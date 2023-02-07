Read full article on original website
WATCH: Biden delivers remarks on strengthening Social Security, Medicare in Florida
TAMPA, Florida (AP) — With an eye toward the 2024 campaign, President Joe Biden took direct aim at Republicans who have floated cuts to Social Security and Medicare — telling an audience in Florida on Thursday that he would create a “nightmare” for anyone who dreamed of doing so.
Pence group to run ads in Iowa against gender-affirming school policies
DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — Former Vice President Mike Pence is stepping up his outreach in Iowa ahead of a possible 2024 presidential campaign by rallying conservatives against transgender-affirming policies in schools, like one adopted in an eastern Iowa district last year. The effort by Advancing American Freedom, a...
States consider restricting land ownership for foreign nationals after Chinese balloon sparks national security debate
HARLOWTON, Mont. (AP) — Near the banks of Montana’s Musselshell River, cattle rancher Michael Miller saw a large, white orb above the town of Harlowton last week, a day before U.S. officials revealed they were tracking a suspected Chinese spy balloon over the state. The balloon caused a stir in the 900-person town surrounded by cattle ranches, wind farms and scattered nuclear missile silos behind chain link fences.
FBI searching former Vice President Pence’s home as part of classified docs probe
WASHINGTON (AP) — The FBI searched former Vice President Mike Pence’s Indiana home Friday as part of a classified records probe, according to two people familiar with the search. The people were not authorized to discuss the law enforcement action and spoke to The Associated Press on condition...
WATCH: Biden promotes economic agenda in Wisconsin, 1st event after State of the Union speech
DeFOREST, Wis. (AP) — Fresh from his State of the Union address, President Joe Biden rallied supporters in Wisconsin on Wednesday, preparing for an expected reelection announcement this spring and trying to shore up the backing of working-class voters who have edged away from Democrats in recent years. Watch...
Ohio derailment that released toxic chemicals raises railroad safety questions
OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — The fiery derailment of a train carrying toxic chemicals — sending a huge plume of smoke in the air and forcing residents of a small Ohio town to evacuate — has highlighted the potentially disastrous consequences of train accidents and raised questions about railroad safety.
WATCH: In GOP response, Arkansas Gov. Sanders slams Biden for ‘woke fantasies’
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (AP) — Arkansas Gov. Sarah Huckabee Sanders painted a dystopian portrait of the country in her rebuttal to President Joe Biden’s State of the Union address Tuesday night, leaning heavily into Republican culture war issues and accusing Biden of pursuing “woke fantasies.”. Speaking from...
Sen. Fetterman, who had a stroke last year, hospitalized after feeling lightheaded
WASHINGTON (AP) — Pennsylvania Sen. John Fetterman, who had a stroke during his campaign last year, has been hospitalized after feeling lightheaded while attending a Democratic retreat, his office said. Initial tests at George Washington University Hospital did not show evidence of a new stroke, Fetterman’s communications director, Joe...
Congress considers federal aviation oversight after near collisions
Congress began considering critical aviation legislation on Tuesday in the aftermath of recent close calls involving airline and cargo jets at airports in New York and Texas. Lawmakers celebrated the small number of deaths on airline flights in the United States since a 2009 crash that killed 50 people, but they noted the recent scary incidents.
In new role as labor committee chair, Bernie Sanders says corporations ‘should be nervous’
WASHINGTON (AP) — As Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders settles into his new role as chairman of the Senate committee that oversees health and labor issues, he says some corporations “should be nervous.” And the longtime liberal crusader’s first target is Howard Schultz, the interim CEO of Starbucks who has aggressively fought his workers’ efforts to unionize.
Residents concerned about toxic gases from Ohio train derailment
Days after crews released and burned toxic chemicals transported by a wrecked train in Ohio, residents remain concerned about the toxic substances that could be lingering in their evacuated neighborhoods. About 50 cars, including 10 carrying hazardous materials, derailed in a fiery crash Friday in East Palestine, according to rail...
Gustavo Dudamel to become New York Philharmonic music director, leave Los Angeles
NEW YORK (AP) — Gustavo Dudamel will become music director of the New York Philharmonic for the 2026-27 season, ending a heralded tenure with the Los Angeles Philharmonic that began in 2009. The 42-year-old Venezuelan conductor agreed to a five-year contract as New York’s artistic and music director, the...
Tennessee House speaker considers rejecting federal education money
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — One of Tennessee’s most influential Republican lawmakers says the state should stop accepting the nearly $1.8 billion of federal K-12 education dollars that help provide support for low-income students, English learners and students with disabilities. House Speaker Cameron Sexton told The Associated Press that...
Democrats win control of Pennsylvania House, ending years of GOP rule
HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) — Democrats won control of the Pennsylvania House in special elections Tuesday, wresting partial power from Republicans for the first time in a dozen years in the competitive swing state. Democrats won all three vacant Pittsburgh-area House seats to claim a slim edge over Republicans, finally...
Analysis: How a Supreme Court ruling led to the overturning of a guns and domestic violence law
All U.S. Supreme Court decisions have consequences but only a few jolt the legal system and the nation with immediate and long-term consequences. Last summer’s Second Amendment ruling by the high court is one of those decisions. A three-judge panel of the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Fifth...
