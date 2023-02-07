ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

KELOLAND TV

Heart shaped ravioli for Valentine’s Day

We’re a mere two days away from the big game, but even more importantly, we’re just four days to Valentine’s Day. If you’re one of the many who are going to celebrating both you likely already have your big game spread locked in. But what about dinner of the day of love? If you’re looking for a simple dish that’s sure to be a crowd pleaser we’ve got just the ticket, and it’s on theme. Today we showed you how you can make heart shaped ravioli.
EatingWell

Ina Garten Is Revealing Her Valentine's Day Menu—Including an Elegant, 7-Ingredient Main Dish

If you know and love Ina Garten, the entertaining and cooking whiz behind Barefoot Contessa, then you probably know and love Jeffrey Garten, too. Ina's husband tends to linger at the edges of her episodes, occasionally popping in to say that something tastes delicious or looks beautiful. (Ina even dedicated her 10th cookbook, Cooking for Jeffrey, to his favorite recipes!)
Simplemost

Ina Garten’s brownie pudding is simple, ooey-gooey goodness

Ina Garten’s alternative to a boxed brownie mix has been getting rave reviews for years. Why?. Her “brownie pudding” isn’t really a pudding but rather a brownie that’s really gooey on the inside, with a crisp crust. You’d compare it more to a molten chocolate lava cake than a traditional brownie.
Chef Dennis

Banana Cream Pie

What could be better than an Old Fashioned Banana Cream Pie? Rich, silky, and creamy, made from simple ingredients. This is the perfect comfort food, indulgent but light enough not to feel guilty after enjoying a slice or two of this Southern Classic.
Claudia Lamascolo

Chocolate Cake Mix Cookies

Grandma always made Italian Chocolate Spice Ball Cookies aka Chocolate Meatballs Cookies around the holidays, and we have adapted her recipe by using a chocolate cake mix that is super easy and absolutely delicious.
AOL Corp

Oprah's favorite NYDJ jeans 'truly live up to the hype' — and they're on sale!

Oprah loves them and so do you, and now they're on sale in time for all of those prep-for-spring shopping sprees. NYDJ jeans (formerly called Not Your Daughter's Jeans) get you and your body — these jeans truly live up to the hype. They fit well, they last and they're made for real women with real bodies. Reviewers love the "Lift Tuck" technology featured in each pair because it gives you the right amount of support and contour for the perfect silhouette. Even better, the NYDJ Sculpt Her Denim Pull-On Straight Jeans are on sale at QVC — scoop up a pair (or two) for $73. That's 25% off the regular price of $99!
Taste Of Home

How to Make the Richest Million-Dollar Pie

You name it, there’s a no-bake pie for it. No matter what flavors you like (or don’t like), there’s a perfect no-bake pie recipe out there for you. Coconut and pineapple fans in particular will love million-dollar pie, a retro dessert made with just seven ingredients and a little patience. Learn how to make a million-dollar pie that some might say tastes like–ahem—a million bucks.
SOUTH CAROLINA STATE
Ridley's Wreckage

Chocolate Covered - Peanut Butter Hearts ❤️

Chocolate and peanut butter are my kryptonite. Anything with chocolate and peanut butter... ice cream, candy, sundaes, cakes, lattes, cupcakes, milkshakes, etc. you get the point. I’ve never been a chocolate and fruit person, it’s always been the peanut butter for me. One of my favorite things EVER is Reese’s peanut butter cups. I mean who doesn’t looove peanut butter cups?!?!? I know I’m not alone here. This Valentine’s Day I thought I would try my hand at making my own for my crew. Let me just say... I absolutely will be making again, these are beyond melt in your mouth delicious and really quite easy!
Simplemost

Make banana oatmeal cookies with your overripe bananas

What do you do with overripe bananas? Make , right? It’s practically an automatic response. As a result, we’ve all had plenty of banana bread in our lifetimes. Like, a lot of banana bread. If you’re ready to break out of the banana bread rut, heads up: This...
Florence Carmela

Game Day Black Beans And Corn Salsa

Here is a recipe that your friends and family members will ask you for. This Black Beans And Corn Salsa is going to be the hit of game day with your friends or for any family meal or work place get-together.
moneytalksnews.com

Slow Cooker Meals for Busy Families

Editor's Note: This story originally appeared on Living on the Cheap. There’s nothing like getting to the end of an exhausting day and wondering what you’re going to do for dinner. Add hunger and evening activities to that scenario and you usually end up in a drive-through. Enter...

