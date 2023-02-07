ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
netflixjunkie.com

A HEMSWORTH TAKEOVER! Henry Cavill Dropped From Another Fantasy Project, Courtesy of a Hemsworth Brother, and It’s NOT Liam

The British actor seems to have been going through a big career shift right now. Henry Cavill left The Witcher right after coming back to the DCEU, only to get axed as Superman, too. However, the actor made a comeback by partnering with Amazon Studios to live his nerdy dream. However, there was another big project that Cavill was a part of. But now, the Hemsworth brother might get it from Cavill’s hands.
Variety

Jason Momoa on DC Meeting With James Gunn: ‘I’ll Always Be Aquaman’ and Might Play ‘Other Characters, Too’

“I’ll always be Aquaman,” Jason Momoa proclaimed at the Variety Studio presented by Audible at Sundance. Momoa is at the Park City festival as the narrator of the new documentary “Deep Rising,” which investigates organizations that are extracting metals from the deep seafloor. Momoa recently met new DC Studio heads James Gunn and Peter Safran to talk about his future in the DC Universe, in which he’s played Aquaman in several movies. “It’s very, very wonderful,” Momoa said of the meeting. “I’m in the house of Warner Bros. and they are liking a lot of stuff I’m doing. We got...
netflixjunkie.com

When LisaRaye McCoy wanted to have an “entanglement” with Will Smith

Will Smith was a heartthrob back in the 90s and continues to be one of the most handsome men on the planet. The man has it all – charisma, power, and money but unfortunately, he is off the market. Jada Pinkett Smith claimed him way back in 1997. But that did not stop LisaRaye McCoy from crushing on him!
netflixjunkie.com

Arsenio Hall’s Biggest Regret Involves Casting Will Smith

If not for his back-to-back blockbusters in the 90s, Will Smith’s career might not have shined as brightly as it did. After he took his first steps into the industry with The Fresh Prince of Bel Air, Will Smith already gained recognition in the television world. It is, however, Michael Bay’s Bad Boys that accelerated the rise of Will Smith. In 1995, Michael Bay, albeit his first time as a director, took on the arduous task of making blockbuster brilliance with Bad Boys and he did just that and much more.
Us Weekly

Channing Tatum Reveals His and Sandra Bullock’s Daughters Got Into a School Feud — But Do They Still Have ‘Beef’?

Frenemies? Channing Tatum opened up about his and Sandra Bullock’s daughters’ past feud nearly one year after fans learned of the tiff. "Our daughters got into a couple of scraps at school because they're both very, very, very strong-willed little girls," the Magic Mike star, 42, jokingly explained while taking Vanity Fair's “Lie Detector Test,” […]
ALABAMA STATE
ETOnline.com

Raven-Symoné Reacts to Eddie Murphy Saying They Were 'Too Old' for 'Dr. Dolittle 3' (Exclusive)

Raven-Symoné is manifesting an onscreen reunion with her former movie dad! ET spoke with the actress at the Tuesday premiere of Netflix's new film, You People, which stars Raven-Symoné's former co-star, Eddie Murphy, as an overprotective dad. Murphy previously played Raven-Symoné's father in the first two Dr. Dolittle films, after which both actors exited the franchise with Kyla Pratt assuming the lead role in subsequent entries.
NME

Sharon Stone says Robert De Niro and Joe Pesci were rare co-stars who weren’t “misogynistic”

Sharon Stone has praised Robert De Niro and Joe Pesci for their behaviour as actors whilst speaking about misogyny in Hollywood. Stone, who worked with both actors on the 1995 gangster movie Casino, said that neither were “misogynistic” in any way when they worked together. However, following that clarification, the Basic Instinct actor launched a broadside at other male box office stars.
Inside the Magic

Marvel Changes Plans, Going Back to Robert Downey Jr.

The Marvel Cinematic Universe might not be done with Robert Downey Jr. as a super hero after all. The Marvel Cinematic Universe dramatically ended Phase Three with Avengers: Endgame (2019),saying goodbye to Robert Downey Jr. as Tony Stark/Iron Man and Chris Evans as Steve Rogers/Captain America. Now, four years later, Disney has moved full steam ahead into Phase 5 of the MCU.

Comments / 0

Community Policy