Read full article on original website
Related
Judas Priest release short statement on Ozzy Osbourne's tour retirement, future shows
"Right now we’re looking at feasible opportunities to see each other again"
NME
Ozzy Osbourne: a rock’n’roll showman like no other
Several breeds of small nocturnal mammals might have been removed from the endangered list at the news, but the rock music world in general has been distraught to hear that, aged 74, Ozzy Osbourne is retiring from touring. A combination of health issues — stemming from both his diagnosis with Parkinson’s disease and a bad fall in 2019 which aggravated injuries from his 2003 quad biking accident (which led to numerous therapies and spinal surgery to save him from paralysis) — have left him too “physically weak” to undertake the travel necessary for a major tour.
Cleveland.com
Paramore, Chase Rice, Korn and Rolling Stones lead this week’s new music releases
The return of Paramore highlights this week’s batch of new music releases, joined by fresh titles from Chase Rice, In Flames, Brad Mehldau and Yo La Tengo and archival goodies from the Rolling Stones and Luther Vandross... Album of the Week: Paramore’s first new album in six years, “This...
hypebeast.com
Yeah Yeah Yeahs Announce 2023 U.S. and European Tour Dates
The Yeah Yeah Yeahs are officially heading out on tour this spring and summer, with a string of shows booked in the U.S. and Europe in support of their 2022 album, Cool It Down. The reunited band will kick off their travels in Washington, DC, on May 5, before traveling...
Lies (Mike and Nate Kinsella) Announce Debut Album, Share Video for New Song: Watch
Lies, the new band from Mike and Nate Kinsella, has announced its debut self-titled album with a new song called “Resurrection.” It’s due out March 31 via Polyvinyl. They’re also set to play a short stint of tour dates on the East Coast in April. Check out the album art, the full list of tour dates, and the video for “Resurrection” below.
musictimes.com
Ozzy Osbourne Net Worth 2023: Wealth of One of World's Biggest Rockers Revealed Amid Tour Retirement
Fans will no longer see Ozzy Osbourne perform live on stage because he announced he was retiring from touring. In addition, the 74-year-old rock singer canceled all of his future performances as he recovers from spinal surgery. The wife of Sharon Osbourne has been dealing with a number of health...
Ozzy Osbourne has retired from touring
"Never would I have imagined that my touring days would have ended this way" - Ozzy Osbourne
The Whittaker family, the most inbred family in America, shares some of their life online through Soft White Underbelly
Mark Laita, the host of the Soft White Underbelly youtube channel, is one of the first to highlight the Whittaker family. Mark first came to know the Whittaker family in 2004 while working on his book ¨Created Equal¨.
Watch Ozzy Osbourne startle co-workers in new office job
Prince of Darkness Ozzy Osbourne was never meant to be stuck behind a desk — but that's where he finds himself in this Super Bowl advert
Iron Maiden’s Eddie – A Look Back Through More Than 40 Years of Metal’s Best Mascot
A street-walking axe murderer, the Devil's puppet, a lobotomized asylum patient, an Egyptian pharaoh, a cyborg... a tree (a menacing one at that), a fighter pilot, a storm hovering over a futuristic London, a gigantic space alien, a Mayan warrior... regardless of what form and no matter what horrific, metamorphosing torture he endures, Iron Maiden's Eddie has served as the most essential visual representation any band, metal or otherwise, could have.
Consequence
Ozzy Osbourne, Billy Idol, Paul Stanley, and Joan Jett Star in Workday’s “Rock Star” Super Bowl Ad: Watch
Ozzy Osbourne, Billy Idol, Paul Stanley, Joan Jett, and Gary Clark Jr. all make appearances in Workday’s star-studded new “Rock Star” Super Bowl commercial. “Rock stars have worked hard to earn their titles,” reads the ad’s YouTube description. “So when the business world starts calling execs ‘rock stars’ for crushing it with Workday, the legends have something to say.”
Fox News
Ozzy Osbourne cancels all tour dates amid 'life-altering' injury, several health scares
Hard rock singer Ozzy Osbourne has canceled his 2023 European tour dates due to an old spine injury preventing him from traveling extensively after suffering several other health issues in the past.
Ozzy Osbourne “Not Physically Capable” Of Performing European/UK Dates, Suggests Retirement From Touring
In February 2020, Ozzy Osbourne called off the North American leg of his “No More Tours 2” amid a series of health problems including a Parkinson’s Disease diagnosis. At the time, he also said that the degenerative condition was the least of his issues, citing “unbelievable pain” stemming from a prior injury. In an Instagram post late Tuesday, the Black Sabbath legend and former star of TV’s The Osbournes, wrote that he has “come to the realization that I’m not physically capable of doing my upcoming European/UK tour dates, as I know I couldn’t deal with the travel required.” Later in...
Don Henley’s ‘The Boys of Summer’ Is a Statement About ‘the Woodstock Generation’
Don Henley’s “The Boys of Summer” was a political take on “the Woodstock generation.”. He said the song was also about an intergenerational romantic relationship. Part of the song was inspired by a Grateful Dead sticker. Classic rock star Don Henley wrote “The Boys of Summer”...
Pitchfork
Ozzy Osbourne Wins Best Rock Album and Best Metal Performance at 2023 Grammys
Ozzy Osbourne has won the 2023 Grammy Award for Best Rock Album with Patient Number 9. He won the honor over the Black Keys (Dropout Boogie), Elvis Costello & The Imposters (The Boy Named If), Idles (Crawler), Machine Gun Kelly (Mainstream Sellout), and Spoon (Lucifer on the Sofa). Producer Andrew Watt accepted the award on Osbourne’s behalf, shouting out the late Taylor Hawkins and Jeff Beck for their support of the album. Find the speech below.
DoYouRemember?
Frail Ozzy Osbourne Walks With A Cane In First Sighting Since Announcing Retirement
Recently, Ozzy Osbourne who was diagnosed with Parkinson’s disease in 2019 was spotted using a walking cane as a support during a hospital visit at the Los Angeles Medical center. This is the first time the Black Sabbath Frontman appeared in public since he announced his retirement. The singer...
iheart.com
Metallica Announces Upcoming Album '72 Seasons' On Cassette
Metallica is going old-school. The band recently announced that they will release a cassette tape version of their upcoming album, “72 Seasons,” when it comes out in April. The band posted a picture of the tape on social media and wrote, “Looking for a reason to dust off...
Louder
A ton of memorabilia owned by rock legends including Ozzy Osbourne, Slipknot, Fleetwood Mac, Elton John and more, is going under the hammer
If you've ever fancied owning a pair of sequin Louboutin boots owned by Elton John, now's your chance, as a rare collection of memorabilia will soon be up for auction, in aid of the charity MusiCares
musictimes.com
Big 4 Tour: Megadeth, Metallica, Slayer, Anthrax Concert Coming Soon?: David Ellefson Speaks Out!
Many fans are waiting for the Big 4 (Megdeth, Metallica, Slayer, and Anthrax) to collaborate with each other and perform in one evening again after guitarist Scott Ian's statement, but it appears that it won't happen anytime soon based on David Ellefson's recent remarks. Speaking to BODS Mayhem Hour, the...
NME
Depeche Mode announce support acts for North America ‘Memento Mori’ tour
Depeche Mode have announced the support acts for the North American leg of their 2023 ‘Memento Mori’ world tour. The synth-pop duo – comprising Dave Gahan and Martin Gore – are due to hit the road next month following the release of their 15th studio album, ‘Memento Mori’, which is out on March 17 via Columbia/Mute.
Comments / 0