ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Indianapolis, IN

Twitter reacts to Ja Morant, Confrontation Occurred Outside After Game Versus Pacers

By Tyree J. @imtylamont
97.9 The Box
97.9 The Box
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1ke9OA_0kfdGeax00

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4HtzL5_0kfdGeax00

Source: Justin Ford / Getty

T he NBA investigated a postgame incident that took place in the loading dock of the FedExForum in Memphis as the Pacers were about to depart one week ago, back on Jan. 29.

A report was published an hour before the Pacers hosted the Cleveland Cavaliers late Sunday afternoon.

It was reported that “acquaintances of Grizzlies star Ja Morant aggressively confronted members of the Pacers traveling party near the team’s bus in the loading area of FedExForum, and later someone in a slow-moving SUV — which Morant was riding in — trained a red laser on them.”

It was also reported that a Pacers security guard present at the time remarked “That’s 100 percent a gun.”

REACTIONS FROM TWITTER!

1. Shannon Sharpe on Ja Morant:

2.

3.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Spun

Look: Rihanna Apologized To Quarterback Before Super Bowl

Brandon Marshall had Patrick Mahomes disappointed when he played a prank on the MVP saying that Rihanna thought he was the GOAT. But in an effort to make amends, Marshall told the nine-time Grammy winner the situation and she took it upon herself to apologize for the former receiver's actions. ...
PHOENIX, AZ
chatsports.com

Recap: Wizards beat Pacers, 127-113

The Kyle Kuzma-less Washington Wizards took care of business against the Indiana Pacers on Saturday night, notching a 127-113 win. The victory pushed the Wizards to 26-29 and tied them with the Chicago Bulls for the ninth seed in the Eastern Conference. The theme of the game was HBCU night,...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
chatsports.com

Recap: Suns crush Pacers, finish road trip 4-1

The team has had great success over the last three years. It advanced to the NBA Finals in 2020-21, had a franchise-best 64 wins last season and is in the midst of a solid stretch with its return of starting shooting guard Devin Booker from a groin injury. But the...
PHOENIX, AZ
97.9 The Box

97.9 The Box

936
Followers
2K+
Post
160K+
Views
ABOUT

The real sound of Houston!

 https://theboxhouston.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy