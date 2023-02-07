Read full article on original website
A Chinese Spy Balloon has Been Spotted Above the U.S. and Was Finally Shot Down Over the Coast of South CarolinaZack Love
Jet Zooms By, Explosion and Smoke Follow Where Chinese Spy Balloon Was Spotted, Military Helicopters Rush to SceneEden ReportsBillings, MT
Beijing Denies Balloon Flying Over US Territory is SpyingAnne SpollenBillings, MT
According to the Pentagon, the item seen above Billings was a Chinese surveillance balloon.Superb26Billings, MT
Big grocery store chain opening another new location in MontanaKristen WaltersBillings, MT
yourbigsky.com
BPD Crime Report: No sharp increase in homicide
What may seem like a significant increase in crime, including homicide, assault and theft according to BPD Lt. Matt Lennick is, “…all in all..” close to the past few prior years in numbers. Here is a current 2022 crime and numbers breakdown:. 17 Homicide (5 justified, 12...
Billings patrol officer talks crime and the code of the job
He tries to maintain professionalism, something he talks about quite a bit when asked about how he deals with the public and sometimes those who target police.
KULR8
Man arrested after woman was stabbed on Garden Ave. in Billings
BILLINGS, Mont. - On 2-8-2023, at approximately 11:00 PM, Deputies responded to the 200 Block of Garden Avenue to investigate a reported stabbing. When they arrived they found an adult female with a stab wound, inside the residence. The victim was transported to a local hospital for treatment. I do not know her condition as of this release.
Protest held in downtown Billings following bill hearings regarding LGBTQ rights
The protest started at 10 a.m., the same time sister protests across the state took place. Protesters brought signs--and their voices--to spread their message.
Video: Mail carrier appears to spray dog with mace in Billings
A new video appears to show a Billings mail carrier walking across a street with little provocation to mace a dog in a fenced yard in a South Side neighborhood.
Man shot in apparent self-defense in Billings charged with attempted robbery
Christopher Marquise Sanders, 37, was charged in Yellowstone County District Court and is being remanded to Yellowstone County jail, according to Billings police Lt. Matt Lennick.
KULR8
Crash in Billings knocks down power line in area of 8th St. W
BILLINGS, Mont. - A crash Saturday morning in Billings took out a power line in the area of 8th St. W & Ave. F. The Billings Police Department reports two vehicles were involved in the crash around 7:30 am. NorthWestern Energy is sending a crew to the area for the...
Two Car Collision Takes Out Power Around 8th & Ave F in Billings
Around 7:33 this morning, BPD responded to a two-vehicle crash at 8th Street West and Avenue F, which led to one of the vehicles hitting a power line. Northwestern Energy was advised & is sending a crew for investigation. BPD is asking the community to avoid the area as an...
Mexican drug cartels operating ‘on a very large scale’ in Big Sky Country
Authorities in Montana say Mexican drug cartels are wreaking havoc around the state.
KULR8
Fire damages structure on 2nd St. W. in Billings
BILLINGS, Mont. - A structure caught on fire in the 500 block of Second Street West in Billings just after midnight Thursday. A release from the Billings Fire Department said there were people occupying the structure, but there were no injuries nor deaths due to the fire. Property damages are...
[Breaking] Shooting at Motel 6 on Midland Road in Billings
Tonight around 8:24 PM, BPD responded to a report of a male suspect shooting three shots at a victim. No injuries were reported. On arrival, BPD located the suspect in a nearby motel at 5400 Midland Road, which is identified on Google Maps as Motel 6. The suspect barricaded themselves...
City demands owner fix dilapidated Colonial apartments or demolish them
The citation was filed on Jan. 27 after code enforcement officers spent months trying to contact and work with owner John Skauge on issues plaguing the property at 223 S. 27th St.
Montana man charged with attempted murder of 2 teenagers
A Montana man was charged with attempted murder and attempted rape Thursday following a violent assault on two teenagers in a rural area bordering the Crow Indian Reservation.
seniorshousingbusiness.com
SLIB Negotiates Sale of 32-Unit Community in Billings, Montana
BILLINGS, Mont. — Senior Living Investment Brokerage (SLIB) has arranged the sale of a 32-unit assisted living facility in Billings. The community was built in 2015, spanning approximately 16,044 square feet on 1.4 acres of land. The seller was a local owner exiting the senior living market. The buyer...
Strange Object Appears in the Sky Over Billings, Montana
Skygazers around Billings, Montana are wondering what the heck was clearly visible in the skies above Yellowstone County recently (January 2023). Including this author. I'm a total amateur, but I do spend a lot of time looking up and can identify most of the celestial bodies, comets, space rocket launches, etc. As for what I saw today, well... I'm not sure exactly what we were looking at.
Billings church with missionaries in Turkey devastated by earthquake news
Faith Chapel had multiple missionaries in Turkey when the earthquakes struck. Luckily, they're all okay--but that isn't the case for thousands of others.
KULR8
'You have to completely let go of that life:' STAR Treatment Court to hold graduation
BILLINGS, Mont. - The STAR Treatment Court will graduate three people on Thursday, February 9. STAR stands for Sobriety, Treatment, Accountability and Recovery. Graduates completed approximately 18 months with the court. Graduate Jessica Warren said she initially fought against being told what to do, but life is so much better...
Yelp Says These Are The Three BEST Restaurants in Billings, MT
Yelp announced their Top 100 BEST places to eat in the entire United States recently, and it caught my eye that not ONE Montana restaurant was included! This must be rigged somehow. In Billings alone, we have food so good that you'll wanna "Slap Yo Mama!". Since Yelp doesn't think...
Necropsy of Billings moose shows severe bone loss, blood infection
The moose wandered into Billings in early September and was euthanized by Fish, Wildlife and Parks on Dec. 1 after appearing to be injured.
KULR8
Brewer Dental Center will donate $100k in free dental services on Saturday
BILLINGS, Mont. -- Dental care can be expensive and let's face it, a little scary... Brewer Dental Center wants to change that by donating $100,000 in free dental service to members of the Billings community Saturday. Dr. Russell Homer says, in past years they've seen as many as 500 people...
