Fresh appeal over woman who went missing from Bristol park six months ago

By Tim Sigsworth
 4 days ago

Police have launched a fresh public appeal for a woman who went missing from a park on the outskirts of Bristol more than six months ago.

Denise Jarvis, a 44-year-old blonde woman of slim build, was last seen on the evening of August 3 in the area of Southey Park in Kingswood, South Gloucestershire.

She was wearing a grey, thigh-length sleeveless coat and Avon and Somerset Constabulary has released a CCTV image of her wearing the coat a week before she disappeared as they look for a breakthrough.

Detective inspector Ben Lavender, the senior investigating officer, said: “We don’t expect people to remember seeing Denise six months ago but if seeing her coat does help jog someone’s memory then I urge them to get in touch.

Inquiries are very much continuing and there will be further searches conducted, as we do everything we can to find out what happened to Denise.”

Police have been unable to find CCTV footage of Ms Jarvis or evidence of her using a phone or her bank account since she went missing.

She has not contacted any of her family or friends but a recent reported sighting of her in Kingswood is being investigated.

Det Insp Lavender added: “We’re continuing to review phone and communications data, as well as past financial transactions, and are speaking with all known relatives, friends and associates of Denise.

“We did have a report of a recent sighting of Denise in Kingswood, which we are following up, and we’d encourage anyone with information to come forward as soon as possible.

“We’d ask people to contact us directly with all sightings, so we can follow them up as soon as possible.

“If you know where Denise is, please call 999 quoting reference 5222186376, or call 101 with any other information.”

The Independent

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

