Severe weather alert: National Weather Service issues storm update for Los Angeles and Oxnard region in CaliforniaStanleyLos Angeles, CA
Nevada declares state of emergency due to gas pipeline leakEdy ZooNevada State
Freddie Prinze: A Closer Look at the Tragic Death of TV's "Chico and the Man" StarHerbie J PilatoLos Angeles, CA
Bugsy Siegel's Mysterious Home and the Haunts of the Very RichHerbie J PilatoBeverly Hills, CA
California witness describes low-flying triangle-shaped objectRoger MarshLos Angeles, CA
longbeachstate.com
Beach Women’s Hoops Extends Winning Streak to 10 With Comeback Win Over CSU Bakersfield
LONG BEACH, Calif. – — Kianna Hamilton-Fisher kicked off the second half with nine-straight points to give Long Beach State the spark it needed to mount a come-from-behind victory over CSU Bakersfield, 66-55, on Saturday at the Walter Pyramid as the Beach extended their winning streak to 10.
longbeachstate.com
Beach Tennis Defeats UC San Diego on the Road
LA JOLLA, Calif. - Long Beach State (2-0) Women's Tennis garnered its second Big West victory on the road against UC San Diego (0-1) by a dominant score of 6-1. "It was a solid road win against a very competitive conference team," said LBSU Head Coach Jenny Hilt-Costello. Like their...
longbeachstate.com
Long Beach State Seeks A Start To New Winning Streak At CSU Bakersfield
LONG BEACH, Calif. -- Long Beach State is back on the road, facing CSU Bakersfield for just the second time in Bakersfield after last season's meeting was canceled due to COVID-19. Tipoff is scheduled for 7 p.m. on ESPN+ in the first of two meetings between the teams in the final seven games of the regular season.
longbeachstate.com
Long Beach State Loses Wild Back And Forth Game With Kansas To Close Arizona Candrea Invitational
TUCSON, Ariz. – Cassie Camou hit the second of two go-head home runs for Long Beach State in the top of the seventh inning for Long Beach State, but Kansas as the designated home team pushed two across in the bottom of the seventh to steal the win in a back-and-forth contest to close the team's time in Tucson.
longbeachstate.com
No. 2 Long Beach State Drops Four Set Decision to No. 4 UCLA
LONG BEACH, Calif. – — The No. 2 Long Beach State Men's Volleyball team took on No. 4 UCLA on Friday night in the Walter Pyramid in front of a sellout crowd but came up on the wrong end of competitive 3-1 [25-18, 21-25, 23-25, 23-25] setback. The...
longbeachstate.com
Strong Debuts Help Lift Long Beach State To Split On Opening Day
TUCSON, Ariz. – Shannon Haddad returned to the circle in a complete game for Long Beach State, and the new bats gave the Beach a lift as LBSU held on to defeat Kansas in the first game of the year before falling to the hosts, No. 12 Arizona at the Arizona Candra Classic.
longbeachstate.com
Beach Softball Earns Another Split After Defeating NC State
TUCSON, Ariz. – Samantha Fowler struck out nine over six strong innings against NC State, and the Beach picked up another win over a Power 5 opponent to earn a second-straight split on Friday at the Arizona Candrea Classic. Long Beach State (2-2) opened the day's action against NC...
longbeachstate.com
No. 2 Long Beach State Comes Up Short AT No. 4 UCLA
LOS ANGELES – Sotiris Siapanis led Long Beach State on the road at UCLA with 13 kills, but the Beach couldn't find an answer for UCLA's Ido David as the Bruins took down the Beach 25-19, 25-21, 25-20 in Pauley Pavilion. Long Beach State (6-1) started off the night...
longbeachstate.com
Strong Second Half Propels Beach Women’s Basketball to Win Over UC Santa Barbara
SANTA BARBARA, Calif. – — Long Beach State trailed by as many as eight, but used a 10-0 run in the second half to pull out a nail-biting win, 58-57, over UC Santa Barbara at the Thunderdome on Thursday night to extend their winning streak to nine. The...
Arizona witness reports three oval-shaped objects hovering in triangle formation
An Arizona witness at Tucson reported watching three white, oval-shaped objects hovering in a triangular formation at 3:30 p.m. on March 11, 2022, according to testimony from the National UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC).
KOLD-TV
State: Tucson-area golf course chopped down two saguaros without proper permit
TUCSON, Ariz. (13 News) - People are expressing outrage after two saguaro cacti were cut down at The Gallery Golf Club to build a temporary platform for the upcoming LIV Golf Invitational. Club members told 13 News they want those behind that decision held accountable. According to state law, removing...
gilavalleycentral.net
Maria Guadalupe Garcia, “Lupe”
Maria Guadalupe Garcia, “Lupe” entered into rest peacefully on January 31, 2023, in Tucson, Arizona. Maria was born on January 7, 1946, in Morenci, Arizona, to parents Maria Gonzalez Chacon and Juan Chacon. Her siblings included; Cornelio Chacon, John Chacon, Robert Chacon, Pat Chacon, Tony Chacon, Margie Chacon, and Carol Gonzalez.
8 of Our Favorite Hot Dog Spots in Arizona
ARIZONA - The State of Arizona has a lot of great American eateries to choose from. Whether you’re craving burgers, pizza, or wings, there’s something for everyone in the state.
Tucson Was the Top City in the U.S. Where People Moved to - and Arizona Was the Top Inbound State
Allied Van Line just made it official in their latest "Magnet States" migration report. Tucson was the top magnet city that people moved to in 2022. And Arizona was the top inbound state to which people moved.
Caught on camera: Mountain lion spotted on Tucson's west side
A Tucsonan on the west side of the city has spotted a mountain lion right outside a home. AZGFD says it's not a case that requires action.
KOLD-TV
Former Pima County sergeant has another run-in with authorities
TUCSON, Ariz. (13 News) - Former Pima County sergeant Ricky Garcia has had another run-in with authorities, less than a month after he was arrested on a charge of sexual assault. According to the Pima County Sheriff’s Department, Garcia was cited for leaving the scene of an accident and released...
Fire breaks out at community farm
A fire broke out at a Tucson community farm and non-profit on Ellington Place in Midtown late Wednesday night.
DPS: Driver dies on I-10 near I-19 Tuesday
A driver died Tuesday morning on Interstate 10 near Interstate 19 Tuesday. The Arizona Department of Public Safety responded to the crash.
Police: Suspected DUI driver rams police vehicle
A Tucson police car-involved wreck at Stone and Glenn Thursday shut down the intersection. KGUN 9 reached out to Tucson police for information on the wreck.
AZFamily
2nd crash with suspected smugglers in 24 hours; 3 dead in rollover crash on I-10 near Wilcox
WILCOX, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - Authorities in Arizona are investigating two separate crashes involving suspected human smugglers that happened within a day of each other. The first crash happened around 10:40 a.m. Sunday morning when first responders were called to the westbound lanes of I-10 near milepost 357 in Wilcox. According to the Department of Public Safety, troopers were trying to stop a vehicle driving with a stolen license plate. Police say the driver refused to stop. Troopers deployed spike strips and that’s when the driver lost control and the vehicle rolled over. Troopers say that 10 passengers, all suspected undocumented migrants, were inside the vehicle. Three of them were pronounced dead at the scene. Five passengers, plus the driver inside the vehicle were hospitalized with serious injuries. An investigation is still underway.
