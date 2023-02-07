Sculptor Harness, author O’Neal to be inducted into Carthage's Arts Walk of Fame

Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
KPVI Newschannel 6
Robinson Film Center to host Black History Month screening of 'Time' as part of three city Louisiana tour
SHREVEPORT, La. - Robinson Film Center will host a screening of the 2021 Oscar-nominated documentary ‘Time’, featuring a live Q&A and book signing with the subjects of the film, Fox and Rob Richardson on February 12 at 1 p.m., as part of its Black History Month programming. The Shreveport screening will be part of a three city Louisiana tour for the couple, who are also releasing a book this month through the Baker Publishing Group.
KPVI Newschannel 6
Mount Canaan Baptist Church provides HBCU fair for high school students
SHREVEPORT, La. - On Thursday, Mount Canaan Baptist Church hosted a college fair for high school students interested in getting their degree at a historically Black college/university (HBCU). - Mount Canaan hosts HBCU college fair, on-spot scholarships possible. Many universities such as Grambling State University, Southern University Shreveport as well...
KPVI Newschannel 6
Local vet honored by #StillServing campaign
SHREVEPORT, La. - Grand Cane veteran David Fields is being honored for dedication to country and community in the VFW #StillServing campaign. The national Veterans of Foreign Wars #StillServing (vfw.org/stillserving) campaign recognizes veterans who continue to serve in their community after the military. A two-time Iraq veteran, Fields two years...
KPVI Newschannel 6
A second series of The Recipe, a teen creative writing workshop set for Saturday
A second series of The Recipe, a teen creative writing workshop, is set for Saturday in Tyler. The Recipe is a writing workshop made to explore and create the recipe of attendees. The writing prompts are designed to allow participants to press into the creativity they may not know is within them.
KPVI Newschannel 6
Swimming to State: Tyler Legacy Wet Raiders heading to Austin
Sparked by gold, silver and bronze finishes the Tyler Legacy Red Raiders placed second at regionals and qualified an individual and a relay to the Class 6A UIL Swimming & Diving Meet. Qualifying for the state meet are Will Tanksley in the 100 breaststroke and the 200 free relay team...
KPVI Newschannel 6
Unique general store in Tyler to hold ribbon cutting Friday
Pine & Rose Mercantile, which opened in June of last year, is set to hold its ribbon cutting on Friday in Tyler. Owner Caroline Gage, who shares a space with Cut Beef and Gotta Graze, said she is excited to open in that location. “I love visiting other towns and...
KPVI Newschannel 6
Bienville Volunteer Fire Department receives high-tech AED
SHREVEPORT, La. -- A rural fire department received some upgraded life-saving equipment Thursday thanks to a Shreveport restaurant. The Firehouse Subs Public Safety Foundation awarded the the Bienville Volunteer Fire Department with a new AED. The department's older model was discontinued so it's unserviceable. "Our previous ones did not have...
KPVI Newschannel 6
Attempted carjacking, officer-involved shooting shuts down busy Shreveport roadway
SHREVEPORT, La. -- An attempted carjacking and officer-involved shooting have shut down a busy area in southwest Shreveport. More than 30 Shreveport police units and additional EMS personnel have been on the scene since the incident was reported at 4:12 p.m. Thursday afternoon. There are two crime scenes spread a...
Comments / 0