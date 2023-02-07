Carlisle head football coach Clay Baker to be new head football coach at Henderson

Read full article on original website
Related
KPVI Newschannel 6
Class 5A: Longview's Hale earns football all-state honors
Longview's Jalen Hale, who hauled in 50 passes and scored 16 total touchdowns as a senior during the Lobos' 14-1 campaign, earned first team honors with the release of the Blue Bell/Texas Sports Writers Association All-State Football Team on Thursday. Teammates' Taylor Tatum at running back, Ta'Darion Boone at linebacker...
KPVI Newschannel 6
Swimming to State: Tyler Legacy Wet Raiders heading to Austin
Sparked by gold, silver and bronze finishes the Tyler Legacy Red Raiders placed second at regionals and qualified an individual and a relay to the Class 6A UIL Swimming & Diving Meet. Qualifying for the state meet are Will Tanksley in the 100 breaststroke and the 200 free relay team...
KPVI Newschannel 6
Suarez wins district flag essay contest, now considered for state competition
Albia fifth grader, Amiah Suarez, is congratulated by American Legion Howard Cessna Post 136 Commander John Hyde for winning the District 5 Flag Essay contest. Suarez defeated 37 other competitors to win the district after being chosen as Albia’s local winner. She was presented with a certificate and a $100 check by Hyde. She will now compete against seven other district winners in the state for a chance to win a monetary award and be asked to read her essay at the Department Convention later this year. Amiah is the daughter of Kayla and Andy Suarez and the granddaughter of Steve and Debbie Thomas and Oscar and Nancy Suarez, all of Albia. The Iowa American Legion Flag Essay Contest is open to all public, private and homeschooled fifth graders in the state and is held each year.
KPVI Newschannel 6
Local vet honored by #StillServing campaign
SHREVEPORT, La. - Grand Cane veteran David Fields is being honored for dedication to country and community in the VFW #StillServing campaign. The national Veterans of Foreign Wars #StillServing (vfw.org/stillserving) campaign recognizes veterans who continue to serve in their community after the military. A two-time Iraq veteran, Fields two years...
KPVI Newschannel 6
A second series of The Recipe, a teen creative writing workshop set for Saturday
A second series of The Recipe, a teen creative writing workshop, is set for Saturday in Tyler. The Recipe is a writing workshop made to explore and create the recipe of attendees. The writing prompts are designed to allow participants to press into the creativity they may not know is within them.
KPVI Newschannel 6
Unique general store in Tyler to hold ribbon cutting Friday
Pine & Rose Mercantile, which opened in June of last year, is set to hold its ribbon cutting on Friday in Tyler. Owner Caroline Gage, who shares a space with Cut Beef and Gotta Graze, said she is excited to open in that location. “I love visiting other towns and...
KPVI Newschannel 6
Monroe County News, Moravia Union bring home awards form INA
The Monroe County News brought home two awards from the Iowa Newspaper Convention held Thursday, Feb. 2 in Des Moines. The newspaper competed in the Weekly Class II category, which encompasses weekly papers with circulation between 876 and 1,550. The paper took first place in the Best Personality Feature Story...
KPVI Newschannel 6
Albia Chamber Main Street kicks off new ‘Shop Albia’ promotion
The Albia Chamber Main Street Promotions Committee has started a new monthly promotion called “Shop Albia” that will be held the first Friday of each month. On those days, several stores have committed to staying open a bit later in the evening and offering specials to help promote shopping in Albia.
Comments / 0