Fort Worth’s convention center’s expansion is on again with a $701 million price tag

Fort Worth’s convention center expansion has had its share of setbacks. City leaders began discussing the project over a decade ago. Under the original plans, phase one of the expanded Fort Worth Convention Center should be nearing completion this year. But then COVID-19 came and Fort Worth’s culture and tourism fund — the source of the project’s funding – took a big hit. Tourism revenue decreased by about $11 million between 2019 and 2020.
'Active shooter' in Dallas County health building was a false alarm

An "active shooter" investigation that caused an evacuation of a Dallas County Health and Human Services building Thursday ended up to be a false alarm. Dallas County Judge Clay Jenkins told reporters a woman in the building heard five to eight loud bangs, then called a relative. Her relative then called the police, Jenkins said, after which law enforcement put the building on lockdown.
Texas A&M nearly doubles budget for first Fort Worth building

Texas A&M’s investment in Fort Worth is growing. At its meeting on Thursday, Feb. 9, the Texas A&M University System Board of Regents approved plans to expand the costs for the first building, the Law & Education Building, from $85 million to $150 million. The increase is a response...
McKinney's airport could become a commercial flight hub after May 6 bond vote

McKinney residents will get the chance to vote on a $200 million bond that would help turn McKinney National Airport into a commercial flight hub. McKinney City Council members voted to put the bond on the May ballot at its Tuesday meeting. Airport officials previously presented their findings in favor of airport expansion last month.
