Georgia prison warden arrested on RICO charges
The GBI has arrested Georgia Department of Corrections Warden Brian Dennis Adams, age 48, of Waycross, and charged him with Conspiracy to Violate the Racketeer Influenced and Corrupt Organization Act (Georgia RICO Act), Bribery, False Statements and Violation of Oath by Public Officer. Adams was terminated prior to his arrest on Wednesday, February 8, 2023 and is currently in the Tattnall County Jail.
GBI arrests Georgia Departments of Corrections Warden on RICO charges
GLENNVILLE, Ga. — The GBI arrested a Georgia Department of Corrections Warden on RICO charged on Wednesday. 48-year-old Brian Dennis Adams of Waycross is charged with Conspiracy to Violate the Racketeer Influenced and Corrupt Organization Act, Bribery, False Statements and Violation of Oath by Public Officer, according to a release.
Southeast Georgia Health System Welcomes Timothy Owens, MD to Southeast Georgia Physician Associates-Neurosurgery
Southeast Georgia Health System is pleased to welcome Timothy R. Owens, MD, a board-certified neurosurgeon, to Southeast Georgia Physician Associates-Neurosurgery and to the Brunswick Campus medical staff. As a neurosurgeon, Owens treats disorders of the brain and spine. “In the brain, I treat tumors, bleeds and trauma. In the spine,...
Georgia prison warden fired amid corruption charges after GBI investigation
A former Smith State Prison warden from Waycross experienced lock-up from a different perspective.
Daniel Davis files suit against Jax TV stations, alleges ad is defamatory
'Defendants knew the statements in the ad were false but chose to broadcast it,' the filing contends. Jacksonville’s mayoral race will move from the airwaves to the courtroom, as a candidate is pursuing a defamation action against local TV stations. Republican Daniel Davis, as first reported by The Tributary,...
FBI confirms involvement in Tallahassee Memorial HealthCare IT security issue
The FBI's office in Jacksonville confirmed Monday to WTXL ABC 27 that it is assisting Tallahassee Memorial Healthcare (TMH) in the information technology security issue that impacted TMH Thursday.
Brunswick’s Mr. Belcher Before Teaching
Curtiss Belcher is a teacher at Brunswick High School—but what a lot of students do not know is that he had an interesting career before teaching. After high school, at just 19 years old, Belcher was working for a management company called “Q Prime.” After about 160 hours’ worth of training, Belcher was a personal security guard for Mick Mars, from the band Mötley Crüe (who sold over 100 million albums) on their 1994 US tour. As well as working with some of the most iconic musicians such as Ozzy Osbourne, who Belcher describes as a down-to-earth, kind person.
Mandarin neighbors speak out against rezoning proposal ahead at town hall meeting
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Dozens of Mandarin neighbors are fired up about a proposed rezoning they say would bring heavy traffic to an already busy residential area. Christ's Church owns the 11 acres on Livingston Rd. The church moved to Greenland but kept the property, where a sports complex sits. An application put in by the church asks the city to rezone the property for 100 new multifamily town homes. Katrina Aprile lives about 500 feet from the spot.
1960s Civil Rights activist told he could not speak at Duval school, one he has spoken at before
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A man who was active in the civil rights movement in Jacksonville in the 1960’s is no longer welcome to speak at a school. Rodney Hurst has spoken to students for years, sharing his experiences about racism in Florida when he was a teenager and young man.
Survey shows troubling trends for Duval County middle & high school students
Suicide risk is on the rise, with sexual health on the decline for Duval County middle school and high school students, according to recently released survey results by the Florida Department of Health in Duval County.
Jacksonville City Council panel approves panhandling ban
One more committee stop remains before a full Council vote next week. Jacksonville is taking aim at panhandlers with new legislation approved by a City Council committee. The Neighborhoods, Community Services, Public Health and Safety Committee was the first of two committees of reference to OK a ban that has been contemplated for close to a year.
Wawa preparing four more locations
JEA issued utility service availability letters Nov. 22 for Wawa to build gas stations and convenience stores - one in Wildlight in Nassau County and in two locations in St. Johns County. In Duval County, the city issued a permit Nov. 23 for construction of a Wawa along Baymeadows Road.
Southeast Georgia Health System Welcomes First Female Chief of Medical Staff, Janise Whitesell, MD
Board-certified family medicine physician, Janise Whitesell, MD., is the first elected female chief of medical staff in Southeast Georgia Health System’s history. Whitesell serves on the Camden Campus medical staff and practices at Southeast Georgia Physician Associates-Primary Care in St. Marys. Reflecting on her new role, Whitesell says, “I...
Former warden linked to violent gang, court documents show
GLENNVILLE, Ga. (WSAV) — The details in the four arrest affidavits filed against now-former Smith State Prison Warden Brian Adams directly link the prison’s highest officer to a violent crime ring. State investigators believe that the gang, operating on both sides of the prison’s fences, is linked to at least one murder and conspiracy to […]
Duval County high school lockdown lifted after gunfire was heard nearby
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The lockdown at Westside High School has been lifted after sounds of gunfire were heard in the neighborhood, according to Duval County Public Schools. Hello Westside High School families, this is Duval County Public Schools. First, we want you to know that all students and staff are safe. However, the school is on a lockdown as a precaution due to reports of the sounds of gunfire in the neighborhood. We remind you that while a school is on lockdown, no one is allowed to enter or leave the campus. We will follow up with you once the situation is clear. Thank you and stand by for more information.
Jacksonville Beach one of deadliest beaches in U.S., travel blog finds
JACKSONVILLE BEACH, Fla. – Florida has 7 of the 10 deadliest beaches in America, which includes Jacksonville Beach, according to the travel site “Travel Lens.”. The website says Jacksonville Beach is ranked seventh in the nation. These findings aren’t just based on shark bites. The blog, however, did...
North Carolina beach among ‘deadliest’ in America
Florida beaches typically rank among the best in America. However, several recently ranked among the most dangerous to visit in the country.
Jacksonville looking to crack down on panhandling in medians and intersections
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – The city of Jacksonville is looking to crack down on panhandling in the median of roads. This has been an issue all over the city in recent years and the city council is working improve safety. Proponents of the bill say Jacksonville has become the 6th...
North Florida Land Trust buys nearly 219 acres along Intracoastal Waterway
North Florida Land Trust, a Jacksonville conservation nonprofit, acquired about 219 acres along the Intracoastal Waterway in Jacksonville Beach. The group paid $5,000 for four pieces of property comprising salt water marsh and conservation easement. The total just market value of the property is $42,879, according to tax records. The...
Columbia High School locked down after JROTC student was seen with non-functioning drill rifle
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Columbia High School was on lockdown Thursday morning after a student reported seeing an armed person on campus. Officials have since determined the weapon was a JROTC rifle. The reports stemmed from a JROTC student on the drill team, officials said. The student was seen carrying...
