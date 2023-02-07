Skygazers around Billings, Montana are wondering what the heck was clearly visible in the skies above Yellowstone County recently (January 2023). Including this author. I'm a total amateur, but I do spend a lot of time looking up and can identify most of the celestial bodies, comets, space rocket launches, etc. As for what I saw today, well... I'm not sure exactly what we were looking at.

BILLINGS, MT ・ 4 DAYS AGO