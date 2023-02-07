ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Duluth, MN

Free winter events happening in West Duluth

DULUTH, MN. (Northern News Now) - Free winter activities will be happening in West Duluth this weekend. Winter Out West (WOW) will be hosting indoor and outdoor activities this Saturday, Feb. 10 and Sunday, Feb 11. Events kick off with a free screening of the movie Happy Feet at The...
Duluth Public Schools receive grant for stop arm cameras on buses

DULUTH, MN. (Northern News Now) - The Duluth Public Schools announced Friday they received a grant from the Minnesota Department of Public Safety Office of Traffic Safety. According to a news release, the district will be receiving over $69,000 to install school bus stop cameras to help keep students safe as they get on and off the bus.
Duluth Police announce new Behavioral Health Unit

DULUTH, MN. (Northern News Now) - A new Behavioral Health Unit (BHU) has been formed within the Duluth Police Department. The department’s co-responder (CORE) mental health team and its Substance Use Response Team (SURT) have been combined to form the new unit. The goal of the merger was to...
Black Woods Blizzard Tour begins trek across Northland

DULUTH, MN. (Northern News Now) - The 24th annual Black Woods Blizzard Tour began Thursday morning in Carlton County. A crew of about 265 snowmobilers left Black Bear Casino Resort for Lake Vermillion, as part of a 400-mile journey to raise money for amyotrophic lateral sclerosis, or ALS, research in the region.
Skating and projected arts experience coming Bayfront Park

DULUTH, MN. (Northern News Now) - Visitors to Bayfront Park will see local artwork come to life in a new skating and arts experience on Friday, Feb. 10, and Saturday, Feb. 11. “Friends of the Light” is a free event featuring projected artwork by Duluth artists. Visitors and skaters...
Saginaw man dies in snowmobile accident

FLOODWOOD TOWNSHIP, MN. (Northern News Now) -- A 67-year-old Saginaw man died Friday night after a snowmobile accident. According to the St. Louis County Sheriff’s Office, first responders were called to a report of a snowmobile accident with a male not breathing at 10:58 Friday night. It happened on...
Virginia man charged after Monday’s double stabbing

VIRGINIA, MN. (Northern News Now) - A Virginia man has been charged with several felonies after allegedly pushing his way into an apartment and stabbing two people Monday evening. Ray Charles Brantley, 63, is charged with two counts of second degree assault with a dangerous weapon and making violent threats.
Superior man sentenced to life in prison after stabbing his mother

UMD Men’s Basketball defeats U Mary 83-68

DULUTH, MN. (Northern News Now) - On Friday night, the Bulldogs met the Marauders for the second time this season. A 24-point performance from Drew Blair helped the team two their second win over U Mary this season, this one 83-68. Copyright 2023 Northern News Now. All rights reserved.
