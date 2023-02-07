Read full article on original website
Related
A flight attendant reveals a safety hack she uses in hotel rooms - "throw a bottle under the bed"
A flight attendant, Esther, who works for the European airline, KLM, reveals some safety hacks that she uses to stay safe while traveling around. Esther's top hotel safety hack is going viral and receiving media attention because it is a very simple thing to do.
I stayed at the worst-rated hotel in New York City. Even for just $95 a night, it wasn't worth it.
The Bowery Grand Hotel in New York City is one of the worst-rated hotels in NYC on many travel booking sites even though it's cheap and well located.
Flight Attendants Swear by This Softside Luggage for Frequent Travel — and It’s on Sale at Amazon
Don’t miss this unbeatable deal for just $187.
Airline passengers endured a 13-hour flight to nowhere after their plane to New Zealand was forced to turn back mid-flight
A long-haul Emirates flight turned back mid-flight because of flooding in Auckland. American Airlines passengers also endured a similar situation.
travelawaits.com
Unlimited Flights For $399 — The Airline That Just Launched Its New Summer Pass
Frontier Airlines is giving passengers the opportunity to fly as often as they wish for 5 months this year for a single fee. The airline has introduced its Go Wild! Summer Pass, allowing purchasers to fly as many times as they can on Frontier flights from May 2 to September 30. The pass is available for a one-time fee of $399.
Turkey earthquake drone footage shows fissures slicing through land
TEVEKKELI/TEPEHAN, Turkey, Feb 10 (Reuters) - Drone footage in southern Turkey showed fissures slicing and cracking across fields, roads, streams and hillsides, caused by a massive earthquake that struck the region at the start of the week.
TravelPulse
6 Ways to Avoid Aging out of Travel
We've all heard the adage, "You're never too old to travel." Well, that might be true but, as we age, we might experience challenges that affect how and where we travel. Zip-lining, mountain climbing and bungee jumping might not float your boat anymore, but that doesn't mean you should lose the luggage and cash in your frequent-flier miles.
Security Alert in Cancun, Americans Cut Back on Travel & $500 Flights to Europe
Welcome to The Morning Shave. We read a ton of travel articles each day for our research to share the best travel tips, tricks, and news with you. Here are the articles for Thursday, January 26, 2023, that we think you should read. Don’t miss out on any new posts....
Passenger says he watched his lost wallet and Apple AirTag travel to over 35 cities on American Airlines plane
The passenger said he was informed that crews cleaned the plane, but did not find his wallet — yet the tracker continued its journey across the US.
How To Survive A Long Haul Flight, Travel Tech Seems Archaic, Hong Kong Giving Away 500,000 Free Airline Tickets, Big Foot Is Probably A Bear & More- Travel News!
NY Post: 3 US Tourists Stabbed In PR, Warned To Stop Filming A Burger Cart. Outside reports that Bigfoot Is Probably Just a Black Bear, According To Research. Skift says Travel Tech at JetBlue, Avis, Hilton and Avianca Still Seems Archaic. NBC reports 2 New Beaches Are Coming to NYC,...
thebrag.com
An Aussie city has ranked second in the top trending travel destinations for 2023
An Aussie city has been ranked the second most popular destination for travelers in 2023 from a study of Airbnb data. The study found that Sydney in NSW was on track to be the second-highest trending travel spot for travel in 2023, behind Malaga, Spain, which took out the top spot.
Man Books Birthday Trip, Is Only Passenger on Flight: ‘Literally Have the Whole Plane to Myself’
While many travelers stress about selecting the best seat for their flight, one man accidentally had the entire plane to himself. Sharing his experience on TikTok, a man named Robbie Allen says he recently boarded a flight from Sydney, Australia, to Fiji to celebrate his birthday. Once he arrived for...
studyfinds.org
Best Places To Visit In March: Top 5 Destinations Most Recommended by Travel Experts
Unless you’re a spring breaker, March is not usually a common month that people think of when it comes to traveling or taking a vacation. Normally the average person dreams of sunny beaches or dreamy summer sunsets in a new city, but spring is an overlooked time to travel. Most destinations are more crowded in the summer, especially common tourist spots. Take advantage of the spring season and explore some of the best places to visit in March when planning your next getaway.
Man detained at airport due to tiny passport mistake – and it could happen to you
A MAN was detained at the airport after a small passport blunder almost stopped him from boarding his flight. John Hammond was travelling to Bali when he was stopped at Immigration. At first, he was told that his passport could have been fake which was why he was stopped. However,...
New luxury resort celebrates Thailand's railway history
A new resort designed by Bill Bensley is immersing guests in the essence of Thailand's early days of rail travel. Among the offerings are a series of upcycled train carriages that have been converted into luxury villas.
Thrillist
Get Double Points When Booking Your Hotel Reservations Through Paisly Right Now
The birthday celebration continues at JetBlue. Today, you'll be able to score double the points when you make hotel reservations through Paisly. And unlike some of the other great deals we've seen this week, you won't just have today to take advantage of this birthday perk. Between now and February...
You Can Now Vote on the Best Train Journeys in T+L's 2023 World's Best Awards
It's one of two exciting new categories in this year's reader survey.
Sport Climbing Routes in the United States
America is a vast country — 2,500 to 3,500 miles coast to coast. We have an impressive amount of sport climbing cliffs stacked with many excellent routes, but they're often far apart. This necessitates air travel or days of driving to get from one crag to the next.
psychologytoday.com
Travel as a Transformative Experience
The carbon cost of travel makes tourism expensive for the environment. Foreign travel can promote peace and harmony in the world. It is possible that we may yet enjoy the benefits of distant travel without the environmental degradation it brings. The Chinese New Year brought out more travelers than before...
Comments / 0