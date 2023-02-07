Professor of Biblical Studies; Director of The Center for Gospel and Culture. Burk joined the faculty of Boyce College and Southern Seminary in 2008. He serves as the director of the Center for Gospel and Culture. Burk writes frequently on biblical and theological topics. He is the author of a book on sexual ethics titled What Is the Meaning of Sex? as well as a book on Greek grammar entitled Articular Infinitives in the Greek of the New Testament. He has written articles that have appeared in the Journal for the Study of the New Testament, Tyndale Bulletin, Bulletin for Biblical Research, and the Journal of the Evangelical Theological Society.

