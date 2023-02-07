ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers




Upstate Comes Up Short Against Winthrop in Rock Hill on Sunday Afternoon

SPARTANBURG, S.C. – USC Upstate women's basketball came up short against Winthrop on Sunday night with a 56-52 finish in Rock Hill, S.C. Isabella Geraci led the Spartans in scoring this weekend with 19 points on Sunday and 23 points on Saturday. Nyla Walker and Rebekah Gordon also contributed nine points each to the Spartans' 52 points.
Bella Bertot's Fifth Inning Home Run and Alyssa Kelly's Late Game Save Lift Upstate to Final Victory in Upstate Classic

SPARTANBURG, S.C. – USC Upstate softball continued its successful start to the 2023 season as it beat Bucknell 5-4 during the second day of the Upstate Classic. Bella Bertot gave Upstate the winning run with her first home run of the season while Maddie Dreup earned her second win of the season and Alyssa Kelly was credited with her first save of the year.
Women's Golf Looks To Carry Fall's Momentum Into Its Spring Opener at the Sea Best Intercollegiate at San Jose

Sea Best Intercollegiate at San Jose | Feb. 13-14, 2023. San Jose Country Club (Par 72; 6,084 yards) | Jacksonville, Fla. Teams (14): Campbell, Cincinnati, Daytona State, Eastern Kentucky, Florida International, Houston Christian, Jacksonville, Louisiana Monroe, Navy, Presbyterian, Seminole State, Stetson, USC Upstate, Wofford. Tournament Lineup. Beem Pabsimma (R-Sr.; Bangkok,...
