FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
USPS is Temporarily Suspending Service in 2 StatesBryan DijkhuizenTexas State
Bed Bath & Beyond Cuts Back in Texas with 4 More Store ClosuresAsh JurbergTexas State
A Killeen ISD teacher was fired for assigning a task filled with offensive languageEdy ZooKilleen, TX
Popular housewares retailer announces the closing of four stores in TexasAsh JurbergTexas State
KWTX
Temple family who moved to motel during ice storm loses home to fire
TEMPLE, Texas (KWTX) - When a Temple family relocated to a hotel during the ice storm, they came back to realize a fire had destroyed their home. Victor Lemons is digging just trying to find what’s left of 17 years of memories. His uncle, sister and mother all live in the home.
Three forced from home, pet dead after Harker Heights fire
HARKER HEIGHTS, Texas — A fire in Harker Heights forced three people out of their home and killed a family pet, according to the Harker Heights Fire Department. The Department stated that they responded to a possible structure fire at 406 Tomahawk Drive on Wednesday, Feb. 8. One Engine,...
KWTX
Central Texas funeral home director honored with prestigious award
WACO, Texas (KWTX) - A Central Texas native has received a prestigious award for being one of the best of the best funeral home employees under the age of 50 worldwide. Wilkirson-Hatch-Bailey Funeral Home in Waco Chief Operating Officer Josh Blake, 39, was presented with the 2023 NextGen Professional of the Year Award by the Selected Independent Funeral Homes.
Texas Police Need Your Help To Find Missing Temple Teen
There is probably not a scarier feeling a parent can ever experience than not knowing where your child is. Police are asking people in Killeen-Temple, Texas and surrounding area to keep an eye out for Navaeh Norwood. Norwood is 14 years old, was last seen on February 8, and is...
These Are the 15 Most Underrated Restaurants in Temple, Texas
No matter where you go in the world, even here in Temple, Texas, there's one question that can bring a conversation to a deal halt - "Where do you want to go for dinner?". You have to be in the mood for a certain type of food, and finding it sometimes is a real pain in the you know what. Also, no matter how much we say it, you certainly get tired of one type of food and decide you want to branch out and try something new. (Fast food gets old quick.)
OnlyInYourState
One Of The Most Authentic German Restaurants In Texas Has Its Own Outdoor Biergarten
One of the best German restaurants in Texas is tucked away in the tiny town of Walburg, about 30 miles northeast of Austin. People drive from all over Texas to eat at Walburg German Restaurant & Biergarten, which features both authentic German and American cuisine, live music, and a spacious outdoor area for drinking and relaxing.
fox44news.com
Humane Society of Central Texas enters Code Red
WACO, Texas (FOX 44) – The Humane Society of Central Texas needs your help to clear its shelter. The organization said in a statement Thursday afternoon that it scraped by these last few days getting enough dogs out and pushing back dates day to day. It is running out of time and cannot continue pushing back dates.
Unaccompanied Veteran Jerry L. Osborn to be buried in Killeen
KILLEEN, Texas — Central Texas State Veterans Cemetery is having an Unaccompanied Veteran Burial for U.S. Army Private Jerry Leroy Osborn on Tuesday, Feb. 14 at 11 a.m. Private Osborn was born on Oct. 30, 1948 and served in the United States Army from November 1965 to March 1967.
Recognize This Alleged Mail Thief In Killeen, Texas?
We all know that it’s tax time in Killeen, Texas, so you have to be mindful and watchful for folks who may want to help themselves to your mail. Earlier today, a Killeen resident sent pictures to a private group on social media, and said the person in the images was captured on surveillance footage going through people's mail boxes.
fox44news.com
One treated for smoke inhalation after Colonial Ave fire
Waco, Tx (FOX44) – One person was treated for smoke inhalation following a Wednesday morning fire that firefighters knocked down in minutes. After the initial alarm was turned in at 7:35 a.m. with a report of a person trapped, the call went to a second alarm for the reported fire in a home in the 3100 block of Colonial Avenue. Shortly after arriving, firefighters reported everyone was out of the house. Light smoke was reported coming from one side of the house.
Carolyn Thomas, Texan domestic violence survivor, has 27th reconstructive surgery
AUSTIN, Texas — Back in November, KVUE introduced you to a remarkable woman named Carolyn Thomas. In her 20s, Thomas was living in Waco, in a long-term on-again, off-again abusive relationship. In 2003, Thomas' boyfriend shot her at point-blank range, shattering 80% of her face. During this event, her...
KXAN
Can I burn my tree stumps, fallen branches post-storm?
As Central Texas pivots into recovery mode following last week's ice storm, many properties have been littered by fallen trees, branches and discarded limbs.
KWTX
Jury convicts Waco teen who fired AK-47 rounds at detective while fleeing scene of shooting
WACO, Texas (KWTX) - A Waco teenager who fired at least 13 rounds at a Waco police detective while fleeing the scene of another shooting in 2020 was convicted Wednesday by a McLennan County jury. Jurors in 54th State District Court deliberated about 10 minutes before finding Devonte Terrell Adams,...
fox44news.com
Fire heavily damages North 11th Street home
Waco, Tx (FOX44) – An older, two-story, wood frame house has been heavily damaged in an early Tuesday morning fire on North 11th Street in Waco. According to the report FOX 44 News obtained, fire units were dispatched to 1511 North 11th Street just after midnight Tuesday morning with the first units on the scene reporting heavy smoke and flames coming from the rear of the structure.
KWTX
‘It was the potholes’: Waco woman alleges potholes on Highway 6 caused car accident
WACO, Texas (KWTX) - Early Tuesday morning, Leigh Ann Villarrial received a call from her girlfriend, Nicole McNair, saying she’d been in a car accident on Highway 6, right before Loop 340. But when Villarrial arrived on scene, what she saw was much worse than expected. McNair’s car was...
Temple Police searching for missing 14-year-old girl
TEMPLE, Texas — The Temple Police Department is currently trying to find a missing 14-year-old girl. According to the department, Neveah Norwood was last seen on Feb. 8. A last known location has not been provided at this time. Norwood is described as five feet, four inches tall, 145...
KWTX
Waco man who slit throat of autistic son found incompetent to stand trial
WACO, Texas (KWTX) - A Waco man who police say killed his 10-year-old autistic son in September 2021 by slitting his throat was found incompetent to stand trial Wednesday. Judge Susan Kelly of Waco’s 54th State District Court ordered Bronchae DeFraunce Lewis, 37, to be treated at a state mental hospital in an attempt to regain mental competence to face capital murder charges in the death of his son, James Rashard Lewis, a student at Dean Highland Elementary School.
KSAT 12
CLEAR Alert for missing 42-year-old woman discontinued
A CLEAR Alert was issued on Wednesday morning for a 42-year-old woman who disappeared in Central Texas. Aisha Ortiz was last seen at 10:50 p.m. Tuesday in an unknown vehicle in the 2000 block of Scenic Drive in Georgetown, according to the alert. Georgetown is located in Williamson County, which is north of Austin.
FOUND SAFE: Temple police locate missing child
Myra Bates, 12, who was last seen in the 600 Block of West Elm Avenue, has been found, Temple police said.
KXAN
Woman last seen in Georgetown found
A woman at the center of a CLEAR ALERT Wednesday morning has been found.
