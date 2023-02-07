Carlisle head football coach Clay Baker to be new head football coach at Henderson

Albia fifth grader, Amiah Suarez, is congratulated by American Legion Howard Cessna Post 136 Commander John Hyde for winning the District 5 Flag Essay contest. Suarez defeated 37 other competitors to win the district after being chosen as Albia’s local winner. She was presented with a certificate and a $100 check by Hyde. She will now compete against seven other district winners in the state for a chance to win a monetary award and be asked to read her essay at the Department Convention later this year. Amiah is the daughter of Kayla and Andy Suarez and the granddaughter of Steve and Debbie Thomas and Oscar and Nancy Suarez, all of Albia. The Iowa American Legion Flag Essay Contest is open to all public, private and homeschooled fifth graders in the state and is held each year.

