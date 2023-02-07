Twitter reacts to Ja Morant, Confrontation Occurred Outside After Game Versus Pacers
Source: Justin Ford / Getty
T he NBA investigated a postgame incident that took place in the loading dock of the FedExForum in Memphis as the Pacers were about to depart one week ago, back on Jan. 29.
A report was published an hour before the Pacers hosted the Cleveland Cavaliers late Sunday afternoon.
It was reported that “acquaintances of Grizzlies star Ja Morant aggressively confronted members of the Pacers traveling party near the team’s bus in the loading area of FedExForum, and later someone in a slow-moving SUV — which Morant was riding in — trained a red laser on them.”
It was also reported that a Pacers security guard present at the time remarked “That’s 100 percent a gun.”
REACTIONS FROM TWITTER!
1. Shannon Sharpe on Ja Morant:
2.
3.
- Praise In The Park is Back! March 18th, 2023 – Get Tickets Here
- Black History Now: Celebrating Our Culture And History
- The Amanda Seales Show Weekdays 10a-2p on The Box!
- Legendz of the Streets Tour Reloaded Saturday Feb. 4th in Houston
- Keke Palmer On How She Celebrates Black History Month: ‘I’m Just Blackity-Black Black’
- Hennessy Presents: Win Tickets to VIP Advanced Screening of ‘Creed III’
- Family Of Alleged Baltimore Power Grid Conspirator Says She Has A History Of White Supremacy
- Racist ‘Karen’ Who Confronted Terrell Owens Has Misdemeanor Charge Dropped
- Praise In The Park is Back! March 18th, 2023 – Get Tickets Here
- Sentenced To Prison, Capitol Rioter Who Used Confederate Flag ‘Weapon’ Against Black Officer Is ‘Sorry’
- 50K Bond Set For Woman Charged In Deadly Dating App Attack
- Discussion With Important People: Sybil Wilkes One On One With Dr. Michelle Albert, President of the American Heart Association
- 97.9 The Box Has A Special Invitation For You…
Comments / 0