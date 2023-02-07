Read full article on original website
Related
Emu on the Run: Flightless Bird Leads Police on Chase Through Massachusetts Towns
Now this is quite 'emu'-sing (see what we did there?). For those who don't know, this is an emu. According to the Smithsonian, these large, flightless birds are native to Australia, and reside in "eucalyptus forest, woodland, heath land, desert shrub lands and sand plains." When it comes to birds, emus are second in height only to ostriches, standing at around 5.7 feet tall. That's taller than this writer.
The 2022 Top 10 Hottest Real Estate Towns in Maine
There aren't enough homes in Maine to go around. Mainebiz published Maine's Hottest Towns top 10 rankings. The information comes from Maine Life Real Estate in Scarborough. They pick the towns and cities with the biggest jump in single-family home sales. Part of the data includes the average price and days on the market.
Road Trip Worthy: Massachusetts Ice Cream Shop Will Have Your Sundae Overflowing
There is nothing like a good ice cream sundae. I mean, you start off with your favorite ice cream flavor and add all your favorite toppings, what sweet treat is better than that (especially on a hot day)?. Well, one little restaurant and ice cream place in Newton, MA, may...
16 Sweet New Hampshire Flower Shops
It’s perfectly understandable (dare I say warranted) to be cynical on Valentine’s Day. However, we all know someone who would love to be gifted some nice, fresh flowers. Forget about being in a relationship – what about your neighbor? Or perhaps a coworker who’s overworked or just completed a major project?
Boston Globe
Readers share how their pipes fared during those freezing temps
"I spent half a day warming up the pipes with a propane torch." The weather may be warming up now, but New England residents won’t soon forget the below-zero temperatures that caused burst pipes all across the region. We asked Boston.com readers to tell us if they were one...
Was This a Spy Balloon I Saw Over the New Hampshire Seacoast?
Man, we just can't catch a break when it comes to inflation. Specifically, that of spy balloons from China our military is forced to shoot down. At first, I laughed at the idea - a balloon, in broad daylight, designed to "spy." But then, I remembered an incident here in...
What the Hell is With This Extreme Weather Forecast for Maine Next Week?
"If you don't like the weather, wait five minutes." It's a quote that no one really knows the origin of or when it started (although, fun fact, according to Quote Investigator, it's traced back to either Mark Twain or Will Rogers.) Regardless of where it came from, it's pretty much...
News Center Maine’s Morning Report is Having Way Too Much Fun
Local TV news has changed a lot over the past decade and if you ask me, it's a change for the better. News is a serious business and the serious stories get treated as such, but the news has lightened up over the years, especially in the mornings. News Center...
OnlyInYourState
This Zoo In Massachusetts Has Animals That You May Have Never Seen In Person Before
Let’s go to the zoo! Sure, you can see more common animals like lions and tigers, and bears, and at Southwick’s Zoo, you may get to see those and a whole lot more. Perhaps, even, a few animals you have never seen in person before. Let’s take a look at this zoo in Massachusetts that the whole family will love.
Seven Surprising Things You Never Knew About Police That Patrol Maine Turnpike
Look at that flash of blue in the left lane on I-95 in Maine. It's a Maine State Police Officer patrolling the highway, making it safer for you and me to drive. The Maine State Police are made up of eight different Troops, but only one has the distinction of specifically patrolling the I-95 system in Maine. Troop G looks out for public safety, specifically keeping motorists safe.
Breathtaking Views & Garden Highlight Midcoast Maine Home on the Market
The coast of Maine is celebrated for its incredible natural beauty. From Kittery to Downeast, the coast shines with its rocky shore and immaculate homes. There's a home in Midcoast Maine that is a perfect example of combining Maine's natural beauty with a luxurious lifestyle. And this home just happens to also be on the market.
More Maine, New Hampshire Bed Bath & Beyond Stores to Close for Good
It has been a rough time for Bed Bath & Beyond over the past several months. The longtime home goods retailer has seen a "restructuring" after a downturn in profits, while expenses continued to soar. That led to an initial wave of Bed Bath & Beyond store closures, some of which were in New England. As it turns out, the chain wasn't done with store closures, and three more Maine and New Hampshire locations are poised to be shuddered.
The Little Known Maine Restaurant Has The Best View In The State
As a premiere east coast tourist destination, it should not be a big surprise that Maine has hundreds of amazing restaurants. Portland, of course, is a foodie paradise. But, lately, we are seeing some amazing restaurants pop up in unexpected places. Some people, for example, are saying Biddeford is quickly becoming one of the state’s go-to culinary towns. And, most of our towns and cities have at least a handful of great restaurants.
Watch Comedian in California Roast Maine Couple Found in Audience
A couple with ties to Maine went to see comedian Nate Jackson at one of his shows in Sacramento and they probably weren't expecting to be picked out of the crowd and be roasted for the state they met in. Nate Jackson has played for three seasons as The Junkyard...
OnlyInYourState
Some Of The Most Mouthwatering BBQ In Utah Is Served At This Unassuming Local Gem
Utah may not be known for delicious barbecue but that doesn’t mean you won’t find it in the Beehive State. In fact, Smokin Bones BBQ in Bountiful is an unassuming local gem where you can find some of the best. With the juiciest meats, delicious sandwiches, burgers, and more, this BBQ restaurant in Utah is one bucket-list-worthy restaurant that will leave you impressed.
nepm.org
Where does western Massachusetts begin?
The team from the new show The Fabulous 413 went to the Boston Public Library to ask people what they think when they think of western Massachusetts, and where they believe western Mass. begins. What do you think of when you think of where western Mass. begins? Let us know....
Here’s What Would Be in an ‘I’m From New Hampshire’ Starter Pack
We sure are lucky to call New Hampshire home. From the mountains to the beaches and everything in between, there's no shortage of things to do here year-round, as well as in the neighboring states of Maine, Massachusetts, and Vermont. When it comes to New Englanders in general, it's no...
Look at These Antique New Hampshire License Plates Over 115 Years Old
Antique things are pretty cool. My wife would go antique shopping every weekend if she could. Truth is, I am more apt to go antique shopping with her than any other kind of shopping. Historic antiques are always impressive, especially when well-kept. Take these license plates found in New Hampshire,...
Class C North Girls and Boys Heal Point Standings on the Last Day of the Season
Here are the Class C North Girls and Boys Heal Point Standings on the last day of the season, Friday, February 10th. The only game remaining to be played in Class C is a Boys/Girls matchup between Searsport and Isleboro. It's hoped that the Maine Principal's Association will finalize the...
OnlyInYourState
Bay Staters Just Can’t Get Enough Of The Hulking Sandwiches From This East Coast-Style Sub Shop
Bay Staters love great cuisine, and we are fortunate to have a vast selection of incredible restaurants. Whether it’s pizza or pasta, seafood or Thai food, the quality of our food is top-notch. That accolade can also be extended to sandwiches. For some of the best and the biggest sandwiches in Massachusetts, Al’s South Street Cafe can’t be beat.
97.5 WOKQ
Dover, NH
14K+
Followers
9K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT
97.5 WOKQ plays the best country music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Portsmouth, New Hampshire. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.
Comments / 1