Inglewood City Council moves to implement IPD Military Equipment Policy
The Inglewood Police Department has two peculiar items on the Feb. 14 city council agenda for approval from the mayor and council. First are outstanding invoices for nearly $40,000 to an outside security company for armed guard services at UCLA Westwood Hospital. The invoices are for services provided between Nov. 16, 2022 and Dec. 12, 2022.
Lessons to be learned from Inglewood’s recent elections
Can I say that I’m genuinely excited about the future of Inglewood for the first time since Inglewood Mayor James T. Butts Jr.’s arrival here in 2011 because if we can take any lessons learned so to speak from the City’s last election in November and the upcoming District 1 runoff election scheduled to take place on March 7th, is that Inglewood residents disdain and displeasure with this elected body’s governing style that one time, was nationally renowned and celebrated has been exposed as a fluke.
Former LA County Sheriff discusses rise in homeless as Skid Row Housing Trust teeters on brink of insolvency
Former Los Angeles County Sheriff Alex Villanueva continues to shed light on the homeless industrial complex that is plaguing LA County. The Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors have pledged an additional $609 million towards homeless initiatives while taxpayer funds continue to be pilfered and mismanaged which results in the homeless numbers trending up.
LA Mayor Karen Bass’ latest housing directive is a day late, and a dollar short
LOS ANGELES – Mayor Karen Bass signed an executive directive Friday aiming to maximize the use of city-owned property for housing. Bass’ latest directive comes after the community spoke out against the council voting in favor of using city-owned land, that once housed a library, to build a hotel near USC.
LA City, County receives $196 million in state funds for housing projects
LOS ANGELES – The state is awarding a combined $196 million to multifamily housing projects across Los Angeles County, officials announced Thursday. The funding is part of an effort by the state to overhaul the process for housing grants. The state announced more than $825 million in funding to 58 communities, which is expected to build 9,550 homes. The projects are expected to benefit around 187,500 people in total.
Inglewood city clerk spends $12,000 on radio ads
INGLEWOOD, Calif. – Inglewood City Clerk Aisha Thompson wants to share with the community who she admires for Black History Month at a cost of $13,000 to taxpayers. The city council unanimously voted to approve payment of the city’s bills during the Feb. 7 city council meeting which included a $13,000 payment for radio ads from the city clerk’s office.
Lawsuit against ICE’s alleged practice of impersonating police officers proceeds as class action
LOS ANGELES – A Los Angeles federal judge has granted class certification in a lawsuit challenging U.S. Immigrations and Customs Enforcement’s alleged practice of impersonating police officers when conducting warrantless arrests of community members at their homes, two immigrant rights groups announced Thursday. “This development is monumental for...
Woman charged with scamming immigrants out of $127,000
LOS ANGELES – A woman has been charged with scamming more than a dozen immigrants by allegedly pretending to be a consultant and sometimes an attorney, the Los Angeles County District Attorney’s Office announced Thursday. Nubia Esmeralda Burrier, 56, is set to be arraigned next week on 10...
Businesses, residents left in dark on Relocation Plan for Inglewood Transit Connector project
The Inglewood Transit Connector Joint Powers Authority (ITCJPA) will convene Feb. 14 to discuss relocation plans of dozens of small businesses without sufficient input from the public. Lead consultant Trifiletti Consulting has not done thorough outreach to residents and businesses who will be directly impacted by the project. “If You’re...
Former deputy waives right to prelim hearing in fatal on-duty shooting case
LOS ANGELES – A former Los Angeles County sheriff’s deputy charged in the fatal on-duty shooting of an unarmed man in Willowbrook waived his right Friday to a hearing in which a judge would have been asked to determine if there was sufficient evidence to allow the case against him to proceed to trial.
Inglewood Transit Connector project will eventually cost taxpayers to operate, maintain it
Inglewood small business owners will face one of the most painful and stressful times as they wait on pins and needles to learn if they will be forced to relocate should the City acquire the remaining funding needed to build the Inglewood Transit Connector. The City expects to hear from...
4th Industry councilmember in line for heavily discounted rent at city-owned housing
City already rents to three other councilmembers at rates as low as $710 per month. After freezing its controversial housing program for years, the City of Industry is now actively renting the heavily discounted residences again, but city officials have refused to disclose who was selected from a recent pool that included a current city councilmember and eight other applicants.
Full list of Inglewood businesses that will be displaced for the Inglewood Transit Connector Project
The city of Inglewood has unveiled its draft Relocation Plan for the Inglewood Transit Connector project which they project will result in the loss of 44 small businesses and nearly 500 full-time and part-time jobs. Once the City finishes assembling the funds needed to construct the 1.6-mile people mover, they...
Letter to the Editor: Inglewood High is a war zone!
There have been gang fights ALL day here at Inglewood High School and something needs to be done. One in the 11 a.m. hour; a kid got on campus and had a knife, and pulled it out during that fight. Despite the presence of the entire IUSD PD (we currently...
Man dies after being shot by deputies in Palmdale
PALMDALE, Calif. – Los Angeles County Sheriff’s deputies fatally shot a man in Palmdale, authorities said Saturday. Deputies from the Palmdale Sheriff’s Station were called at approximately 10:21 p.m. Friday to the 37000 block of Oxford Drive regarding a domestic violence call, said Lt. Patricia Thomas. During...
Intuit Dome takes shape in Inglewood
A half-year after we last flew by, the future home of the Los Angeles Clippers continues to take shape in Inglewood. Work is now underway on the rooftop canopy and glass exterior of Intuit Dome, the $1.2-billion arena now taking shape at the southeast corner of Prairie Avenue and Century Boulevard. The 18,000-seat arena, the centerpiece of a larger 28-acre development, is named as part of a 23-year naming rights agreement with TurboTax and Credit Karma maker Intuit, Inc. Other components of the project include:
Suspect wanted for homicide near LA park arrested in Long Beach
LONG BEACH, Calif. – A man suspected in a fatal stabbing near MacArthur Park is in police custody, authorities said Friday. Members of the LAPD/FBI Fugitive Task Force arrested Alexander Adams in Long Beach on Wednesday on suspicion of the Jan. 9 killing of Nicholas Garcia. He was booked on one count of murder, according to the Los Angeles Police Department.
Inglewood Unified investigating student who brought BB gun to after-school program
Newly appointed County Administrator James Morris already has his hands full in issues with the school district that directly impacts enrollment. In fact, the incidents that transpired yesterday (Feb. 9) are enough to make parents want to pull their children out immediately. It was first brought to our attention that...
Man found shot in Pico Rivera alleyway
PICO RIVERA, Calif. A person was shot Thursday evening in an alleyway, according to authorities. Deputies and Whittier Police Department personnel responded to a call of a person shot at about 10:30 p.m. They arrived at an alleyway near Taco Bell near Norwalk and Whittier Blvd. and found a man...
Authorities ID man fatally shot in Compton
COMPTON, Calif.- Authorities Thursday identified a man who was fatally shot in Compton. The shooting occurred shortly before 1 p.m. Wednesday in the 1300 block of South Mayo Avenue, according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department. Deantone Guillory, 25, died at the scene, the Los Angeles County coroner’s...
