SPARTANBURG, S.C. – USC Upstate softball continued its successful start to the 2023 season as it beat Bucknell 5-4 during the second day of the Upstate Classic. Bella Bertot gave Upstate the winning run with her first home run of the season while Maddie Dreup earned her second win of the season and Alyssa Kelly was credited with her first save of the year.

SPARTANBURG, SC ・ 1 DAY AGO