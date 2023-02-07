SINtx Technologies Inc SINT shares are trading lower by 44.89% to $3.40 Wednesday morning after the company announced pricing of a $12 million public offering. The company says pricing of its public offering of 2,150,000 units, with each unit consisting of one share of its common stock, or one pre-funded warrant to purchase one share of its common stock will each be sold at $5.60.

1 DAY AGO