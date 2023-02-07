Read full article on original website
Related
KIMT
RDA names interim executive director Kathleen Harrington
ROCHESTER, Minn. - A familiar face is taking on the role of interim executive director at the Rochester Downtown Alliance. Kathleen Harrington, who previously was the president of the Rochester Area Chamber of Commerce, is taking on the role. Harrington was also the public policy and government relations division chair...
KIMT
DMC to spend $10 million on Soldiers Field Memorial Park improvements
ROCHESTER, Minn. - $10 million to help improve Soldiers Field Memorial Park was approved Thursday by the Destination Medical Center Corporation (DMCC) Board of Directors. “The DMCC board not only recognizes the importance of Soldiers Field Memorial Park to the DMC initiative but also the immense significance it has for all of Rochester,” says DMCC board chair Pamela Wheelock. “This park has been a signature public space for decades and these improvements, selected through extensive community engagement, will make sure Soldiers Field continues to be welcoming and inclusive to residents and visitors alike.”
KIMT
New Dog park plans for Rochester
ROCHESTER, MN-- The Rochester Park Board say up to $30,000 is expected to be put into creating a new neighborhood dog park. The idea came from the owner of the Old Abe and Co. coffee shop who believed the new canine park could be used as a community building opportunity. Funding for the new dog park will come from a portion of the $50,000 property tax funds collected in 2021. Dog owners in the community shared what they would like to see from the new park.
rochestermn.gov
City of Rochester - News & Announcements
In collaboration with grant partner Workforce Development, Inc. (WDI), the City of Rochester is pleased to announce Julie Brock as the Global Mayors Challenge Initiative’s Program Manager. Brock started in the role on February 6, 2023. The position funding was made possible by grant dollars the City earned by winning the Global Mayors Challenge. Brock’s work will focus on overseeing multiple work streams for industry, post-secondary education and training, and K-12 early career exposure in addition to working with several community partners.
KIMT
Rochester Public School District moving forward with budget cuts following board's vote
ROCHESTER, Minn.-The Rochester Public School Board unanimously approved a plan to cut around $14 million dollars from its 2023-2024 budget Tuesday night. Superintendent Kent Pekel said state and federal funding shortfalls, as well as a lag in student enrollment is the reason the cuts are needed. The district's Chief Administrative...
KIMT
Rochester getting $281,000 state grant to fight homelessness
WASHINGTON DC - Rochester will share in $1.6 million in federal funding to help Greater Minnesota communities deal with homelessness. U.S. Senators Amy Klobuchar and Tina Smith say this first-of-its-kind package is targeted at addressing unsheltered homelessness and homelessness in rural communities. “All Minnesotans deserve to have a stable roof...
KIMT
Rochester City Council wants shelter workgroup to continue working on ways to help homeless population
ROCHESTER, Minn.-The Rochester City Council unanimously voted to approve the continuation of a shelter workgroup at its meeting on Monday. The workgroup has been together since April of 2022 and was tasked with identifying areas the city can improve services for its homeless residents. Some key issues facing community and...
KIMT
Rochester Public Schools' teacher frustrated over new budget cuts
ROCHESTER, Minn.-A teacher at Mayo High School in Rochester said his colleagues are upset over upcoming budget cuts that were approved at a school board meeting on Tuesday. The Rochester Public School Board approved $14 million dollars in budget cuts for the upcoming 2023-2024 school year, which will result in less staff and increased class sizes.
KIMT
Two Rochester area dairy processors to compete in the 2023 US Cheese Contest
ROCHESTER, Minn. - Rochester area cheesemakers are set to compete in the 2023 United States Championship Cheese Contest. Zumbrota Dairy Farmers of America and Rochester Prairie Farms Dairy will compete for the title of US Champion alongside dairy processors from around the country in Green Bay, Wisconsin later this month.
