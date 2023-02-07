Fort Worth’s convention center expansion has had its share of setbacks. City leaders began discussing the project over a decade ago. Under the original plans, phase one of the expanded Fort Worth Convention Center should be nearing completion this year. But then COVID-19 came and Fort Worth’s culture and tourism fund — the source of the project’s funding – took a big hit. Tourism revenue decreased by about $11 million between 2019 and 2020.

FORT WORTH, TX ・ 1 DAY AGO