I Was Terrified by These Spots on My Ceiling Until I Uncovered What They Were With a Thermal Imaging Camera

By John Velasco
 4 days ago
Our editors independently select the products we recommend. We may earn a commission on items bought through our links.

The last thing I really needed on my plate after an exhausting week of CES 2023 coverage was to come home to a problem. You see, my fiance and I spent boatloads of money to fix up the home we just bought a couple of months ago — ahead of when we officially moved in. So you can imagine my frustration from returning from a trip to find these peculiar looking spots in our living room ceiling.

It’s a never-ending battle, I tell you. But I suppose that’s home ownership. I’ve already determined if our home was using knob and tube wiring by using endoscope inspection cameras to see behind walls , but for these faint dots in the ceiling, I wanted to do something less invasive .

That’s when I remembered the Flir One Edge Pro thermal imaging camera that was still tucked away in my carry-on luggage. Initially, I thought there was a leak on our roof that was causing the spots on the ceiling, but my assessment was wrong after uncovering what they were with the thermal infrared camera .

See Potential Problems Before They’re Out Of Control

It turns out they were nail pops , and they were just about everywhere on my ceiling. Relying solely on my eyes, I think most people would suspect these were wet spots accumulating, but using the Flir One Edge Pro showed me that these cold spots were arranged purposefully — straight lines throughout the ceiling, roughly a couple of feet apart from one another.

Ceiling in question. Can you see some of the faint spots?
Here’s a closer look at the ceiling where those spots are a bit more visible upon closer inspection.
Using a Flir thermal infrared camera instantly uncovered these cold spots.
These cold spots appeared to be arranged in a pattern throughout the ceiling to indicate it wasn’t due to a leaky roof.

These nail pops occur because the drywall nails/screws used to keep the ceiling in place become loose, which I suspect was due to the age of our home and the rapid temperature change. What I first suspected to be a leaky roof turned out to be less severe. That was good news for me.

Through the app, these spots lit up like string lights on a Christmas tree , which was shocking because I barely noticed them at night. You really need to look at them closely to make them out because the ceiling looked perfectly fine when I did a cursory look. But this is exactly how thermal infrared cameras come in handy to see the unseen.

Flir One Edge Pro

This Flir thermal imaging camera is wireless, allowing you to use it anywhere while seeing the footage on your smartphone remotely.

Thermal Imaging Cameras Uncover Drafts, Leaks, And More

While I’ve used other thermal imaging cameras in the past, this one is different because it doesn’t need to be physically tethered to a smartphone at all times because it’s battery-powered and has Wi-Fi connectivity. This was also perfect for spotting all the critters at night that came through our deck since I left it outside hanging off my deck while I was cozy and warm indoors.

Being a new homeowner, I found it to be an invaluable tool for sniffing out cold spots and drafts that I could feel on those cold and windy evenings this winter. I didn’t realize how poorly the front door was installed until I used the Flir thermal camera to see the cold spots emanating from gaps around the door frame.

I know plumbers also keep a thermal infrared camera in their toolkit because it can help them to determine if there’s a leak in a pipe or if heating systems are malfunctioning. Really, I was astonished by their ability to see potential problems — before they get bad and costly — without the need for invasive actions. I could’ve drilled a hole and used an endoscope inspection camera to inspect the problem, but this solution saved me from that.

It’s One Of Those Gadgets I Wish I Had During My Home Inspection

If I could turn back time, I wish I had used a thermal imaging camera during our home inspection. That would’ve been the perfect time to see these hidden problems and potentially ask for credit to address them.

From what I could infer, it looks like this could’ve been an ongoing issue with the previous owner. However, a fresh coat of paint sealed up this problem and prevented anyone (myself included) from noticing the issue during those initial open home visits.

Nevertheless, I would recommend checking out the other thermal camera options out there — like the Flir One Pro LT for iPhone or Android smartphones . It’s small and more affordable than the other stuff you’ll find out there.

FLIR One Pro LT iOS

$290.00 $349.99
FLIR ONE Pro LT Android (USB-C)

$299.99 $349.99
If you need a dedicated device, one that’s not contingent on you having to use a smartphone, then check out the Flir C3-X or Flir TG165-X . Both are battery powered and have built-in screens that show you heat signatures.

FLIR C3-X Compact Thermal Camera

$615.99
Flir TG165-X

$478.80
I can go on and on about other practical applications, like how they’re tools often used by ghost hunters to attempt to catch the presence of paranormal activity. Still, thermal infrared cameras can come in handy for a number of everyday situations. Even if they’re not frequently used, I love how they can potentially prevent home problems from becoming worse.

SPY is your daily dossier into everyday luxuries, undiscovered gems and the people and products making news around the world. As industry insiders, we scout out the most unique, quality and discerning products and experiences. Then, we show you how to access them, often before anyone else.

