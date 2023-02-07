Read full article on original website
Why SiNtx Technologies Stock Is Trading 45% Lower
SINtx Technologies Inc SINT shares are trading lower by 44.89% to $3.40 Wednesday morning after the company announced pricing of a $12 million public offering. The company says pricing of its public offering of 2,150,000 units, with each unit consisting of one share of its common stock, or one pre-funded warrant to purchase one share of its common stock will each be sold at $5.60.
Stock Market Today: Stocks Swing Higher After Powell Presser
The Fed raised rates by 0.25%, as expected, and Powell promised to "stay the course until the job is done."
Today’s mortgage rates for February 7, 2023
Looking for the most up-to-date mortgage rates to empower your purchasing or refinancing decisions? We’ve got you covered. Here, you can view today’s mortgage interest rates, updated daily according to data from Bankrate, so you can have the most current data when purchasing or refinancing your home. 30-year...
3 High-Yield Dividend Stocks With 34% to 59% Upside In 2023, According to Wall Street
Select Wall Street analysts foresee these high-octane income stocks, with yields ranging from 4.6% to 13%, rising by as much as 59% this year.
Economist Who Predicted the 2008 Housing Crash Says Home Prices Will Drop 15% in 2023
Citing the large disparity between property costs and buyer incomes, market expert Ian Shepherdson believes that home prices may fall another 15% in 2023. See: 2023's Housing Correction Could Be The...
European shares fall as strong U.S. data stokes rate hike jitters
Feb 6 (Reuters) - European shares fell on Monday, as fears that the global interest rate-hiking cycle could persist for longer than previously expected weighed on rate-sensitive technology and real estate shares.
Pepsi Cans Price Hikes After Profit Beat As Consumer Demand Fades
"Moving forward, we will continue to focus on driving growth and winning in the marketplace," said CEO Ramon Laguarta.
Citrus County Chronicle
Wall Street sinks as early rally fizzles amid higher yields
NEW YORK (AP) — Stocks dropped Thursday following another mixed set of profit reports from companies, as rising expectations for interest rates keep up the pressure on Wall Street. The S&P 500 fell 0.9%, while the Dow Jones Industrial Average lost 249 points, or 0.7%, and the Nasdaq composite...
CNBC
Mortgage rates drop to the 5% range for the first time since September
The average rate on the 30-year fixed rate mortgage has fallen to 5.99%, Mortgage News Daily said. The rate started this week at 6.21% and fell sharply Wednesday after the Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell said inflation "has eased somewhat but remains elevated." For someone buying a $400,000 home today...
Motley Fool
Beat the Dow Jones With This Unstoppable Dividend Stock
Amgen’s product portfolio and pipeline position it well for the future. The market-beating dividend looks safe and can continue growing at a high-single-digit clip each year. The stock is slightly discounted compared to its industry peers. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley...
marketscreener.com
Hera unveils Plan to 2026; expected dividend up 25%
(Alliance News) - Hera Spa announced Wednesday that it has approved its Business Plan to 2026, a year in which it expects a dividend to grow to EUR15 cents per share, 25 percent higher than the last dividend paid. EBITDA to 2026 is expected to be around EUR1.5 billion up...
Declining Mortgage Rates Spark Uptick in Interest from Would-Be Homebuyers
Mortgage applications are up about 25% from the end of 2022.
via.news
NASDAQ 100 Over 13% Up In The Last 21 Sessions
(VIANEWS) – NASDAQ 100 (NDX) has been up by 13.73% for the last 21 sessions. At 10:10 EST on Wednesday, 8 February, NASDAQ 100 (NDX) is $12,633.20. Today’s last reported volume for NASDAQ 100 is 236422444, 92.37% below its average volume of 3101981945.51. Regarding NASDAQ 100’s yearly highs...
investing.com
Gold steadies after two days of gains, copper rises on China bets
Investing.com -- Gold prices steadied on Wednesday following somewhat mixed signals on monetary policy from the Federal Reserve, while copper prices firmed after a strong rally as markets bet on a demand recovery in major importer China. The yellow metal marked two consecutive days of small gains as it staged...
Why This DraftKings Analyst Is Turning Bearish Ahead Of Q4 Earnings
Shares of DraftKings Inc DKNG started Thursday trading on a positive note, even after a steep rise through the week, before pulling back. Investor confidence in the company’s profitability narrative is likely to be hit by EBITDA losses exceeding consensus estimates in the first half of 2023, according to Roth Capital Partners.
Hertz forecasts upbeat revenue after profit tops on strong rental car demand
Feb 7 (Reuters) - Hertz Global Holdings Inc (HTZ.O) said on Tuesday it expects revenue to rise sequentially in the second and third quarters of this year on the back of strong demand for rental cars in the face of economic worries.
kalkinemedia.com
FTSE 100 hits record high on BP boost, less-hawkish Fed signal
(For a Reuters live blog on U.S., UK and European stock markets, click or type LIVE/ in a news window) (Adds analyst's comment, updates prices) Feb 8 (Reuters) - UK's blue-chip index hit a record high on Wednesday, lifted by oil major BP and an upbeat risk sentiment on Wall Street after U.S. Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell's comments renewed hopes for a less-aggressive monetary policy.
Benzinga
A Look Into Energy Sector Value Stocks
A value stock is traditionally defined in terms of how investors in the marketplace are valuing that company's future growth prospects. Low P/E multiples are good base indicators that the company is undervalued and can most likely be labelled as a value stock. Below is a list of notable value...
Wall St dips as Treasury yields rise after auction
Feb 9 (Reuters) - U.S. stock indexes ended lower on Thursday, erasing earlier gains as Treasury yields rose after an auction of 30-year bonds went poorly and overshadowed strong earnings from corporate giants like Disney and PepsiCo.
Pepsi price hikes fuel 10% jump in the fourth-quarter sales
PepsiCo reported better-than-expected sales in the fourth quarter after hiking prices for its drinks and snacks, but it warned that consumers may be less willing to accept those increases as this year progresses. Revenue rose more than 10% to $28 billion. That was better than the $26.8 billion Wall Street...
