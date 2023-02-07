Read full article on original website
zycrypto.com
Mysterious Bitcoin Whale Quiet For Over 9 Years Suddenly Awakens, Realizing Over $9.6M In BTC Holdings
A Satoshi-era bitcoin address that had not transacted for over a decade suddenly came back to life this week, resulting in a remarkable yield. The development was first highlighted on Wednesday by blockchain security firm Perkshield. According to the firm, the address, which has been inactive for 11 years, surprisingly transferred 412 BTC worth around $9.6 million to another address.
Mini Crypto Rally Follows Key Benchmark Interest Rate Announcements
The crypto markets rallied within 24 hours following the much-anticipated round of recent interest rate announcements by key central banks, with the global cryptocurrency market cap up nearly 5% to US$1.06 trillion, according to CoinGecko data. On February 1, 2023, the US Federal Reserve (Fed) raised its benchmark interest rate...
Dubai Sets The Pace By Issuing Landmark Virtual Asset Regulations
In one of the most comprehensive efforts to create a crypto regulation framework, Dubai’s Virtual Asset Regulatory Authority (VARA) has issued its Virtual Asset Regulatory Authority 2023 regulations. VARA was launched in 2022 and is the sole authority for regulating, supervising and overseeing Virtual Assets (VAs) and Virtual Asset...
Stellar Blockchain Joins JPMorgan, BlackRock in CFTC’s Global Advisory Committee
The cross-remittance blockchain is the only layer-1 protocol in the committee. Others joining the platform include Uniswap Labs and CoinFund. The developer behind cryptocurrency XLM, Stellar Development Foundation (SBF), has been admitted into the Commodity Future Trading Commission’s Global Market Advisory Committee (GMAC), joining traditional financial institutions like JPMorgan, BlackRock, and Goldman Sachs.
P2P Exchange LocalBitcoins Closes Shop After 10 Years Of Business Amid Market Woes
With the bitcoin price trading more than 67% below its all-time high, not even LocalBitcoins, one of the oldest and most popular peer-to-peer bitcoin exchanges, has been immune from the slaughter. The Helsinki-headquartered exchange is closing its business after serving customers for over ten years due to the difficult market...
Ordinals Project Surpasses 11,000 NFT Mints In Weeks Amid Criticisms From Bitcoin Maxis
Ordinals project has recorded 11,000 NFTs Mints on the Bitcoin Network within weeks of launch. Despite criticisms of a cross-section of Bitcoin faithful, supporters of NFTs on the Bitcoin network have argued that it is more innovative and can ignite the next bull run. On the other hand, critics say...
Orbeon Protocol (ORBN) Nets More ROI, BTC Hovers Above $23k, While TRX Struggles
As expected, the crypto market never disappoints with its twists and turns. Orbeon Protocol (ORBN) continues to make headway in its presales, rising over 1675% in weeks, earning more ROI. As the token continues to soar on the crypto scene, its counterpart Tron (TRX), struggles to maintain its value. Bitcoin (BTC), on the other hand, appears to be regaining its footing as its price hovers above $23k.
Green Energy: Encomiums As Bitcoin Mining Goes Nuclear in the U.S.
The US’s first nuclear-powered Bitcoin mining facility has now been completed, drawing crypto closer to its renewable energy commitment. The 300,000-square-foot data centre in Northeastern Pennsylvania will generate over 48 MW of energy for powering an in-house data centre and a Bitcoin mining facility. The first of its kind...
Battered SOL Stages New-Year’s Comeback As Markets Advance
Solana’s native token SOL climbed 12% on Jan. 2, 2023, to an intraday high, becoming one of the best-performing tokens in the new year, according to data shared by CoinMarketCap. The jump enabled the ‘Ethereum killer’ to tighten monthly losses to 17%, despite the fundamentals being against it.
What Ether Validators Should Know As The Shanghai Hard Fork Nears
The Ethereum foundation has called on Ethereum validators to prepare for the upcoming Shanghai network upgrade, which is set to unlock their validator balances for withdrawal. In a community update earlier this week, the foundation confirmed that the upgrade “is expected to take place in the first half of 2023,” increasing the probability of it shipping in March, as earlier reported.
Cardano Whale Numbers Hit Extreme Bullish Levels, Signaling Huge ADA Upside
Cardano has scored many wins since the year 2023. The Blockchain is one of the few proof of stake chains constantly making waves across the cryptocurrency market. Cardano has just hit yet another significant milestone. According to new reports from the Santiment intelligence platform, the number of Cardano whales on the entire network has skyrocketed in 2023.
Bitcoin Sees Spike in Transfer Fees Following Ordinals Launch
A week after Bitcoin’s controversial NFT platform rocked the centre of crypto discussions, transaction fees on the blockchain are beginning to see a significant surge. Over the last nine days, a 120% surge has been recorded, with fees inching closer to the $2 mark. The last time Bitcoin charged above $2 for a transaction was back in November 2022, on the heels of the FTX saga.
Deutsche Bank Announces Investments in Two Crypto Firms as More TradFi Institutions Join the Race
The bank is planning to acquire a minority stake in Deutsche Digital Assets and Tradias. Deutsche believes that there are opportunities in the current bear market. The German multinational investment bank Deutsche is planning to invest in two cryptocurrency companies as part of its expansion plans, according to sources that shared the information with Bloomberg.
Cardano Set To Get A Major Performance Upgrade On Valentine’s Day — ADA Boom On The Way?
Cardano maintainer IOG has confirmed the news that will undoubtedly excite the legion of ADA fans. The community coordinator at IOG, Rebecca Hopwood, has revealed that an upcoming long-awaited upgrade has been scheduled for Valentine’s Day. The SECP upgrade, now dubbed “Valentine”, will introduce new Plutus SECP cryptographic primitives...
Bitcoin Slumps Below $23,000 As Investors Assess Impact of Federal Reserve Interest Rate Moves
Bitcoin continued to slide Friday after losing support at the $23,000 level on Sunday. At press time, the largest cryptocurrency by market capitalization was trading at $21,749 after a 1.97% drop in the past 24 hours. Last Thursday, Bitcoin surged as high as $24,240 after the Federal Reserve raised interest...
Polygon’s MATIC Maintains Upsurge Following Partnership With Hamilton Lane
Individual investors can invest a minimum of $20k in the tokenized investments. Crypto MATIC has climbed 11% in the past week following the announcement. Private market investment company Hamilton Lane has unveiled tokenized investment funds in a deal with digital asset securities firm Securitize and blockchain Polygon. The new tokenized feeder funds would use blockchain technology to give individual investors the same opportunities as their institutional counterparts.
Cardano’s EVM-Compatible Sidechain Public Testnet Proves Super Bullish For ADA After Going Live
The announcement follows the deployment of the blockchain’s developer toolkit last month. It is part of Cardano’s efforts to enable blockchain interoperability and the expansion of its dApp ecosystem. About a month after releasing a toolkit for developing sidechains, Cardano’s developer, IOG, has released a public testnet for...
America’s Oldest Bank, BNY Mellon, Affirms Institutional Investors “Absolutely Interested” In Crypto
An executive from the Bank of New York Mellon (BNY Mellon) has a broadly positive view of cryptocurrencies, seeing their growth in the face of market turbulence as proof of their viability. Michael Demissie, the head of digital assets at the world’s largest custodial bank by assets and the oldest...