KIMT
GoFundMe page set up for Rochester's Second Street Joe
ROCHESTER, Minn. – A GoFundMe page has been set up to help a man who has been making “waves” in Rochester for a long time. Joe Johnson is widely known as Second Street Joe for waving flags as people pass him by, but fundraiser organizer Dean Allen says Johnson has had a string of health problems in the past year.
KIMT
Holy moly! It's pothole season!
ROCHESTER, Minn. - Rochester Public Works could see thousands of potholes a year!. Thankfully - this year, Rochester hasn't seen sub-zero temperatures for a long time, so the potholes haven't been as noticeable until recently with the warm up we've had. But, how are potholes even made?. When water freezes...
KIMT
Possible threat sends law enforcement to Albert Lea schools
ALBERT LEA, Minn. – Law enforcement responded Wednesday to a possible threat to Albert Lea Area Schools. After a call that referred to a possible threat, law enforcement was sent to district buildings as a precaution. The school district says after it was determined there was no threat to student safety, classes resumed with minimal disruption.
One of Rochester’s Most Authentic Mexican Restaurants Is Closing
It's an excruciating decision for us because we love the restaurant, our loyal regulars, and the team of people who made this place what it was. We love what we do and it breaks our hearts to say goodbye. A Rochester, Minnesota restaurant that started as a food truck and...
KIMT
Rochester International Airport reflects on success in seasonal flights
ROCHESTER, Minn. - Rochester International Airport brought back its seasonal direct flights to Fort Myers and Phoenix in mid-December 2022, and the move to bring them back has been well-received by travelers. The airport has been seeing similar results to last year in that these routes are quite popular for...
KIMT
Garage destroyed in fire Wednesday night in Rochester
ROCHESTER, Minn. - A garage was destroyed in a northwest Rochester neighborhood on Wednesday night. Fire crews were dispatched to the 3900 block of 5th St. NW. at 10:39 p.m. and found a fully involved detached singel-car garage on fire. There were no injuries reported and there was no car...
fox9.com
Legalizing marijuana in Minnesota: Explosive risks tied to home THC extraction labs
ST. PAUL, Minn. (FOX 9) - It comes in edibles, candy, and other concentrated forms – but extracting cannabis oil under the wrong conditions can be disastrous. As part of the DFL-backed effort to legalize marijuana in Minnesota, the current proposal would not only allow you to grow your own plants, but you’d also be allowed to set up your own home lab to extract cannabis oil, but only using certain limited methods.
KIMT
ABC and Toy Zone set to close Rochester store
ROCHESTER, Minn. - A longtime Rochester toy store is getting ready to shut its doors for good. In a statement, the owners of ABC and Toy Zone, Steve and Rene Nordhus, say they are retiring from retail to spend more time with their grandsons. "Thank you for 29 years of...
Go Explore A Locked Cave In Southeast Minnesota (VIDEO)
Go Explore A Locked Cave In Southeast Minnesota (VIDEO) Full disclaimer: I am NOT a fan of cold, dark, and old places. Mostly because there are probably bugs lurking and ready to jump on me, like a cricket spider. (Yes, they are real. I have photos below and just so you know, they ARE in Minnesota!). And when I think of a cave, my stomach gets all weird and I am scared half to death that someone is going to jump out at me if I walked in. Or bats. I'm not a huge fan of bats either.
Phone Call from Inmate Leads to Major Rochester Drug Bust
Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News)- A phone call from the Olmsted County Adult Detention Center has led to prosecutors filing several felony drug charges against two Rochester residents. The charges, filed in Olmsted County Court Wednesday, indicate a detainee at the Olmsted County jail called his girlfriend on Saturday and asked...
KIMT
Salvation Army to host "coats for kids" distribution Thursday
ROCHESTER, Minn. - The Salvation Army is hosting a "coats for kids" distribution Thursday to help outfit students that are struggling to access warm clothing. Each year, adult coat drives are held before winter, but this event will cater to young students who may not have access to clean, warm outdoor clothing at their homes.
Comments / 0