tapped into the song's deadpan delivery and was the perfect complement for its sleepy charm. The casual fan knows him best for a pair of collaborations in 2016: as one-half of the zeitgeist-defining single "Broccoli" with oddity D.R.A.M., or "iSpy," a top-five pop hit with backpack rapper Kyle. Yachty embodied the rapper as larger-than-life character — from his candy-colored braids to his winning smile — and while the songs themselves were interesting, you could be forgiven for wondering if there was anything substantial behind the fun, the grounds for the start of a long career.
Burt Bacharach, visionary pop composer, has died at 94
American popular music has lost a giant. According to his publicist, Burt Bacharach died Wednesday due to natural causes at his Los Angeles home with family at his side. He was 94. Bacharach composed an astonishing number of hit songs over the decades: "Say A Little Prayer." "Walk On By."...
Rebecca Black leaves the meme in the rear view
Tomorrow will mark 12 years since Rebecca Black, back then a California teen with an interest in music, released the video for the song "Friday," a strange pop song that she did not write the lyrics to, nor pen the melody of. Or produce. Or direct the video for. She was, after all, 13 years old. You may remember what happened next — Black became one of the earliest prototypes for teenaged internet celebrity, and commensurate with that job description, a target for bullying.
