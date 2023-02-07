Read full article on original website
Related
zycrypto.com
Deutsche Bank Announces Investments in Two Crypto Firms as More TradFi Institutions Join the Race
The bank is planning to acquire a minority stake in Deutsche Digital Assets and Tradias. Deutsche believes that there are opportunities in the current bear market. The German multinational investment bank Deutsche is planning to invest in two cryptocurrency companies as part of its expansion plans, according to sources that shared the information with Bloomberg.
zycrypto.com
Cardano Set To Get A Major Performance Upgrade On Valentine’s Day — ADA Boom On The Way?
Cardano maintainer IOG has confirmed the news that will undoubtedly excite the legion of ADA fans. The community coordinator at IOG, Rebecca Hopwood, has revealed that an upcoming long-awaited upgrade has been scheduled for Valentine’s Day. The SECP upgrade, now dubbed “Valentine”, will introduce new Plutus SECP cryptographic primitives...
zycrypto.com
Tezro’s Growing Ecosystem Enjoys Numerous Functionalities, Crypto Storage And Trading
Tezro, an all-in-one application platform, has made significant milestones in the blockchain and crypto industry by providing its users with cutting-edge e-commerce experience, seamless payment instruments and a safe space to chat with friends and like-minded people. By design, the Tezro application works as a crypto-centric retail payment with an...
zycrypto.com
Bitcoin Sees Spike in Transfer Fees Following Ordinals Launch
A week after Bitcoin’s controversial NFT platform rocked the centre of crypto discussions, transaction fees on the blockchain are beginning to see a significant surge. Over the last nine days, a 120% surge has been recorded, with fees inching closer to the $2 mark. The last time Bitcoin charged above $2 for a transaction was back in November 2022, on the heels of the FTX saga.
zycrypto.com
P2P Exchange LocalBitcoins Closes Shop After 10 Years Of Business Amid Market Woes
With the bitcoin price trading more than 67% below its all-time high, not even LocalBitcoins, one of the oldest and most popular peer-to-peer bitcoin exchanges, has been immune from the slaughter. The Helsinki-headquartered exchange is closing its business after serving customers for over ten years due to the difficult market...
zycrypto.com
Ordinals Project Surpasses 11,000 NFT Mints In Weeks Amid Criticisms From Bitcoin Maxis
Ordinals project has recorded 11,000 NFTs Mints on the Bitcoin Network within weeks of launch. Despite criticisms of a cross-section of Bitcoin faithful, supporters of NFTs on the Bitcoin network have argued that it is more innovative and can ignite the next bull run. On the other hand, critics say...
zycrypto.com
DeFi Platform MakerDAO Integrates Chainlink Automation for Stablecoin DAI
The step aims to stabilize the stablecoin amid a volatile market. According to the Maker’s voting page, the new system goes live on Feb.11. Cryptocurrency lending platform MakerDAO has integrated Chainlink Automation to stabilize the value of its stablecoin, DAI – a decentralized digital asset pegged to the USD. Chainlink shared the announcement in a press release on Thursday.
zycrypto.com
Cardano Whale Numbers Hit Extreme Bullish Levels, Signaling Huge ADA Upside
Cardano has scored many wins since the year 2023. The Blockchain is one of the few proof of stake chains constantly making waves across the cryptocurrency market. Cardano has just hit yet another significant milestone. According to new reports from the Santiment intelligence platform, the number of Cardano whales on the entire network has skyrocketed in 2023.
zycrypto.com
Cardano’s EVM-Compatible Sidechain Public Testnet Proves Super Bullish For ADA After Going Live
The announcement follows the deployment of the blockchain’s developer toolkit last month. It is part of Cardano’s efforts to enable blockchain interoperability and the expansion of its dApp ecosystem. About a month after releasing a toolkit for developing sidechains, Cardano’s developer, IOG, has released a public testnet for...
Comments / 0