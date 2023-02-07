Read full article on original website
Related
Why Is Beyonce Late to the 2023 Grammy Awards? Details on Her Tardy Arrival
Beyoncé has made history as one of the most highly decorated artists of all time — but why is she late to the 2023 Grammys? Keep reading to find out everything we know about the songstresses’ tardy arrival. Why Was Beyonce Late to the 2023 Grammys?. After...
Even before Beyoncé's album of the year snub, Jay-Z said Grammys 'missed the moment'
In a recent interview with Tidal that dropped on Monday, Jay-Z offered insight into why he feels the Recording Academy continues to "miss the moment" when it comes to Beyoncé.
Fans love how supportive Taylor Swift was of ex-boyfriend Harry Styles during 2023 Grammys
Harry Styles and Taylor Swift have been praised as displaying friendship goals after the former couple was seen supporting one another during the 2023 Grammys.On Sunday 5 February, Styles, 29, and Swift, 33, who dated briefly between 2012 and 2013, reunited at the Grammy Awards in Los Angeles. During the ceremony, the pair was photographed talking in the crowd, with photos showing Styles and Swift exchanging a fist bump.“Now this is a another historic #Grammys moment. During Steve Lacy’s performance, Taylor Swift snuck over to talk to Harry Styles. They hug and talk for a long time over his...
Jay-Z breaks silence on Beyoncé’s Grammys snub
Jay-Z will always stay in “Formation” for Beyoncé. The “Crazy in Love” singer, 41, was the frontrunner to win Album of the Year for “Renaissance” at the 2023 Grammy Awards on Sunday. Harry Styles, however, pulled off an upset, winning the award for his collection “Harry’s House.” Before the ceremony kicked off, Roc-A-Fella Records founder Jay-Z, 53, expressed his hope that Beyoncé’s record would win the prestigious trophy in an interview with his music streamer Tidal. Jay-Z explained why his spouse deserved the award — and how the album made such a big impact. “Look what it’s done to the culture. Look how the energy of...
Harry Styles Turns Grammys Into Harry’s House With Jaw-Dropping Performance
Harry Styles took the Grammy Awards stage by storm with his mesmerizing performance of "As It Was."
Taylor Swift’s ‘unhappy’ reaction to Jill Biden’s appearance at Grammys goes viral
Taylor Swift’s reaction to Jill Biden at the Grammy Awards has gone viral, with fans claiming that the singer looked “unhappy” to see the first lady.Biden made an appearance at Sunday’s music event to present two major awards: Best Song for Social Change and Song of the Year. In a viral video of the ceremony on Twitter, Grammys host Trevor Noah introduced the 71-year-old, who walked on stage before the camera panned to the audience. Along with the rest of the guests, Swift stood up and clapped for Biden. However, the “Anti-Hero” singer also looked down at the floor...
netflixjunkie.com
Harry and Meghan Falling Apart? Sources Reveal The Prince left Their Montecito Abode with ‘Bite marks’ and ‘Bruises’
Amidst all trenchant controversies and backlashes, one thing is clear: Prince Harry and Meghan Markle did settle for their happily ever after. As the much-anticipated six-part-docuseries came to an end, the Duke and the Duchess gave the final message that no matter what happens, the two will always have each other’s back. Nevertheless, they did have their fair share of disturbances between themselves.
netflixjunkie.com
“Look at my paycheck” – Kanye West Who Recently Ended a $970 Million Deal with Gap Once Got Candid About Realities of Working Part-Time for the $5.6 Billion Worth Brand
Kanye West once worked part-time for Gap. The ‘Donda’ singer who recently ended his deal with Gap, Adidas, and Balenciaga has always been a lover of fashion. While he gained fame as a hip-hop artist globally, his creativity extended to designing apparel as well. Much of its credit goes to his early years.
Famous Actor with Terminal Cancer wishes his kids "Don't Forget Him" and hopes his wife "Meets a Guy" after his death
Jonnie Irwin, a 49-year-old, revealed during an interview that he hoped his children, who’re toddlers, don’t forget him after his death. He also wishes his wife, Jess, meets a guy after he leaves.
netflixjunkie.com
No Nominations and Yet Kanye West Remains the Most Time Grammy Winner Equalling Jay Z’s Record
After his anti-Semitic comments and the public canceling him, fans still wondered whether Kanye West will appear at the 2023 Grammys. Turns out he was not invited. Despite his erratic behavior, and numerous headlining controversies, he remains a towering figure in the music industry. His popularity may have nosedived, but one cannot deny his contribution to the musical scene.
