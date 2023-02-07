ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Billings, MT

yourbigsky.com

BPD Crime Report: No sharp increase in homicide

What may seem like a significant increase in crime, including homicide, assault and theft according to BPD Lt. Matt Lennick is, “…all in all..” close to the past few prior years in numbers. Here is a current 2022 crime and numbers breakdown:. 17 Homicide (5 justified, 12...
BILLINGS, MT
KULR8

Man arrested after woman was stabbed on Garden Ave. in Billings

BILLINGS, Mont. - On 2-8-2023, at approximately 11:00 PM, Deputies responded to the 200 Block of Garden Avenue to investigate a reported stabbing. When they arrived they found an adult female with a stab wound, inside the residence. The victim was transported to a local hospital for treatment. I do not know her condition as of this release.
BILLINGS, MT
KULR8

Crash in Billings knocks down power line in area of 8th St. W

BILLINGS, Mont. - A crash Saturday morning in Billings took out a power line in the area of 8th St. W & Ave. F. The Billings Police Department reports two vehicles were involved in the crash around 7:30 am. NorthWestern Energy is sending a crew to the area for the...
BILLINGS, MT
KULR8

Fire damages structure on 2nd St. W. in Billings

BILLINGS, Mont. - A structure caught on fire in the 500 block of Second Street West in Billings just after midnight Thursday. A release from the Billings Fire Department said there were people occupying the structure, but there were no injuries nor deaths due to the fire. Property damages are...
BILLINGS, MT
seniorshousingbusiness.com

SLIB Negotiates Sale of 32-Unit Community in Billings, Montana

BILLINGS, Mont. — Senior Living Investment Brokerage (SLIB) has arranged the sale of a 32-unit assisted living facility in Billings. The community was built in 2015, spanning approximately 16,044 square feet on 1.4 acres of land. The seller was a local owner exiting the senior living market. The buyer...
BILLINGS, MT
94.3 Lite FM

Strange Object Appears in the Sky Over Billings, Montana

Skygazers around Billings, Montana are wondering what the heck was clearly visible in the skies above Yellowstone County recently (January 2023). Including this author. I'm a total amateur, but I do spend a lot of time looking up and can identify most of the celestial bodies, comets, space rocket launches, etc. As for what I saw today, well... I'm not sure exactly what we were looking at.
BILLINGS, MT

