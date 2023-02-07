An Arnold woman suffered a concussion and multiple facial injuries when a man repeatedly punched her in the head and choked her, according to authorities. Nathan Fletcher Clarke, 58, of the 600 block of George Street in New Kensington was charged with felony counts of aggravated assault and strangulation along with counts of simple assault, reckless endangerment, disorderly conduct and harassment.

NEW KENSINGTON, PA ・ 17 HOURS AGO