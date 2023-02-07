ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago, IL

Justin Fields’ jersey is the most popular in 3 states

By Larry Hawley
WGN News
WGN News
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2WNVz6_0kfd7ipv00

CHICAGO – Over the 2022 NFL season, Justin Fields showed some of the potential that many had hoped for when the Bears selected him in the first round in 2021.

Naturally, that’s made him a little more popular in areas outside of Chicago, and that can be seen when it comes to his jersey sales.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1YONVR_0kfd7ipv00
(Courtesy: Lids)

According to Lids, Fields’ jersey was the top-seller in Illinois, Wisconsin, and Indiana during the past season as the Bears’ quarterback appeared to gain some fans in Colts & Packers territory.

Perhaps this isn’t a major surprise to some considering that the signal caller had the best-selling jersey just north of the state line during the 2021 season, but Fields managed to hold that lead for a second-straight year.

Last year, Tom Brady had the top-selling jersey in Indiana, but that honor now belongs to the Bears’ quarterback.

While popular in these three states, Fields couldn’t crack the Top Ten in jersey sales overall, as Dak Prescott of the Cowboys was No. 1 on Lids’ list followed by Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes and 49ers tight end George Kittle.

Fields completed his second season in the NFL this past fall, doing so as the team’s No. 1 starter from the beginning of the season, unlike his rookie year of 2021. The quarterback made history with his rushing, gaining a Bears record 1,143 yards in 15 games with a 7.1 per carry average and eight touchdowns.

The season total was the second-highest in NFL history, trailing only LaMar Jackson’s 1,206 yards in 2019.

At the same time, the quarterback continues to develop the passing aspect of his game as he completed 60 percent of his passes 2.242 yards, and 17 touchdowns compared to 11 interceptions.

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WGN-TV.

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Comeback

Ravens ready to change course on Lamar Jackson

Lamar Jackson’s uncertain future with the Baltimore Ravens has become even more uncertain. NFL.com reported Saturday that the Ravens are prepared to use the franchise tag on their star quarterback if the two sides can’t reach a new contract agreement. However, the report says team sources say they could be tempted to trade Jackson if Read more... The post Ravens ready to change course on Lamar Jackson appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
BALTIMORE, MD
Yardbarker

Justin Fields Assigns Blame For Passing Struggles

Justin Fields knows he has work to do this offseason to get better. The Chicago Bears quarterback made the offense exciting this season. But he did it with his legs, not his arm. The Bears brass has been open critics of Fields’ shortcomings in the passing game. General manager Ryan...
CHICAGO, IL
Outsider.com

NFL Fans Roast Kelly Clarkson’s Preposterous Dallas Cowboys Dress at NFL Honors

Grammy Award-winning pop artist Kelly Clarkson stole the show with her fashion choice at the 2023 NFL Honors Thursday. Clarkson, the Fort Worth, Texas, native, came to the stage to deliver the opening monologue wearing a Dallas Cowboys-themed dress. The bodice portion of Clarkson’s dress is essentially a long-sleeve jersey of Cowboys receiver CeeDee Lamb, while the skirt has the last names of every notable Cowboys player from quarterback Dak Prescott to guard Zack Martin.
DALLAS, TX
Athlon Sports

Former Ohio State Wide Receiver Dead At 48

The Ohio State football family received tragic news on Thursday. Former Buckeye wide receiver Dimitrious Stanley has died at the age of 48 following a battle with prostate cancer, his family told WBNS in Columbus. Stanley starred as a running back at Thomas Worthington High School just outside of ...
COLUMBUS, OH
WGN News

Northwest Indiana man killed in Michigan snowmobile crash

LUCE COUNTY, Mich. (WJMN) – A Northwest Indiana man has died as the result of a snowmobile crash in Luce County, Michigan on Wednesday. According to Michigan State Police (MSP), troopers responded to an area near the intersection of Devil’s Hallow Lake Trail and County Road 371 around 9 p.m. Wednesday. Authorities say Robert Huffmaster […]
LUCE COUNTY, MI
WGN News

Native Americans renew protests of Kansas City Chiefs mascot

PHOENIX (AP) — The Kansas City Chiefs are the reason Rhonda LeValdo is in Arizona for the Super Bowl. But she won’t be here to watch the game. LeValdo and other Native Americans will be pushing again for the Chiefs to abandon the team’s name, mascot and fan-driven “tomahawk chop.” It’s the same goal they […]
KANSAS CITY, MO
WGN News

Charles Tillman champions Devin Hester for Hall of Fame

PHOENIX — It’s not surprising Charles Tillman believes Devin Hester is a Hall of Famer. However, the fact that the four-time Pro Bowler and three-time first-team All-Pro is not already enshrined at Canton and may not get in on his second try is a bit puzzling. “He’s top 100, right? How do you get a […]
WGN News

WGN News

42K+
Followers
15K+
Post
11M+
Views
ABOUT

Chicago news, sports and weather at https://wgntv.com/

 https://wgntv.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy