Andrew Tate’s ex-girlfriend claims he attempted to coerce her into webcam work

By Oliver Browning
 4 days ago

A British woman who says she was in a relationship with Andrew Tate has claimed he attempted to coerce her into webcam work.

Sophie, not her real name, spoke to BBC Radio 4 ’s File on 4 about how she initially saw no “red flags” before Tate’s behaviour changed and he pushed her to work for his business.

“He was always reminding me that the option was there and that progressed into, ‘If you love me, you would do it,’” she explained.

Sophie added Tate tried to convince her they could “build something together”.

Peter Mohr
4d ago

It's his web camera business that is going to be his downfall.

