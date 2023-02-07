ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

zycrypto.com

Deutsche Bank Announces Investments in Two Crypto Firms as More TradFi Institutions Join the Race

The bank is planning to acquire a minority stake in Deutsche Digital Assets and Tradias. Deutsche believes that there are opportunities in the current bear market. The German multinational investment bank Deutsche is planning to invest in two cryptocurrency companies as part of its expansion plans, according to sources that shared the information with Bloomberg.
zycrypto.com

Cardano Set To Get A Major Performance Upgrade On Valentine’s Day — ADA Boom On The Way?

Cardano maintainer IOG has confirmed the news that will undoubtedly excite the legion of ADA fans. The community coordinator at IOG, Rebecca Hopwood, has revealed that an upcoming long-awaited upgrade has been scheduled for Valentine’s Day. The SECP upgrade, now dubbed “Valentine”, will introduce new Plutus SECP cryptographic primitives...
zycrypto.com

Tezro’s Growing Ecosystem Enjoys Numerous Functionalities, Crypto Storage And Trading

Tezro, an all-in-one application platform, has made significant milestones in the blockchain and crypto industry by providing its users with cutting-edge e-commerce experience, seamless payment instruments and a safe space to chat with friends and like-minded people. By design, the Tezro application works as a crypto-centric retail payment with an...
zycrypto.com

Bitcoin Sees Spike in Transfer Fees Following Ordinals Launch

A week after Bitcoin’s controversial NFT platform rocked the centre of crypto discussions, transaction fees on the blockchain are beginning to see a significant surge. Over the last nine days, a 120% surge has been recorded, with fees inching closer to the $2 mark. The last time Bitcoin charged above $2 for a transaction was back in November 2022, on the heels of the FTX saga.
zycrypto.com

P2P Exchange LocalBitcoins Closes Shop After 10 Years Of Business Amid Market Woes

With the bitcoin price trading more than 67% below its all-time high, not even LocalBitcoins, one of the oldest and most popular peer-to-peer bitcoin exchanges, has been immune from the slaughter. The Helsinki-headquartered exchange is closing its business after serving customers for over ten years due to the difficult market...
zycrypto.com

DeFi Platform MakerDAO Integrates Chainlink Automation for Stablecoin DAI

The step aims to stabilize the stablecoin amid a volatile market. According to the Maker’s voting page, the new system goes live on Feb.11. Cryptocurrency lending platform MakerDAO has integrated Chainlink Automation to stabilize the value of its stablecoin, DAI – a decentralized digital asset pegged to the USD. Chainlink shared the announcement in a press release on Thursday.
zycrypto.com

Cardano Whale Numbers Hit Extreme Bullish Levels, Signaling Huge ADA Upside

Cardano has scored many wins since the year 2023. The Blockchain is one of the few proof of stake chains constantly making waves across the cryptocurrency market. Cardano has just hit yet another significant milestone. According to new reports from the Santiment intelligence platform, the number of Cardano whales on the entire network has skyrocketed in 2023.

