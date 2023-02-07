Read full article on original website
pix11.com
NYC to build new public high school in Brooklyn
New York City is building a new public high school in Bay Ridge to alleviate overcrowding at two other Brooklyn schools, officials said on Wednesday. New York City is building a new public high school in Bay Ridge to alleviate overcrowding at two other Brooklyn schools, officials said on Wednesday.
bkreader.com
NYC ‘FRESH’ Program Opens 12 New Grocery Stores in Brooklyn
The Department of City Planning Director Dan Garodnick today announced that 30 supermarkets have opened under the City’s Food Retail Expansion to Support Health (“FRESH”) program. “Making New York City healthier and more equitable are two central goals of our administration, and the FRESH program is accomplishing...
15 Best Places For Wine Tasting In NYC You Have To Try
Feeling up for a little wine tasting in NYC? It’s not only a summer activity, you know! With hundreds of venues and experiences always popping up, it can be overwhelming to find the perfect spot to find your next bottle. Especially if you have particular favorite types of wine (we’re personally on the sweeter side), it can be difficult to figure out where to find something that suits your tastebuds. While we wait for some of New York’s great vineyards to reopen this summer, let’s talk about some places right here in the city to do a little taste testing....
brickunderground.com
Manhattan median rent climbed to record high in January
The New York City rental activity picked up the pace in January after a lull in new lease signings in prior months. And the increased momentum could be seen in other metrics: The number of available listings surged and median rents hit new records again. In fact, Manhattan’s median rent...
Black America Web
NYC Restaurant Week: Brooklyn’s KOKOMO Is Definitely A Place You Want To Go
The Beach Boys famously put the world on to game back in 1988 by pointing us in the direction of a little place called Kokomo off the Florida Keys that you’d want to go to get away from it all. However, we’re here to tell you that you don’t have to book a trip to the most peaceful archipelago in the Sunshine State for a taste of paradise.
multihousingnews.com
Inside Coney Island’s Vertical Boardwalk
From top to bottom, this Brooklyn project is a model of green building practices. Here's what makes it unique. The most pressing issue changing the face and structure of the built environment is the need to build sustainably, the absolute necessity to create buildings that have very low or zero carbon offsets, and use energy- and water-efficient technologies. So experts in the industry are coming up with or reinventing building methods.
Mayor Adams blames rat infestation at his Brooklyn home on neighbor
Eric Adams' war on rats dates back to his tenure as Brooklyn borough president. "The entire block is infested," Adams said during the hearing on summonses for a “rat runway” at his Bed-Stuy home. [ more › ]
tourcounsel.com
The Mall at Bay Plaza | Shopping center in New York City
Bay Plaza Shopping Center is a shopping center on the south side of Co-op City, Bronx, New York City. In addition to various department stores and shops, such as Macy's, JCPenney, Staples, and Old Navy, it has a multiplex movie theater, several restaurants, a fitness club, and some office space. Constructed from 1987 to 1988 by Prestige Properties, the shopping center is located between Bartow and Baychester Avenues, just outside Sections 4 and 5 of Co-op City, on an open lot that was the site of the Freedomland U.S.A. amusement park between 1960 and 1964.
Unlucky sleeping commuter becomes playground for subway rat: video
The subways are a real rat race these days. A dozing commuter on a New York City subway was shaken from his slumber to find one of the large rodents crawling all over his body, a Newsflare video shows. The 20-second footage shows the unidentified straphanger dressed in gray jeans and blue vest being rocked to sleep by the train car. Unbeknownst to him, a mangy rat seizes that moment to race up his leg and onto his shoulders. The rodent-ridden rider then wakes up and puts his hand behind his neck– only to find the rat making its way back down...
Bed Bath & Beyond closing all Manhattan stores except for 1
The chain is closing all of its New York City locations except the one in Chelsea.
pix11.com
Vehicles not safe from New York City's rat takeover
The problem of rodents nesting under hoods first made headlines during COVID-19 pandemic shutdowns, but it is continuing even now as people move their cars regularly. Vehicles not safe from New York City’s rat takeover. The problem of rodents nesting under hoods first made headlines during COVID-19 pandemic shutdowns,...
Extra Extra: Here's a video of a rat crawling on a subway snoozer
Because this rat is even bolder than most, here are your end-of-day links: Ozy attempting a comeback, Donald Trump had some nice words about the SOTU speech, the men of Real Housewives and more. [ more › ]
NYC’s largest food rescue organization moves to Brooklyn
City Harvest makes this move as they open a 150,000-square-foot warehouse in Sunset Park to house all of its operations.
pix11.com
Fake Con Edison workers rob Brooklyn woman
Police are searching for two suspects who posed as Con Edison employees and robbed a Brooklyn apartment Tuesday morning, police said. Police are searching for two suspects who posed as Con Edison employees and robbed a Brooklyn apartment Tuesday morning, police said. NY pioneer against book bans speaks out. The...
1 injured after piece of facade falls from Brooklyn building
NEW YORK -- Bricks and debris rained down from a construction site in Downtown Brooklyn on Wednesday, injuring one person.It happened at Court and Montague streets.The Department of Buildings says while workers were repairing the facade on the second floor of a building, a large piece of stone became dislodged and fell onto a sidewalk shed.According to the DOB, the shed was damaged by the stone and pieces of wood debris from the shed struck a pedestrian.The pedestrian was taken to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.A partial stop work order has been issued.The investigation is ongoing.
Beloved NYC playground reopens after $3.7 million makeover: Here’s a peek at the new amenities
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. – Shiny new swing sets, slides and play equipment were officially unveiled at a beloved Staten Island playground on Tuesday, as the New York City Parks Department celebrated the end of a $3.72 million dollar renovation project and introduced the neighborhood to some brand-new picnic space and gaming tables. After an extensive 10-month overhaul, Dugan Playground is once again open to the public.
Man robbed at gunpoint while standing near food truck in the Bronx
NEW YORK, NY – These days, even waiting for your order at a food truck or hot dog stand in New York City involves risk. A man was robbed outside a Bronx food truck when a blue Honda SUV pulled alongside him, and an occupant of the vehicle pointed a gun at him, demanding his money and jewelry. The incident happened on Sunday, January 29, but the NYPD has since identified the suspects using surveillance video camera footage. “The victim, a 30-year-old male, was standing near a food truck in the vicinity of Cross Bronx Expressway and Webster Avenue when The post Man robbed at gunpoint while standing near food truck in the Bronx appeared first on Shore News Network.
Migrant, 26, attempts suicide at NYC's new shelter
A migrant attempted to commit suicide in a new city shelter in Brooklyn on Tuesday.
Beloved Bed-Stuy hardware store shuts its doors after decades of serving community
Warren Hayes took over the store after his mother, who owned it for over 70 years, passed away.
New York YIMBY
Housing Lottery Waitlist Launches for 260 Gold Street in Downtown Brooklyn
The affordable housing lottery waitlist has launched for 260 Gold Street, a 13-story residential building in Downtown Brooklyn. Designed by J. Frankl Architects and developed by Bruman Realty, the structure yields 286 residences. Available on NYC Housing Connect are 86 units for residents at 130 percent of the area median income (AMI), ranging in eligible income from $76,835 to $215,150.
