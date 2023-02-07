ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Independent

Mudslides smash 5 villages in Peru; death toll lowered to 12

By Via AP news wire
The Independent
The Independent
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3t13bM_0kfd7o8H00

Residents of five small gold-mining villages in southern Peru’s Arequipa region struggled Tuesday to salvage belongings after landslides caused by strong rains killed at least 12 people and dragged mud, water and rocks that turned precarious homes and other buildings into rubble.

In the Mariano Nicolás Valcárcel municipality, on the edges of a depleted mining extraction area in Camaná province, people desperately searched for anything they could salvage amid the mud.

A local Civil Defense official said Monday that at least 36 people had died in the landslides, but on Tuesday a prosecutor told The Associated Press they had confirmed only 12 deaths, as well as three people who were still missing.

The landslides destroyed key access roads into the remote villages, making it difficult to confirm the death toll. Peru's government had yet to release any official numbers, although the president traveled to the affected area Tuesday.

The slides that began Sunday and continued Monday from the highest mountains in the area destroyed everything in their path.

People were helpless and could only watch as the mud and rocks swept away their homes in the five villages, where miners have been living for two decades.

Dramatic video from the region showed people covered in mud being dragged out of the mud.

Many people slept outside out of fear that more slides might come.

“We’re isolated,” Arturo Muñoz, who lives in La Eugenia, where the landslides began Sunday, told The Associated Press by phone.

The full extent of the damage remained unknown as rescue workers were unable to get heavy machinery into the area.

The main road in the small village of Secocha was covered by a muddy sludge that seemed to be everywhere and had pushed through doors and windows. Residents were working feverishly to clean mud out of their belongings, including kitchens, refrigerators and televisions.

The prosecutor in charge of the incident, Luis Supo, reported the lower death toll Tuesday. A day earlier, Wilson Gutiérrez, a Civil Defense official from the Mariano Nicolás Valcárcel municipality, told local media that 36 bodies had been recovered in the remote village of Posco Miski.

Supo said that by Tuesday authorities had received the remains of only 12 people.

Officials said Monday that the landslides had also affected bridges, irrigation channels and roads. Around 630 homes were no longer usable, officials said.

Heavy rains are frequent in Peru in February and they sometimes help spark landslides.

Comments / 0

Related
New York Post

Newborn with umbilical cord still attached pulled alive from Syria earthquake rubble

A newborn with her umbilical cord still attached was miraculously pulled alive from rubble in Syria after a devastating earthquake flattened their home — killing her mom and the rest of her immediate family, a relative said. Extended family members discovered the infant as they trawled through the remnants of the home in the northern Syrian town of Jindayris in the aftermath of Monday’s deadly 7.8-magnitude quake. “We heard a voice while we were digging,” a relative, Khalil al-Suwadi, told AFP. “We cleared the dust and found the baby with the umbilical cord (intact) so we cut it and my...
BBC

Turkey earthquake: Before and after pictures show extent of destruction

Two huge earthquakes and a series of aftershocks have hit Turkey, Syria and the surrounding region, killing more than 9,000 people and causing widespread destruction. The first earthquake, which struck at 04:18 local time (01:18 GMT) on 6 February, was registered as 7.8, classified as "major" on the official magnitude scale. Its epicentre was near Gaziantep - a city of more than two million people.
CBS News

Newborn saved after mother gives birth and dies under earthquake rubble

A pregnant mother who was trapped under a collapsed building in Aleppo, Syria, after Monday's devastating earthquake gave birth to her child under the rubble but died before rescue workers could reach her, local activists reported. Her newborn was saved by rescue workers.The dramatic scene unfolded just hours after a Syrian volunteer organization shared video showing a young child being pulled alive from the earthquake rubble in the village of Qatma.Deaths in both Syria and Turkey from Monday's massive 7.8 earthquake and multiple aftershocks topped 5,000 Tuesday, and the World Health Organization said it was a "race against time" to rescue people...
ABC News

Overturned pickup truck with 14 bodies found in Mexico canal

MEXICO CITY -- Authorities in northern Mexico say they have found the bodies of 14 people in an overturned pickup truck submerged in a canal. The civil defense office in the northern border state of Nuevo Leon said Wednesday that five Guatemalan identification cards or passports were found on the bodies.
TEXAS STATE
TheDailyBeast

‘Desperate’ Search for Buried Guests in Horrific Hotel Collapse

A frantic search is underway for scores of people who went missing when a 7.8-magnitude earthquake devastated Turkey and parts of Syria on Monday, killing at least 4,000 people across the region.The Grand Isias hotel in the Turkish city of Adıyaman was one of countless buildings that collapsed when the earthquake hit around 4 a.m. local time, leaving guests—including two student volleyball teams and a group of tour guides, according to local reports—trapped in the rubble.Sefa Veysal, a 28-year-old tour guide who was staying in the hotel for a tourism training course along with some 40 other guides, is one...
msn.com

Children plucked from ruins days after earthquake, but death tolls tops 21,000

ANTAKYA, Turkey/JANDARIS, Syria, (Reuters) -Rescue crews on Friday pulled a 10-day-old boy and his mother from the ruins of a collapsed building in Turkey and dug out several people in other sites four days after a huge earthquake wrought death and destruction across southern Turkey and northwest Syria. The confirmed...
New York Post

Video shows child rescued from ruins of Syrian home destroyed by earthquake

Rescuers in Syria used a pickax, a jackhammer and a torch to rescue a young boy lodged in the ruins of his collapsed home after a 7.8-magnitude earthquake struck the region Monday. The stunning video of the rescue shows Syria Civil Defense members, known as White Helmets, working to save the boy named Ahmed, who was pulled out the rubble and covered in debris from his fallen home in the village of Qatma, just north of Aleppo. Ahmed, who had blood on his clothes and scrapes on his body, can be heard crying as a rescuer takes him in his arms.  White Helmets...
BBC

Turkey and Syria earthquake: Bodies found in search for volleyball team

Three bodies have been found as rescuers in Turkey search a collapsed hotel for a group of school volleyball players following Monday's earthquakes. The bodies of two teachers and a student were recovered from the Isias Hotel in Adiyaman, said officials in Turkish-controlled northern Cyprus. A group of 39 people...
The Independent

Miracle baby born in Turkey earthquake rubble as mother trapped during labour dies

A newborn girl has been rescued from under a collapsed building in Syria, with its mother having given birth while buried under the rubble in the wake of the devastating earthquakes that struck the country and Turkey. The baby was found buried under the debris with her umbilical cord still connected to her mother, who was found dead.Footage shared online shows rescuers lifting the dust-choked newborn to safety as they scale the mounting debris of buildings crumbled by a devastating earthquake.The baby was the only member of her family to survive the building collapse on Monday in the small...
abandonedspaces.com

Ancient Maya City Discovered Under Guatemala Rainforest Covers 650 Square Miles Below Ground

Ancient Maya ruins are some of the most incredible in the world, often including stunning pyramids that reach high up above the treeline. As it turns out, there are some extensive ruins still hidden away in Central America. Using laser technology, a group of researchers has recently discovered a previously unknown Maya site located in the middle of a rainforest. Even more impressive, it spans 650 square miles underground.
The Independent

The Independent

1M+
Followers
337K+
Post
545M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy