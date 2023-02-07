ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Long Beach, CA

longbeachstate.com

Beach Tennis Defeats UC San Diego on the Road

LA JOLLA, Calif. - Long Beach State (2-0) Women's Tennis garnered its second Big West victory on the road against UC San Diego (0-1) by a dominant score of 6-1. "It was a solid road win against a very competitive conference team," said LBSU Head Coach Jenny Hilt-Costello. Like their...
LONG BEACH, CA
longbeachstate.com

Long Beach State Seeks A Start To New Winning Streak At CSU Bakersfield

LONG BEACH, Calif. -- Long Beach State is back on the road, facing CSU Bakersfield for just the second time in Bakersfield after last season's meeting was canceled due to COVID-19. Tipoff is scheduled for 7 p.m. on ESPN+ in the first of two meetings between the teams in the final seven games of the regular season.
LONG BEACH, CA
longbeachstate.com

No. 2 Long Beach State Drops Four Set Decision to No. 4 UCLA

LONG BEACH, Calif. – — The No. 2 Long Beach State Men's Volleyball team took on No. 4 UCLA on Friday night in the Walter Pyramid in front of a sellout crowd but came up on the wrong end of competitive 3-1 [25-18, 21-25, 23-25, 23-25] setback. The...
LONG BEACH, CA
longbeachstate.com

Strong Debuts Help Lift Long Beach State To Split On Opening Day

TUCSON, Ariz. – Shannon Haddad returned to the circle in a complete game for Long Beach State, and the new bats gave the Beach a lift as LBSU held on to defeat Kansas in the first game of the year before falling to the hosts, No. 12 Arizona at the Arizona Candra Classic.
LONG BEACH, CA
longbeachstate.com

Beach Softball Earns Another Split After Defeating NC State

TUCSON, Ariz. – Samantha Fowler struck out nine over six strong innings against NC State, and the Beach picked up another win over a Power 5 opponent to earn a second-straight split on Friday at the Arizona Candrea Classic. Long Beach State (2-2) opened the day's action against NC...
LONG BEACH, CA
longbeachstate.com

No. 2 Long Beach State Comes Up Short AT No. 4 UCLA

LOS ANGELES – Sotiris Siapanis led Long Beach State on the road at UCLA with 13 kills, but the Beach couldn't find an answer for UCLA's Ido David as the Bruins took down the Beach 25-19, 25-21, 25-20 in Pauley Pavilion. Long Beach State (6-1) started off the night...
LONG BEACH, CA
gilavalleycentral.net

Maria Guadalupe Garcia, “Lupe”

Maria Guadalupe Garcia, “Lupe” entered into rest peacefully on January 31, 2023, in Tucson, Arizona. Maria was born on January 7, 1946, in Morenci, Arizona, to parents Maria Gonzalez Chacon and Juan Chacon. Her siblings included; Cornelio Chacon, John Chacon, Robert Chacon, Pat Chacon, Tony Chacon, Margie Chacon, and Carol Gonzalez.
TUCSON, AZ
KOLD-TV

Former Pima County sergeant has another run-in with authorities

TUCSON, Ariz. (13 News) - Former Pima County sergeant Ricky Garcia has had another run-in with authorities, less than a month after he was arrested on a charge of sexual assault. According to the Pima County Sheriff’s Department, Garcia was cited for leaving the scene of an accident and released...
TUCSON, AZ
AZFamily

2nd crash with suspected smugglers in 24 hours; 3 dead in rollover crash on I-10 near Wilcox

WILCOX, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - Authorities in Arizona are investigating two separate crashes involving suspected human smugglers that happened within a day of each other. The first crash happened around 10:40 a.m. Sunday morning when first responders were called to the westbound lanes of I-10 near milepost 357 in Wilcox. According to the Department of Public Safety, troopers were trying to stop a vehicle driving with a stolen license plate. Police say the driver refused to stop. Troopers deployed spike strips and that’s when the driver lost control and the vehicle rolled over. Troopers say that 10 passengers, all suspected undocumented migrants, were inside the vehicle. Three of them were pronounced dead at the scene. Five passengers, plus the driver inside the vehicle were hospitalized with serious injuries. An investigation is still underway.
ELOY, AZ

