Related
Albany man arrested, accused of forcible touching
An Albany man has been charged after he allegedly inappropriately touched two people. New York State Police said Cassius Fields, 34, was arrested on February 7.
Drug sales investigations in Saratoga County lead to arrest
Police say the suspect sold drugs within Saratoga County on numerous occasions.
Local agency offers solutions to Saratoga homeless concerns
A local agency has solutions to the ongoing concerns of homelessness in Saratoga Springs.
‘Terrifying Encounter’ Ensued at High School in Hudson, NY
A Columbia County, NY school was placed on lockdown to determine if the threat was credible. What scary situation recently happened at a high school in Columbia County, NY?. According to the Columbia County Sheriff's Office, they received a phone call yesterday morning about a possible weapon on the school grounds of Donald R. Kline Technical School in Hudson, NY. Ugh, that's absolutely terrifying for anyone involved and the parents of students too.
newportdispatch.com
Man arrested for violation of abuse prevention order in Shaftsbury
SHAFTSBURY — A 38-year-old man from New York was arrested following an incident in Shaftsbury yesterday. Authorities say they were notified of a reported abuse prevention order violation on Vermont Route 7A at around 10:40 a.m. Police allege that James Niles, of Buskirk, NY, contacted and threatened a protected...
Four arrested after Providence narcotics investigation
Saratoga County Sheriff's Office Narcotics Unit arrested Andrew Kenyon, Hannah Shattuck, Angela Burke and Jason Hartman on February 7. The four were arrested after an investigation into drug trafficking and drug use.
WNYT
Montgomery County man missing for nearly a month
Police need your help finding a missing Canajoharie man. Kevin White, 41, was last seen on January 12, walking on the Thruway crossing on the Mohawk Bridge to Palentine. He is six feet, two inches tall and weighs around 185 pounds. He has red/brown hair and a beard. Anyone with...
Missing! New York State Police Seek Your Help Locating These 2 Individuals
Have you ever had a friend or family member go missing? At first you think they will pop up at any moment. Then you start to get worried that something is wrong. As time passes panic can begin to set in and you start reaching out for help locating your loved one.
Code Blue alert declared in Albany
Despite warmer weather during the daytime, temperatures are expected to drop below 32 degrees at night.
WRGB
Four charged, weapons and narcotics-related materials seized during warrant search
SARATOGA COUNTY, NY (WRGB) — A narcotics search in Providence ended with four arrests, and the recovery of stolen firearms. On February 7th, 2023, after the Narcotics Unit, Criminal Investigations Unit, Special Operations Team and the US Alcohol, Tobacco, and Firearms Agency (ATF) executed a search warrant at 336 Fayville Road, Providence, NY 12074, in connection with an investigation into drug trafficking and drug use occurring at that location.
Domestic violence suspect sentenced to 8 years in state prison
The suspect will serve eight years in state prison, followed by five years of post-release supervision.
Car strikes telephone pole after crash in Colonie
One person has been injured after striking a telephone pole in Colonie. The Colonie Police Department said the two-car crash happened on February 10.
Albany Police name victim of Sherman Street homicide
The man who was shot and killed in Albany Thursday afternoon has been identified by police as Anthony Dias, 39, of Watervliet.
Mid-Hudson News Network
Catskill man charged with drug possession
CATSKILL – A 59-year-old Catskill man has been arrested by Village of Catskill Police on felony and mischief charges of drug possession including with intent to sell. On February 7 following an investigation, police executed a search warrant at 27 Bushnell Avenue in the village and seized crack cocaine, Suboxone strips, drug paraphernalia, a scale for narcotics and over $4,000 in cash.
WRGB
Ichabod Crane in "Lock Out" over potential situation in Columbia County
Officials with the Ichabod Crane School District say the school is currently on "lock out" According to the district the response to what they say is a potential situation in Columbia County. The lockout is precautionary and they stress that there is no immediate direct threat to the district. It...
wamc.org
From severed fingers to opioid overdoses, Berkshire Community College class to teach lifesaving skills to locals
In partnership with County Ambulance, Berkshire Community College is holding a course on lifesaving skills at its main Pittsfield, Massachusetts campus on Saturday. The subject got renewed attention last month when Buffalo Bills football player Damar Hamlin suffered cardiac arrest on the field but was saved by quick-acting responders. Trainings will be offered in adult and child CPR, defibrillator use, how to stop a bleeding wound, Narcan application, basic first aid, and more. Tiffany Moreno is the Instructional Program Manager for Health & Wellness at BCC. She tells WAMC anyone can save a life with the right training.
US Marshals Find Upstate New York Man Accused Of Raping Kids
A Hudson Valley man accused of raping four young children was found hiding in Upstate New York. On Wednesday, the Hudson City Police Department announced US Marshalls helped track down a wanted man. Wanted Hudson, New York Man Found. Jamel Brandow from Hudson, New York was arrested on an active...
Police: Suspect stole two motor vehicles, a motorcycle, and two guns
According to police, the suspect stole two motor vehicles, a motorcycle, and two long guns.
WRGB
Area schools respond after Columbia County school goes into lock down
GREENPORT, NY (WRGB) — There was a heavy police presence at the Donald R. Kline Technical School on Thursday as the school was on lock down over a report of a person with a weapon at the school. According to the Columbia County sheriff's Office, received a 911 call...
Colonie Police ramping up patrols for the big game
The Colonie Police Department will have extra patrols out all weekend, in an ongoing effort to get impaired drivers off the road.
