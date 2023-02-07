ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Related
Benzinga

Why SiNtx Technologies Stock Is Trading 45% Lower

SINtx Technologies Inc SINT shares are trading lower by 44.89% to $3.40 Wednesday morning after the company announced pricing of a $12 million public offering. The company says pricing of its public offering of 2,150,000 units, with each unit consisting of one share of its common stock, or one pre-funded warrant to purchase one share of its common stock will each be sold at $5.60.
LehighValleyLive.com

Today’s mortgage rates for February 7, 2023

Looking for the most up-to-date mortgage rates to empower your purchasing or refinancing decisions? We’ve got you covered. Here, you can view today’s mortgage interest rates, updated daily according to data from Bankrate, so you can have the most current data when purchasing or refinancing your home. 30-year...
Citrus County Chronicle

Wall Street sinks as early rally fizzles amid higher yields

NEW YORK (AP) — Stocks dropped Thursday following another mixed set of profit reports from companies, as rising expectations for interest rates keep up the pressure on Wall Street. The S&P 500 fell 0.9%, while the Dow Jones Industrial Average lost 249 points, or 0.7%, and the Nasdaq composite...
NEW YORK STATE
CNBC

Mortgage rates drop to the 5% range for the first time since September

The average rate on the 30-year fixed rate mortgage has fallen to 5.99%, Mortgage News Daily said. The rate started this week at 6.21% and fell sharply Wednesday after the Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell said inflation "has eased somewhat but remains elevated." For someone buying a $400,000 home today...
Motley Fool

Beat the Dow Jones With This Unstoppable Dividend Stock

Amgen’s product portfolio and pipeline position it well for the future. The market-beating dividend looks safe and can continue growing at a high-single-digit clip each year. The stock is slightly discounted compared to its industry peers. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley...
marketscreener.com

Hera unveils Plan to 2026; expected dividend up 25%

(Alliance News) - Hera Spa announced Wednesday that it has approved its Business Plan to 2026, a year in which it expects a dividend to grow to EUR15 cents per share, 25 percent higher than the last dividend paid. EBITDA to 2026 is expected to be around EUR1.5 billion up...
via.news

NASDAQ 100 Over 13% Up In The Last 21 Sessions

(VIANEWS) – NASDAQ 100 (NDX) has been up by 13.73% for the last 21 sessions. At 10:10 EST on Wednesday, 8 February, NASDAQ 100 (NDX) is $12,633.20. Today’s last reported volume for NASDAQ 100 is 236422444, 92.37% below its average volume of 3101981945.51. Regarding NASDAQ 100’s yearly highs...
investing.com

Gold steadies after two days of gains, copper rises on China bets

Investing.com -- Gold prices steadied on Wednesday following somewhat mixed signals on monetary policy from the Federal Reserve, while copper prices firmed after a strong rally as markets bet on a demand recovery in major importer China. The yellow metal marked two consecutive days of small gains as it staged...
Benzinga

Why This DraftKings Analyst Is Turning Bearish Ahead Of Q4 Earnings

Shares of DraftKings Inc DKNG started Thursday trading on a positive note, even after a steep rise through the week, before pulling back. Investor confidence in the company’s profitability narrative is likely to be hit by EBITDA losses exceeding consensus estimates in the first half of 2023, according to Roth Capital Partners.
kalkinemedia.com

FTSE 100 hits record high on BP boost, less-hawkish Fed signal

(For a Reuters live blog on U.S., UK and European stock markets, click or type LIVE/ in a news window) (Adds analyst's comment, updates prices) Feb 8 (Reuters) - UK's blue-chip index hit a record high on Wednesday, lifted by oil major BP and an upbeat risk sentiment on Wall Street after U.S. Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell's comments renewed hopes for a less-aggressive monetary policy.
Benzinga

A Look Into Energy Sector Value Stocks

A value stock is traditionally defined in terms of how investors in the marketplace are valuing that company's future growth prospects. Low P/E multiples are good base indicators that the company is undervalued and can most likely be labelled as a value stock. Below is a list of notable value...
The Associated Press

Pepsi price hikes fuel 10% jump in the fourth-quarter sales

PepsiCo reported better-than-expected sales in the fourth quarter after hiking prices for its drinks and snacks, but it warned that consumers may be less willing to accept those increases as this year progresses. Revenue rose more than 10% to $28 billion. That was better than the $26.8 billion Wall Street...

