Police: Woman suffered concussion during beating by New Kensington man; felony charges filed
An Arnold woman suffered a concussion and multiple facial injuries when a man repeatedly punched her in the head and choked her, according to authorities. Nathan Fletcher Clarke, 58, of the 600 block of George Street in New Kensington was charged with felony counts of aggravated assault and strangulation along with counts of simple assault, reckless endangerment, disorderly conduct and harassment.
‘High as a kite:’ Blair County man charged with burglary
BLAIR COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — A homeowner accused a Sproul man of being in his home, with a gun, when he woke up one morning and now charges have been filed. The homeowner told police that 31-year-old Mark Keller was “high as a kite” when he allegedly walked into the man’s home the morning of […]
2 more Westmoreland County Prison inmates charged after cocaine found
Two more men are charged with having cocaine in their Westmoreland County Prison cell, a month after two other men were accused of similar crimes. Marvin Hall, 37, of New Kensington, and Raheem Harvey, 29, of Greensburg, are charged with contraband and drug possession. County detectives said a confidential informant...
Pittsburgh man sentenced to prison in drug case
A Pittsburgh man was sentenced Thursday, Feb. 9, to serve 24 to 48 months in state prison after pleading guilty to a drug charge, and he will not be prosecuted in a second drug case as part of a plea agreement. Rico Hakeem Scott, 32, of Pittsburgh was sentenced in...
Laurel Highlands teacher facing felony charges stemming from text messages with student
UNIONTOWN, Pa. — A Laurel Highlands School District teacher is facing several charges after allegedly recording a conversation with a student without that student's knowledge and sharing it with another student through text message. During a press conference Friday, Fayette County District Attorney Richard Bower announced that Ashley Thurby...
Police identify Pittsburgh man as suspect in deadly Johnstown shooting
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- Police in Johnstown have filed charges against a Pittsburgh man suspected in a deadly shooting last night.WJAC-TV is reporting that police have identified the man as 18-year-old Michael Cogdell.Police are still searching for Cogdell and a warrant has been issued for his arrest.
Identity of suspect in fatal Rostraver shopping center shooting is revealed
A Philadelphia man is charged with homicide and tampering with evidence in a November fatal shooting at a Rostraver shopping complex, according to public docket information unsealed Thursday. Keven Van Lam, 55, is being held without bail at the Westmoreland County Prison. Details surrounding the arrest have been kept under...
DA: Pills, meth, cocaine found following arrest of wanted Somerset man
Somerset Co., PA (WJAC) — Acting Somerset County District Attorney Molly Metzgar says a Somerset man is facing various drug-related charges following a traffic stop late last month in Jefferson Township. Authorities say Richard Gindlesperger, who was a wanted fugitive, was taken into custody by authorities on January 30th.
Trooper accuses passenger of having heroin, cocaine during traffic stop in Buffalo Township
A man with a previous conviction for selling drugs was arrested after, a state trooper said, he had heroin and other drugs in his possession during a traffic stop in Buffalo Township. Todd William Cessna, 35, of the 200 block of State Route 2003 in Plumcreek Township, Armstrong County, was...
DuBois man accused of stealing multiple guns, ammo in burglary
CLEARFIELD COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — A DuBois man is facing several felony charges after he was accused of stealing 30 to 40 guns from a property in the city. Charges were filed against Jamie Taube, 34, who was arrested by Dubois City police after four of the stolen guns were found in his home along […]
Police say Kiski Township officer assaulted by DUI suspect who couldn't get ride home from station
A man who couldn’t get a ride home after being accused of DUI was charged with assaulting a Kiski Township police officer who was taking him to the Armstrong County Jail to spend the night. Mark Slagle, 45, of the 1100 block of Puriton Avenue in Unity, was charged...
State Police Calls: Crash, Domestic Dispute
JEFFERSON/CLEARFIELD CO., Pa. (EYT) – Punxsutawney-based State Police responded to the following incidents:. According to Punxsutawney-based State Police, this crash happened at 5:42 p.m on Wednesday, February 8, on Colonel Drake Highway, in Oliver Township, Jefferson County. Police say a 2016 Subaru Legacy driven by 39-year-old Ashley M. Curry,...
Johnstown woman facing child endangerment charges after infant death
CAMBRIA COUNTY, PA (WTAJ) – A Johnstown woman is facing charges after she allegedly had a controlled substance that a child ingested, later dying, according to Cambria County District Attorney Gregory Neugebauer. Peggy Anne Lightcap, 40, of Johnstown, is being charged with endangering a child after Cambria County Coroner Jeff Lees said they were unable […]
DA: Wanted Somerset County man jailed after traffic stop turns up drugs
SOMERSET COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ)– A wanted man is locked up after a traffic stop turned up numerous amounts of drugs, according to the Somerset County District Attorney. Richard Gindlesperger, 45, of Somerset, was pulled over in Jefferson Township sometime overnight from Jan. 30 to Jan. 31, by DA detectives, the county Drug Task Force and […]
2 people facing combined 50 felony charges for allegedly handing out guns to known gang members
A man and woman are facing a combined 50 felony charges after police say they were allegedly handing out guns to known gang members illegally.
Man charged with killing McKeesport officer threatened to go on a 'killing spree'
According to records obtained by the Tribune Review, Florida authorities contacted Allegheny County on January 13, alerting them that Johnathan Morris was making threats to a Pensacola credit union.
New Details in Arson/Murder Case
Police say an Altoona woman who described herself as a “Witch and an Egyptian Goddess” faces multiple charges including Murder and Arson for her role in a fire last February that killed a man and injured several Firefighters. Charging documents we obtained Wednesday revealing strange new details surrounding the case.
Clintonville Woman Allegedly Lies About Employment During Hearing at Venango County Courthouse
FRANKLIN, Pa. (EYT) – A Clintonville woman is facing a perjury charge for allegedly lying on the stand during a hearing at the Venango County Courthouse. According to court documents, Franklin-based State Police filed criminal charges against 37-year-old Natasha Sue Sabisch, of Clintonville, in Magisterial District Judge Matthew T. Kirtland’s office on Tuesday, February 7.
Funeral, procession details set for McKeesport police Officer Sean Sluganski
Details of the funeral and procession Tuesday for fallen McKeesport police Officer Sean Sluganski have been announced. Sluganski, 32, of McKeesport was killed in the line of duty Monday while responding to a mental health/domestic incident in the city. He and his partner, Chuck Thomas Jr., 35, were attempting to...
Altoona Woman Charged in Theft
An Altoona woman is facing numerous charges, accused of stealing thousands of dollars from a Senior Citizen who had hired her to clean her house. Police say 52-year-old Jennifer Potts was hired by the Victim last January to clean the her apartment. Investigators say sometime in February the victim asked her to go pick up a few items from the store and gave Potts her bank card.
