Saratoga County, NY

Hudson Valley Post

‘Terrifying Encounter’ Ensued at High School in Hudson, NY

A Columbia County, NY school was placed on lockdown to determine if the threat was credible. What scary situation recently happened at a high school in Columbia County, NY?. According to the Columbia County Sheriff's Office, they received a phone call yesterday morning about a possible weapon on the school grounds of Donald R. Kline Technical School in Hudson, NY. Ugh, that's absolutely terrifying for anyone involved and the parents of students too.
HUDSON, NY
newportdispatch.com

Man arrested for violation of abuse prevention order in Shaftsbury

SHAFTSBURY — A 38-year-old man from New York was arrested following an incident in Shaftsbury yesterday. Authorities say they were notified of a reported abuse prevention order violation on Vermont Route 7A at around 10:40 a.m. Police allege that James Niles, of Buskirk, NY, contacted and threatened a protected...
SHAFTSBURY, VT
WNYT

Montgomery County man missing for nearly a month

Police need your help finding a missing Canajoharie man. Kevin White, 41, was last seen on January 12, walking on the Thruway crossing on the Mohawk Bridge to Palentine. He is six feet, two inches tall and weighs around 185 pounds. He has red/brown hair and a beard. Anyone with...
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, NY
WRGB

Four charged, weapons and narcotics-related materials seized during warrant search

SARATOGA COUNTY, NY (WRGB) — A narcotics search in Providence ended with four arrests, and the recovery of stolen firearms. On February 7th, 2023, after the Narcotics Unit, Criminal Investigations Unit, Special Operations Team and the US Alcohol, Tobacco, and Firearms Agency (ATF) executed a search warrant at 336 Fayville Road, Providence, NY 12074, in connection with an investigation into drug trafficking and drug use occurring at that location.
SARATOGA COUNTY, NY
Mid-Hudson News Network

Catskill man charged with drug possession

CATSKILL – A 59-year-old Catskill man has been arrested by Village of Catskill Police on felony and mischief charges of drug possession including with intent to sell. On February 7 following an investigation, police executed a search warrant at 27 Bushnell Avenue in the village and seized crack cocaine, Suboxone strips, drug paraphernalia, a scale for narcotics and over $4,000 in cash.
CATSKILL, NY
wamc.org

From severed fingers to opioid overdoses, Berkshire Community College class to teach lifesaving skills to locals

In partnership with County Ambulance, Berkshire Community College is holding a course on lifesaving skills at its main Pittsfield, Massachusetts campus on Saturday. The subject got renewed attention last month when Buffalo Bills football player Damar Hamlin suffered cardiac arrest on the field but was saved by quick-acting responders. Trainings will be offered in adult and child CPR, defibrillator use, how to stop a bleeding wound, Narcan application, basic first aid, and more. Tiffany Moreno is the Instructional Program Manager for Health & Wellness at BCC. She tells WAMC anyone can save a life with the right training.
PITTSFIELD, MA

