Camden County, GA

douglasnow.com

Georgia prison warden arrested on RICO charges

The GBI has arrested Georgia Department of Corrections Warden Brian Dennis Adams, age 48, of Waycross, and charged him with Conspiracy to Violate the Racketeer Influenced and Corrupt Organization Act (Georgia RICO Act), Bribery, False Statements and Violation of Oath by Public Officer. Adams was terminated prior to his arrest on Wednesday, February 8, 2023 and is currently in the Tattnall County Jail.
WAYCROSS, GA
13WMAZ

GBI arrests Georgia Departments of Corrections Warden on RICO charges

GLENNVILLE, Ga. — The GBI arrested a Georgia Department of Corrections Warden on RICO charged on Wednesday. 48-year-old Brian Dennis Adams of Waycross is charged with Conspiracy to Violate the Racketeer Influenced and Corrupt Organization Act, Bribery, False Statements and Violation of Oath by Public Officer, according to a release.
WAYCROSS, GA
bhsgazette.org

Brunswick’s Mr. Belcher Before Teaching

Curtiss Belcher is a teacher at Brunswick High School—but what a lot of students do not know is that he had an interesting career before teaching. After high school, at just 19 years old, Belcher was working for a management company called “Q Prime.” After about 160 hours’ worth of training, Belcher was a personal security guard for Mick Mars, from the band Mötley Crüe (who sold over 100 million albums) on their 1994 US tour. As well as working with some of the most iconic musicians such as Ozzy Osbourne, who Belcher describes as a down-to-earth, kind person.
BRUNSWICK, GA
First Coast News

Mandarin neighbors speak out against rezoning proposal ahead at town hall meeting

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Dozens of Mandarin neighbors are fired up about a proposed rezoning they say would bring heavy traffic to an already busy residential area. Christ's Church owns the 11 acres on Livingston Rd. The church moved to Greenland but kept the property, where a sports complex sits. An application put in by the church asks the city to rezone the property for 100 new multifamily town homes. Katrina Aprile lives about 500 feet from the spot.
JACKSONVILLE, FL
floridapolitics.com

Jacksonville City Council panel approves panhandling ban

One more committee stop remains before a full Council vote next week. Jacksonville is taking aim at panhandlers with new legislation approved by a City Council committee. The Neighborhoods, Community Services, Public Health and Safety Committee was the first of two committees of reference to OK a ban that has been contemplated for close to a year.
JACKSONVILLE, FL
Jacksonville Daily Record

Wawa preparing four more locations

JEA issued utility service availability letters Nov. 22 for Wawa to build gas stations and convenience stores - one in Wildlight in Nassau County and in two locations in St. Johns County. In Duval County, the city issued a permit Nov. 23 for construction of a Wawa along Baymeadows Road.
NASSAU COUNTY, FL
sghs.org

Southeast Georgia Health System Welcomes First Female Chief of Medical Staff, Janise Whitesell, MD

Board-certified family medicine physician, Janise Whitesell, MD., is the first elected female chief of medical staff in Southeast Georgia Health System’s history. Whitesell serves on the Camden Campus medical staff and practices at Southeast Georgia Physician Associates-Primary Care in St. Marys. Reflecting on her new role, Whitesell says, “I...
CAMDEN COUNTY, GA
WSAV News 3

Former warden linked to violent gang, court documents show

GLENNVILLE, Ga. (WSAV) — The details in the four arrest affidavits filed against now-former Smith State Prison Warden Brian Adams directly link the prison’s highest officer to a violent crime ring. State investigators believe that the gang, operating on both sides of the prison’s fences, is linked to at least one murder and conspiracy to […]
WAYCROSS, GA
First Coast News

Duval County high school lockdown lifted after gunfire was heard nearby

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The lockdown at Westside High School has been lifted after sounds of gunfire were heard in the neighborhood, according to Duval County Public Schools. Hello Westside High School families, this is Duval County Public Schools. First, we want you to know that all students and staff are safe. However, the school is on a lockdown as a precaution due to reports of the sounds of gunfire in the neighborhood. We remind you that while a school is on lockdown, no one is allowed to enter or leave the campus. We will follow up with you once the situation is clear. Thank you and stand by for more information.
DUVAL COUNTY, FL
Jacksonville Daily Record

North Florida Land Trust buys nearly 219 acres along Intracoastal Waterway

North Florida Land Trust, a Jacksonville conservation nonprofit, acquired about 219 acres along the Intracoastal Waterway in Jacksonville Beach. The group paid $5,000 for four pieces of property comprising salt water marsh and conservation easement. The total just market value of the property is $42,879, according to tax records. The...
JACKSONVILLE BEACH, FL
GPB News (Georgia Public Broadcasting)

GPB News (Georgia Public Broadcasting)

Atlanta, GA
Georgia Public Broadcasting (GPB) is a state network of PBS member television stations and NPR member radio stations serving the U.S. state of Georgia. It is operated by the Georgia Public Telecommunications Commission, which holds the licenses for most of the PBS and NPR member stations licensed in the state. The broadcast signals of the nine television stations and 19 radio stations cover almost all of the state, as well as parts of Alabama, Florida, North Carolina, South Carolina and Tennessee. The network's headquarters and primary radio and television production facilities are located on 14th Street in Midtown Atlanta, just west of the Downtown Connector in the Home Park neighborhood.

 https://www.gpb.org/news

