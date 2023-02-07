Read full article on original website
Show your Valentine your love with the thickest, gooiest, chocolate chip cookies
In "Quick & Dirty," Salon Food's Mary Elizabeth Williams serves up simplified recipes and shortcuts for exhausted cooks just like you — because quick and dirty should still be delicious. I'm not much one for holidays. Any day of the year that involves an implied pressure to a) shop...
Gimme Some Oven’s 3-Ingredient Flourless Chocolate Cake Is the Epitome of Rich, Chocolatey Goodness
The promise of this recipe is almost unbelievable: A complete cake that delivers chocolatey decadence from only three ingredients. I knew I had to try it, as I was eager to discover whether such few ingredients — only eggs, chocolate, and butter (and a lot of them) — could truly create a dessert you’d be proud to serve to friends and family.
Heart shaped ravioli for Valentine’s Day
We’re a mere two days away from the big game, but even more importantly, we’re just four days to Valentine’s Day. If you’re one of the many who are going to celebrating both you likely already have your big game spread locked in. But what about dinner of the day of love? If you’re looking for a simple dish that’s sure to be a crowd pleaser we’ve got just the ticket, and it’s on theme. Today we showed you how you can make heart shaped ravioli.
Aldi's best February buys for Super Bowl, Valentine's Day and sweater weather
This weekend, no matter if you're planning on watching the Superbowl, the Puppy Bowl, The Last Of Us, celebrating Valentine's Day or doing something altogether different, Aldi has some great options in stock for anything from a romantic dinner at home to a raucous time rooting on your favorite puppy athlete.
Ina Garten Is Revealing Her Valentine's Day Menu—Including an Elegant, 7-Ingredient Main Dish
If you know and love Ina Garten, the entertaining and cooking whiz behind Barefoot Contessa, then you probably know and love Jeffrey Garten, too. Ina's husband tends to linger at the edges of her episodes, occasionally popping in to say that something tastes delicious or looks beautiful. (Ina even dedicated her 10th cookbook, Cooking for Jeffrey, to his favorite recipes!)
Ina Garten’s brownie pudding is simple, ooey-gooey goodness
Ina Garten’s alternative to a boxed brownie mix has been getting rave reviews for years. Why?. Her “brownie pudding” isn’t really a pudding but rather a brownie that’s really gooey on the inside, with a crisp crust. You’d compare it more to a molten chocolate lava cake than a traditional brownie.
Banana Cream Pie
What could be better than an Old Fashioned Banana Cream Pie? Rich, silky, and creamy, made from simple ingredients. This is the perfect comfort food, indulgent but light enough not to feel guilty after enjoying a slice or two of this Southern Classic.
Chocolate Cake Mix Cookies
Grandma always made Italian Chocolate Spice Ball Cookies aka Chocolate Meatballs Cookies around the holidays, and we have adapted her recipe by using a chocolate cake mix that is super easy and absolutely delicious.
Heart-shaped donuts at Krispy Kreme, Dunkin' and other Valentine's Day specials
To celebrate Valentine's Day, many restaurants offer special menus and deals.
How to Make the Richest Million-Dollar Pie
You name it, there’s a no-bake pie for it. No matter what flavors you like (or don’t like), there’s a perfect no-bake pie recipe out there for you. Coconut and pineapple fans in particular will love million-dollar pie, a retro dessert made with just seven ingredients and a little patience. Learn how to make a million-dollar pie that some might say tastes like–ahem—a million bucks.
Chocolate Covered - Peanut Butter Hearts ❤️
Chocolate and peanut butter are my kryptonite. Anything with chocolate and peanut butter... ice cream, candy, sundaes, cakes, lattes, cupcakes, milkshakes, etc. you get the point. I’ve never been a chocolate and fruit person, it’s always been the peanut butter for me. One of my favorite things EVER is Reese’s peanut butter cups. I mean who doesn’t looove peanut butter cups?!?!? I know I’m not alone here. This Valentine’s Day I thought I would try my hand at making my own for my crew. Let me just say... I absolutely will be making again, these are beyond melt in your mouth delicious and really quite easy!
Make banana oatmeal cookies with your overripe bananas
What do you do with overripe bananas? Make , right? It’s practically an automatic response. As a result, we’ve all had plenty of banana bread in our lifetimes. Like, a lot of banana bread. If you’re ready to break out of the banana bread rut, heads up: This...
Game Day Black Beans And Corn Salsa
Here is a recipe that your friends and family members will ask you for. This Black Beans And Corn Salsa is going to be the hit of game day with your friends or for any family meal or work place get-together.
Slow Cooker Meals for Busy Families
Editor's Note: This story originally appeared on Living on the Cheap. There’s nothing like getting to the end of an exhausting day and wondering what you’re going to do for dinner. Add hunger and evening activities to that scenario and you usually end up in a drive-through. Enter...
