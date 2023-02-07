Read full article on original website
Jason Momoa says he filmed Aquaman 2 with multiple Batman actors
It's unclear which version of Batman Aquaman 2 could feature
netflixjunkie.com
A HEMSWORTH TAKEOVER! Henry Cavill Dropped From Another Fantasy Project, Courtesy of a Hemsworth Brother, and It’s NOT Liam
The British actor seems to have been going through a big career shift right now. Henry Cavill left The Witcher right after coming back to the DCEU, only to get axed as Superman, too. However, the actor made a comeback by partnering with Amazon Studios to live his nerdy dream. However, there was another big project that Cavill was a part of. But now, the Hemsworth brother might get it from Cavill’s hands.
Jason Momoa on DC Meeting With James Gunn: ‘I’ll Always Be Aquaman’ and Might Play ‘Other Characters, Too’
“I’ll always be Aquaman,” Jason Momoa proclaimed at the Variety Studio presented by Audible at Sundance. Momoa is at the Park City festival as the narrator of the new documentary “Deep Rising,” which investigates organizations that are extracting metals from the deep seafloor. Momoa recently met new DC Studio heads James Gunn and Peter Safran to talk about his future in the DC Universe, in which he’s played Aquaman in several movies. “It’s very, very wonderful,” Momoa said of the meeting. “I’m in the house of Warner Bros. and they are liking a lot of stuff I’m doing. We got...
Vin Diesel is taking total control to ensure Fast & Furious ‘Fast X’ isn’t ‘too European’ & staying true to its roots
VIN Diesel has taken total control of the new Fast & Furious movie to make sure it isn’t “too European” and the franchise stays true to its muscle car roots, an insider has told The U.S. Sun. Action hero Vin, 55, and the rest of the team...
Jennifer Connelly Declares ‘Top Gun: Maverick’ Co-Star Tom Cruise ‘Absolutely Deserves’ an Oscar Nomination
With award season in full swing, Jennifer Connelly stated that her Top Gun: Maverick co-star Tom Cruise has what it takes to receive an Oscar nomination for his performance in the film. While speaking to Variety at the Sundance Film Festival, Jennifer Connelly had nothing but praise for her Top...
netflixjunkie.com
When LisaRaye McCoy wanted to have an “entanglement” with Will Smith
Will Smith was a heartthrob back in the 90s and continues to be one of the most handsome men on the planet. The man has it all – charisma, power, and money but unfortunately, he is off the market. Jada Pinkett Smith claimed him way back in 1997. But that did not stop LisaRaye McCoy from crushing on him!
calfkicker.com
(Video) Elle Brooke unleashes X-rated rant at Astrid Wett during weigh-in confrontation
At the weigh-in for Brooke’s boxing bout against Faith Ordway in London tonight, Wett and Brooke met face to face. During their frenzied verbal sparring, the two yelled insults in one other’s faces. For the Kingpyn Boxing event last year, Brooke and Wett were scheduled to square off...
netflixjunkie.com
Arsenio Hall’s Biggest Regret Involves Casting Will Smith
If not for his back-to-back blockbusters in the 90s, Will Smith’s career might not have shined as brightly as it did. After he took his first steps into the industry with The Fresh Prince of Bel Air, Will Smith already gained recognition in the television world. It is, however, Michael Bay’s Bad Boys that accelerated the rise of Will Smith. In 1995, Michael Bay, albeit his first time as a director, took on the arduous task of making blockbuster brilliance with Bad Boys and he did just that and much more.
‘Top Gun: Maverick’ Director Reveals Tom Cruise ‘Really Didn’t Want’ to Make the Sequel
Writers and producers spend decades trying to convince Tom Cruise to make the sequel to his 1986 hit Top GunBut he “really didn’t want to” mess with perfection and risk ruining the legacy with a shotty continuation. But when director Joseph Kosinski came to him with the plot of Top Gun: Maverick, his attitude changed.
