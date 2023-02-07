Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
cbs19news
Pitching holds key to Virginia's ceiling
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (CBS19 SPORTS) -- Not long ago Jake Berry was just hoping to play a key role out of the Virginia bullpen, now the 6'10" lefty is one the lone weekend starter returning for the Cavaliers. "It's just a different role on a day-to-day basis," Berry said, "Where last...
cbs19news
Cavaliers driven by example of last season's NCAA champs
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (CBS19 SPORTS) -- As back-to-back NCAA champions, Lars Tiffany and Virginia thought they knew where the bar was to win another championship last spring, but Maryland showed the Cavaliers otherwise. "We knew it was tough to get back there, the land of great is lonely, to get back...
cbs19news
'Talk is cheap' in matchup against Duke
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (CBS19 SPORTS)-- It's a matchup that needs little introduction, UVA vs Duke has produced countless instant classics over the years. But Saturday's game could mark a new chapter in this ACC series. For the first time in over 4 decades Duke comes to town without Coach Mike Krzyzewski, instead Jon Scheyer and the Blue Devils enter JPJ as an unranked opponent for the first time since 1996.
cbs19news
Shedrick 'stays ready' and delivers Virginia a boost
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (CBS19 SPORTS) -- The message has remained the same since the preseason, Tony Bennett telling a deep Virginia roster to 'stay ready' and Kadin Shedrick provided the perfect reason why against NC State. "It's a great lesson why you just keep working and you stay ready," Bennett said...
cbs19news
Carver Rec opens late on Friday
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- Maintenance issues forced the city to cancel some programs at one of its recreation centers on Friday morning. The Charlottesville Department of Parks and Recreation says work meant Carver Recreation Center opened at 12 p.m. Friday instead of its usual time. All classes and programs...
cbs19news
Center at Belvedere director announces retirement
ALBEMARLE COUNTY, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- After more than two decades at the helm, the executive director of the Center at Belvedere will be retiring. Peter Thompson has been the executive director for more than 23 years and he says his retirement will go into effect in December. “It has...
cbs19news
At the Paramount - Feb. 10
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- In this At the Paramount, Andy Pillifant talks about upcoming events, including Our Planet Live, the Charlottesville Ballet, JABA Digs Jazz, and much more. For more information, click here.
cbs19news
CEO of Hospice of the Piedmont announces retirement
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- The person who has been leading the Hospice of the Piedmont for nearly seven years is retiring. According to a release, HOP President and CEO Ron Cottrell announced Thursday that he would be retiring from his position. He joined HOP in 2016 after working in...
cbs19news
Student Athlete of the Week: Carter Wesson
ALBEMARLE, Va. (CBS19 SPORTS)--On the Albemarle basketball court, Carter Wesson doesn't just standout, he leaps above the competition. "He came in mainly as a three point shooter and then he jumped so well he got a lot of dunks," explained Albemarle head coach Greg Maynard, "So those were his main two attributes to the team early on but this year and even last year he really developed as a great defensive player, rebounder, passer, gets a lot of steals in our press he just does everything to help the team."
cbs19news
Family with former NICU patient hosts Valentine's celebration at UVA Hospital
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- A former NICU family hosted a Valentine's cookie decorating celebration at the University of Virginia Health System's NICU on Friday. Faith Chaudhuri was born prematurely at 28 weeks and spent the first few months of her life in the NICU. Her parents wanted to connect...
cbs19news
Feel Good Friday: Charlottesville City Schools recognizes important staff members
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- School counselors play a big role in student lives, and one area school division is looking to highlight them. “They are kind of responsible for three different domains: the academic development of our students, the career development of our students, and the personal, social, or mental wellness of our students,” said Patrick Farrell, Behavior Support Specialist for Charlottesville High School.
cbs19news
Lake Monticello welcomes new mascot
FLUVANNA COUNTY, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- The Lake Monticello Owners Association welcomed a new mascot to its team, Monti the Friendly Lake Monster. After the pandemic and being in solitude for so long, the association decided to bring a little fun competition into the community. Fluvanna County artists of all ages were asked to submit their best lake monster.
cbs19news
Friends of Charlottesville Downtown preparing for flower planter competition
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- Friends of Charlottesville Downtown is preparing for the first flower planter competition for businesses on the Downtown Mall. The competition begins with a flower market, where businesses can get all the supplies they need to create a beautiful flower arrangement to set outside their stores.
cbs19news
Kochis holds walk-and talk-on Downtown Mall
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- Charlottesville Police Chief Michael Kochis held his weekly walk-and-talk on the Downtown Mall on Thursday. In an effort to get to know the people in his new community, Kochis has been holding these events around the city. Through them, he hopes to hear personal stories...
cbs19news
COVID vaccines now included in annual schedules
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- COVID-19 shots are now included in schedules of routinely recommended vaccines. These schedules summarize current vaccine recommendations but don't set requirements for schools or workplaces. As of Thursday, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention published a report noting the addition of the COVID-19 vaccine.
cbs19news
Annual 'Ink to End Lyme' event raising awareness
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- On Saturday, Om Tattoo will be hosting the sixth annual “Ink to End Lyme” event. During the month of February, tattoo shops across the nation work to raise money that will go toward getting better testing and better treatment for the disease. According...
cbs19news
CPD to hold hiring blitz to fill open officer positions
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- There are more than two dozen open officer positions at the Charlottesville Police Department, so it will be hosting a hiring blitz. The event will take place at Charlottesville High School from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Feb. 18. The department says no experience...
cbs19news
CATEC money is coming from the city
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va (CBS19 NEWS) -- Charlottesville City Schools is paying $5.3 million to buy out Albemarle County's share of the Charlottesville Albemarle Technical Education Center, but that amount of money isn't coming out of thin air. It will be coming from the city's budget, but Councilor Michael Payne says the...
cbs19news
Accepting nominations for heroes
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- The Central Virginia Chapter of the American Red Cross is looking for heroes. The annual Celebration of Heroes is coming up, and it will be honoring people from this area who have saved a life, performed an act of courage, or unselfishly served and gave inspirational leadership to the community while also raising funds to help the Red Cross help those in need.
cbs19news
Deeds responds to amendment concerning Ellis appointment being rejected
RICHMOND, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- State Senator Creigh Deeds proposed an amendment that would have removed Bert Ellis from the University of Virginia Board of Visitors. However, that amendment failed earlier this week. "He and I obviously have a lot of policy disagreements," said Deeds. The amendment was proposed last...
Comments / 0