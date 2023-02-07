Read full article on original website
City of Duluth crews to perform snow removal in Lincoln Park, Downtown Business Districts
DULUTH, MN. (Northern News Now) - The City of Duluth will be performing snow removal operations next week. Crews will be removing snow in the Lincoln Park Business District on West Superior St. Tuesday, Feb. 14 through Friday, Feb. 17. According to City of Duluth officials, snow removing in the...
Business owners showcase their work for 3rd annual BIPOC Business Showcase
DULUTH, MN. -- Jasmine Fuller’s business, JnH Designs, is something she has always held close to her heart. “My name is Jasmine of course, and my first-born daughter is named Harmony, so that is how I came up with JnH Designs,” said Fuller. Fuller is a Duluth native,...
Free winter events happening in West Duluth
DULUTH, MN. (Northern News Now) - Free winter activities will be happening in West Duluth this weekend. Winter Out West (WOW) will be hosting indoor and outdoor activities this Saturday, Feb. 10 and Sunday, Feb 11. Events kick off with a free screening of the movie Happy Feet at The...
Duluth Public Schools receive grant for stop arm cameras on buses
DULUTH, MN. (Northern News Now) - The Duluth Public Schools announced Friday they received a grant from the Minnesota Department of Public Safety Office of Traffic Safety. According to a news release, the district will be receiving over $69,000 to install school bus stop cameras to help keep students safe as they get on and off the bus.
Duluth Police announce new Behavioral Health Unit
DULUTH, MN. (Northern News Now) - A new Behavioral Health Unit (BHU) has been formed within the Duluth Police Department. The department’s co-responder (CORE) mental health team and its Substance Use Response Team (SURT) have been combined to form the new unit. The goal of the merger was to...
Black Woods Blizzard Tour begins trek across Northland
DULUTH, MN. (Northern News Now) - The 24th annual Black Woods Blizzard Tour began Thursday morning in Carlton County. A crew of about 265 snowmobilers left Black Bear Casino Resort for Lake Vermillion, as part of a 400-mile journey to raise money for amyotrophic lateral sclerosis, or ALS, research in the region.
Bong Center escape rooms opens Friday
Skating and projected arts experience coming Bayfront Park
DULUTH, MN. (Northern News Now) - Visitors to Bayfront Park will see local artwork come to life in a new skating and arts experience on Friday, Feb. 10, and Saturday, Feb. 11. “Friends of the Light” is a free event featuring projected artwork by Duluth artists. Visitors and skaters...
Saginaw man dies in snowmobile accident
FLOODWOOD TOWNSHIP, MN. (Northern News Now) -- A 67-year-old Saginaw man died Friday night after a snowmobile accident. According to the St. Louis County Sheriff’s Office, first responders were called to a report of a snowmobile accident with a male not breathing at 10:58 Friday night. It happened on...
Cook County jury finds South Range man guilty of dismembering body, dumping remains into Lake Superior
ST. PAUL MN. (Northern News Now) - A Cook County jury convicted a South Range man in his accessory to a 2021 murder. Wednesday afternoon, the jury found Robert Thomas West guilty of one count of being an accessory after the fact to murder and one count of interference with a dead boy arising out of murder.
District Attorney: No charges to be filed regarding the crash involving Senator Bewley, killing 2
ASHLAND, WI. (Northern News Now) - The Ashland County District Attorney released a statement Thursday saying there will be no criminal charges filed for the crash involving Senator Janet Bewley resulting in the death of two people in July 2022. Alyssa Ortman and her 5-year-old daughter died in the crash.
TNF Finale: Northern Stars fall to Elk River in 7AA quarterfinals; Denfeld and C-E-C boys get road wins.
DULUTH, MN. (Northern News Now) - Highlights from the final Thursday Night Face Off of 2023 featured some MSHSL girls playoff hockey along with boys hockey action. (5) Elk River 6 (4) Northern Stars 1 Final. Boys Hockey:. C-E-C 1 Superior 0 Final. Denfeld 3 Marshall 2 Final/OT. Copyright 2023...
PUPPY LOVE: Annual Valentine’s puppy kissing booth raises funds for adoptable pets
SUPERIOR, WI. (Northern News Now) -- PJ’s Rescue and The Tap on Tower in Superior partnered to put on the annual Valentine’s Puppy Kissing Booth on Saturday. People could cuddle with the cute, adoptable pups and were asked to donate to support the puppies in finding their fur-ever homes.
Virginia man charged after Monday’s double stabbing
VIRGINIA, MN. (Northern News Now) - A Virginia man has been charged with several felonies after allegedly pushing his way into an apartment and stabbing two people Monday evening. Ray Charles Brantley, 63, is charged with two counts of second degree assault with a dangerous weapon and making violent threats.
No. 2 Hermantown defeats No. 7 Benilde-St. Margaret’s 7-2
DULUTH, MN. (Northern News Now) - On Friday night the No. 2 Hawks hosted the No. 7 Red Raiders. Three first-period goals from Hermantown fueled a 7-2 win for the Hawks. Copyright 2023 Northern News Now. All rights reserved.
Superior man sentenced to life in prison after stabbing his mother
UMD Men’s Basketball defeats U Mary 83-68
DULUTH, MN. (Northern News Now) - On Friday night, the Bulldogs met the Marauders for the second time this season. A 24-point performance from Drew Blair helped the team two their second win over U Mary this season, this one 83-68. Copyright 2023 Northern News Now. All rights reserved.