Emma Watson Refused to Undress or Do Drugs in Films Just to Avoid Her ‘Harry Potter’ Image
Although concerned with being typecast, there were certain roles Emma Watson wasn’t too keen on playing just for the sake of leaving ‘Harry Potter’ behind.
wegotthiscovered.com
Latest Marvel News: Ryan Reynolds suffers last-minute heartbreak as the Young Avengers battle irrelevance
Much like any other walks of life, the Marvel Cinematic Universe has experienced its fair share of ups and downs both on-camera and off, with Ryan Reynolds enjoying a roller-coaster moment in the spotlight with an old friend in tow. Elsewhere, the Young Avengers have already been branded as irrelevant...
Channing Tatum Reveals His and Sandra Bullock’s Daughters Got Into a School Feud — But Do They Still Have ‘Beef’?
Frenemies? Channing Tatum opened up about his and Sandra Bullock’s daughters’ past feud nearly one year after fans learned of the tiff. "Our daughters got into a couple of scraps at school because they're both very, very, very strong-willed little girls," the Magic Mike star, 42, jokingly explained while taking Vanity Fair's “Lie Detector Test,” […]
‘Harry Potter’: Daniel Radcliffe Sometimes Showed Up to Set Still Drunk From the Night Before
Over 10 years in the Harry Potter movies, we saw Daniel Radcliffe mature from a skinny 12-year-old to a dashing 22-year-old man, but not without struggles of his own.
ETOnline.com
Raven-Symoné Reacts to Eddie Murphy Saying They Were 'Too Old' for 'Dr. Dolittle 3' (Exclusive)
Raven-Symoné is manifesting an onscreen reunion with her former movie dad! ET spoke with the actress at the Tuesday premiere of Netflix's new film, You People, which stars Raven-Symoné's former co-star, Eddie Murphy, as an overprotective dad. Murphy previously played Raven-Symoné's father in the first two Dr. Dolittle films, after which both actors exited the franchise with Kyla Pratt assuming the lead role in subsequent entries.
6 new Netflix releases that better be on your binge list next week
Netflix has kicked off 2023 in fine form, already dropping a slew of buzzy new releases like Ginny & Georgia — Season 2 of which, in its first week, managed to rack up a staggering 180.4 million hours viewed to become the #1 Netflix show in the world. The...
Dave Bautista Initially Left Wrestling Because He Realized He Was a Horrible Actor
Although Dave Bautista made a comfortable lifestyle wrestling, his career in the WWE stood in the way of his newfound passion for acting.
NME
Sharon Stone says Robert De Niro and Joe Pesci were rare co-stars who weren’t “misogynistic”
Sharon Stone has praised Robert De Niro and Joe Pesci for their behaviour as actors whilst speaking about misogyny in Hollywood. Stone, who worked with both actors on the 1995 gangster movie Casino, said that neither were “misogynistic” in any way when they worked together. However, following that clarification, the Basic Instinct actor launched a broadside at other male box office stars.
Snubbed by Oscars! Viola Davis, Taylor Swift shut out of 2023 Academy Awards nominations
Oscar nominations are here, but Eddie Redmayne, Brad Pitt, Danielle Deadwyler and Adam Sandler are just a few of the stars who shockingly missed out.
Bruce Willis Tried to Avoid Kissing Jessica Alba in ‘Sin City’
Actors Bruce Willis starred alongside Jessica Alba in the Sin City films directed by Robert Rodriguez. The first Sin City would require Willis and Alba to exchange a passionate kiss. But Willis was initially uneasy about making out with the young star. How Jessica Alba felt about her on-screen relationship...
Inside the Magic
Marvel Changes Plans, Going Back to Robert Downey Jr.
The Marvel Cinematic Universe might not be done with Robert Downey Jr. as a super hero after all. The Marvel Cinematic Universe dramatically ended Phase Three with Avengers: Endgame (2019),saying goodbye to Robert Downey Jr. as Tony Stark/Iron Man and Chris Evans as Steve Rogers/Captain America. Now, four years later, Disney has moved full steam ahead into Phase 5 of the MCU.
