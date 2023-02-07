ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

NME

Ozzy Osbourne: a rock’n’roll showman like no other

Several breeds of small nocturnal mammals might have been removed from the endangered list at the news, but the rock music world in general has been distraught to hear that, aged 74, Ozzy Osbourne is retiring from touring. A combination of health issues — stemming from both his diagnosis with Parkinson’s disease and a bad fall in 2019 which aggravated injuries from his 2003 quad biking accident (which led to numerous therapies and spinal surgery to save him from paralysis) — have left him too “physically weak” to undertake the travel necessary for a major tour.
Cleveland.com

Paramore, Chase Rice, Korn and Rolling Stones lead this week’s new music releases

The return of Paramore highlights this week’s batch of new music releases, joined by fresh titles from Chase Rice, In Flames, Brad Mehldau and Yo La Tengo and archival goodies from the Rolling Stones and Luther Vandross... Album of the Week: Paramore’s first new album in six years, “This...
hypebeast.com

Yeah Yeah Yeahs Announce 2023 U.S. and European Tour Dates

The Yeah Yeah Yeahs are officially heading out on tour this spring and summer, with a string of shows booked in the U.S. and Europe in support of their 2022 album, Cool It Down. The reunited band will kick off their travels in Washington, DC, on May 5, before traveling...
Pitchfork

Lies (Mike and Nate Kinsella) Announce Debut Album, Share Video for New Song: Watch

Lies, the new band from Mike and Nate Kinsella, has announced its debut self-titled album with a new song called “Resurrection.” It’s due out March 31 via Polyvinyl. They’re also set to play a short stint of tour dates on the East Coast in April. Check out the album art, the full list of tour dates, and the video for “Resurrection” below.
Loudwire

Iron Maiden’s Eddie – A Look Back Through More Than 40 Years of Metal’s Best Mascot

A street-walking axe murderer, the Devil's puppet, a lobotomized asylum patient, an Egyptian pharaoh, a cyborg... a tree (a menacing one at that), a fighter pilot, a storm hovering over a futuristic London, a gigantic space alien, a Mayan warrior... regardless of what form and no matter what horrific, metamorphosing torture he endures, Iron Maiden's Eddie has served as the most essential visual representation any band, metal or otherwise, could have.
Consequence

Ozzy Osbourne, Billy Idol, Paul Stanley, and Joan Jett Star in Workday’s “Rock Star” Super Bowl Ad: Watch

Ozzy Osbourne, Billy Idol, Paul Stanley, Joan Jett, and Gary Clark Jr. all make appearances in Workday’s star-studded new “Rock Star” Super Bowl commercial. “Rock stars have worked hard to earn their titles,” reads the ad’s YouTube description. “So when the business world starts calling execs ‘rock stars’ for crushing it with Workday, the legends have something to say.”
Deadline

Ozzy Osbourne “Not Physically Capable” Of Performing European/UK Dates, Suggests Retirement From Touring

In February 2020, Ozzy Osbourne called off the North American leg of his “No More Tours 2” amid a series of health problems including a Parkinson’s Disease diagnosis. At the time, he also said that the degenerative condition was the least of his issues, citing “unbelievable pain” stemming from a prior injury. In an Instagram post late Tuesday, the Black Sabbath legend and former star of TV’s The Osbournes, wrote that he has “come to the realization that I’m not physically capable of doing my upcoming European/UK tour dates, as I know I couldn’t deal with the travel required.” Later in...
Pitchfork

Ozzy Osbourne Wins Best Rock Album and Best Metal Performance at 2023 Grammys

Ozzy Osbourne has won the 2023 Grammy Award for Best Rock Album with Patient Number 9. He won the honor over the Black Keys (Dropout Boogie), Elvis Costello & The Imposters (The Boy Named If), Idles (Crawler), Machine Gun Kelly (Mainstream Sellout), and Spoon (Lucifer on the Sofa). Producer Andrew Watt accepted the award on Osbourne’s behalf, shouting out the late Taylor Hawkins and Jeff Beck for their support of the album. Find the speech below.
iheart.com

Metallica Announces Upcoming Album '72 Seasons' On Cassette

Metallica is going old-school. The band recently announced that they will release a cassette tape version of their upcoming album, “72 Seasons,” when it comes out in April. The band posted a picture of the tape on social media and wrote, “Looking for a reason to dust off...
NME

Depeche Mode announce support acts for North America ‘Memento Mori’ tour

Depeche Mode have announced the support acts for the North American leg of their 2023 ‘Memento Mori’ world tour. The synth-pop duo – comprising Dave Gahan and Martin Gore – are due to hit the road next month following the release of their 15th studio album, ‘Memento Mori’, which is out on March 17 via Columbia/Mute.

