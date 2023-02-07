ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Montana State

travelawaits.com

Unlimited Flights For $399 — The Airline That Just Launched Its New Summer Pass

Frontier Airlines is giving passengers the opportunity to fly as often as they wish for 5 months this year for a single fee. The airline has introduced its Go Wild! Summer Pass, allowing purchasers to fly as many times as they can on Frontier flights from May 2 to September 30. The pass is available for a one-time fee of $399.
TravelPulse

6 Ways to Avoid Aging out of Travel

We've all heard the adage, "You're never too old to travel." Well, that might be true but, as we age, we might experience challenges that affect how and where we travel. Zip-lining, mountain climbing and bungee jumping might not float your boat anymore, but that doesn't mean you should lose the luggage and cash in your frequent-flier miles.
HAWAII STATE
BoardingArea

How To Survive A Long Haul Flight, Travel Tech Seems Archaic, Hong Kong Giving Away 500,000 Free Airline Tickets, Big Foot Is Probably A Bear & More- Travel News!

NY Post: 3 US Tourists Stabbed In PR, Warned To Stop Filming A Burger Cart. Outside reports that Bigfoot Is Probably Just a Black Bear, According To Research. Skift says Travel Tech at JetBlue, Avis, Hilton and Avianca Still Seems Archaic. NBC reports 2 New Beaches Are Coming to NYC,...
ALASKA STATE
studyfinds.org

Best Places To Visit In March: Top 5 Destinations Most Recommended by Travel Experts

Unless you’re a spring breaker, March is not usually a common month that people think of when it comes to traveling or taking a vacation. Normally the average person dreams of sunny beaches or dreamy summer sunsets in a new city, but spring is an overlooked time to travel. Most destinations are more crowded in the summer, especially common tourist spots. Take advantage of the spring season and explore some of the best places to visit in March when planning your next getaway.
TEXAS STATE
CNN

New luxury resort celebrates Thailand's railway history

A new resort designed by Bill Bensley is immersing guests in the essence of Thailand's early days of rail travel. Among the offerings are a series of upcycled train carriages that have been converted into luxury villas.
Thrillist

Get Double Points When Booking Your Hotel Reservations Through Paisly Right Now

The birthday celebration continues at JetBlue. Today, you'll be able to score double the points when you make hotel reservations through Paisly. And unlike some of the other great deals we've seen this week, you won't just have today to take advantage of this birthday perk. Between now and February...
GearJunkie

Sport Climbing Routes in the United States

America is a vast country — 2,500 to 3,500 miles coast to coast. We have an impressive amount of sport climbing cliffs stacked with many excellent routes, but they're often far apart. This necessitates air travel or days of driving to get from one crag to the next.
psychologytoday.com

Travel as a Transformative Experience

The carbon cost of travel makes tourism expensive for the environment. Foreign travel can promote peace and harmony in the world. It is possible that we may yet enjoy the benefits of distant travel without the environmental degradation it brings. The Chinese New Year brought out more travelers than before...

