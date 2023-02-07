ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Maine State

Comments / 1

Related
97.5 WOKQ

Emu on the Run: Flightless Bird Leads Police on Chase Through Massachusetts Towns

Now this is quite 'emu'-sing (see what we did there?). For those who don't know, this is an emu. According to the Smithsonian, these large, flightless birds are native to Australia, and reside in "eucalyptus forest, woodland, heath land, desert shrub lands and sand plains." When it comes to birds, emus are second in height only to ostriches, standing at around 5.7 feet tall. That's taller than this writer.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
97.5 WOKQ

The 2022 Top 10 Hottest Real Estate Towns in Maine

There aren't enough homes in Maine to go around. Mainebiz published Maine's Hottest Towns top 10 rankings. The information comes from Maine Life Real Estate in Scarborough. They pick the towns and cities with the biggest jump in single-family home sales. Part of the data includes the average price and days on the market.
MAINE STATE
97.5 WOKQ

16 Sweet New Hampshire Flower Shops

It’s perfectly understandable (dare I say warranted) to be cynical on Valentine’s Day. However, we all know someone who would love to be gifted some nice, fresh flowers. Forget about being in a relationship – what about your neighbor? Or perhaps a coworker who’s overworked or just completed a major project?
NEW HAMPSHIRE STATE
97.5 WOKQ

Seven Surprising Things You Never Knew About Police That Patrol Maine Turnpike

Look at that flash of blue in the left lane on I-95 in Maine. It's a Maine State Police Officer patrolling the highway, making it safer for you and me to drive. The Maine State Police are made up of eight different Troops, but only one has the distinction of specifically patrolling the I-95 system in Maine. Troop G looks out for public safety, specifically keeping motorists safe.
MAINE STATE
97.5 WOKQ

More Maine, New Hampshire Bed Bath & Beyond Stores to Close for Good

It has been a rough time for Bed Bath & Beyond over the past several months. The longtime home goods retailer has seen a "restructuring" after a downturn in profits, while expenses continued to soar. That led to an initial wave of Bed Bath & Beyond store closures, some of which were in New England. As it turns out, the chain wasn't done with store closures, and three more Maine and New Hampshire locations are poised to be shuddered.
MAINE STATE
92 Moose

The Little Known Maine Restaurant Has The Best View In The State

As a premiere east coast tourist destination, it should not be a big surprise that Maine has hundreds of amazing restaurants. Portland, of course, is a foodie paradise. But, lately, we are seeing some amazing restaurants pop up in unexpected places. Some people, for example, are saying Biddeford is quickly becoming one of the state’s go-to culinary towns. And, most of our towns and cities have at least a handful of great restaurants.
MAINE STATE
OnlyInYourState

Some Of The Most Mouthwatering BBQ In Utah Is Served At This Unassuming Local Gem

Utah may not be known for delicious barbecue but that doesn’t mean you won’t find it in the Beehive State. In fact, Smokin Bones BBQ in Bountiful is an unassuming local gem where you can find some of the best. With the juiciest meats, delicious sandwiches, burgers, and more, this BBQ restaurant in Utah is one bucket-list-worthy restaurant that will leave you impressed.
BOUNTIFUL, UT
nepm.org

Where does western Massachusetts begin?

The team from the new show The Fabulous 413 went to the Boston Public Library to ask people what they think when they think of western Massachusetts, and where they believe western Mass. begins. What do you think of when you think of where western Mass. begins? Let us know....
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
97.5 WOKQ

97.5 WOKQ

Dover, NH
14K+
Followers
9K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

97.5 WOKQ plays the best country music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Portsmouth, New Hampshire. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

Comments / 0

Community Policy