The BeyHive demands justice for Beyoncé after Grammys snub for album of the year
In a controversial upset, Harry Styles won the 2023 Grammy Award for album of the year over Beyoncé. And the BeyHive is not happy about it.
Lizzo video reveals truth behind Adele’s Grammys ‘walkout’ after Harry Styles win
The unverified rumours surrounding Adele‘s Grammys “walkout” following Harry Styles’s win has been cleared up.After the ceremony, which took place on Sunday (5 February), a video was shared on social media appearing to show an unimpressed Adele after Styles was named as Album of the Year winner.Many claimed that Adele didn’t applaud Styles. These rumours were swiftly followed by claims that Adele walked out of the Los Angeles venue before the “As It Was” singer delivered his acceptance speech.Lizzo has now debunked these rumours by releasing a TikTok video, which has been viewed 10m times, in the immediate aftermath...
Twin Psychics Claimed Princess Diana Believed Camilla Parker Bowles Was ‘Better Suited to Be Queen’
Twin psychics claim they received a message from Princess Diana in 2018 which said she forgave Camilla Parker Bowles for her affair with King Charles III and she wanted her to become queen consort.
Did Adele Really Leave During Harry Styles’ Album of the Year Grammys Speech?
A seconds-long clip from the 2023 Grammy Awards ceremony showing Adele during Harry Styles' Album of the Year acceptance speech has gone viral, leaving some fans wondering: Did Adele leave during Harry Styles' Grammys speech?. On Twitter, some fans spread the rumor that Adele left during Styles' speech because Beyoncé...
Taylor Swift Fans Who Had Never Heard Of Bonnie Raitt Were Outraged After She Won The Grammy For Song Of The Year: “Who TF Is Bonnie Raitt?”
At the risk of sounding like a grumpy old man: How in the hell have these kids never even heard of Bonnie Raitt? The legendary blues singer won her 14th Grammy at last night’s awards ceremony, not including her Lifetime Achievement Award from 2022. She’s a member of the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame and her 1989 album Nick of Time was selected by the Library of Congress for preservation in the National Recording Registry and has been certified 5x […] The post Taylor Swift Fans Who Had Never Heard Of Bonnie Raitt Were Outraged After She Won The Grammy For Song Of The Year: “Who TF Is Bonnie Raitt?” first appeared on Whiskey Riff.
ETOnline.com
Taylor Swift and Ex Harry Styles Reunite at 2023 GRAMMYs: Pics
It was a reunion for Taylor Swift and Harry Styles at the 65th Annual GRAMMY Awards on Sunday. The friendly exes were seen chatting and catching up during the awards show with a source telling ET the pair "looked super friendly." Swift was snapped making her way over to Styles...
Bustle
Beyoncé’s Presence At The 2023 Grammys Is Not Guaranteed
Beyoncé is about to break your soul (and wallet) on her just-announced Renaissance World Tour, leading the Beyhive to wonder if she’ll also dazzle fans at the 2023 Grammys. The “CUFF IT” singer is the most nominated artist with an impressive nine nods, including Album of the Year for her critically acclaimed Renaissance album and Record and Song of the Year for “BREAK MY SOUL.” If she wins four of her nominations, she will break the record for the most Grammy wins of all time. However, Queen Bey’s presence on Music’s Biggest Night is not a guarantee.
Beyonce Breaks The Record For Most Grammy Wins Ever
The “Break My Soul” hitmaker, the most nominated artist at this year's ceremony, broke the record with her win in the Best Dance/Electronic Album category.
Harry Styles’ Grammy acceptance speech sets off a fan-fueled firestorm
Harry Styles’ acceptance speech after he won the Grammy award for album of the year caused an uproar on social media Sunday night. “I think on nights like tonight it’s important for us to remember there is no such thing as ‘best’ in music. I don’t think any of us sit in the studio making decisions on what is going to get us one of these,” Styles said, referring to the award in his hands, which he won for the album “Harry’s House.”
buzzfeednews.com
Beyoncè Running Late To The 2023 Grammys Is Everything
Beyoncé couldn’t accept the 2023 Grammys award for Best R&B song for "Cuff It" because she was stuck in traffic. Instead, producer The-Dream and songwriter Nile Rodgers, who both worked on the song, accepted the award on her behalf. Host Trevor Noah said Beyoncé was unable to take...
Comments / 0