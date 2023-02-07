World Trailer Awards Sets Regional Winners For 2023; Global Ceremony Is February 25

The World Trailer Awards on Tuesday unveiled regional winners for its 2023 edition, with more than 70 projects selected from seven regions representing excellence in entertainment marketing across cinema, television (broadcast and cable), streaming and games.

The group advances to the final round of voting by a panel of senior executives from production, distribution, broadcast and streaming alongside creative directors and industry opinion leaders. The global winners will be announced February 25 in a ceremony at the Tivoli Marina Vilamoura resort in Algarve, Portugal. Deadline is a media partner.

“The World Trailer Awards are all about shining the spotlight on entertainment marketers and creatives across the globe,” said World Trailer Awards global director Tim Cole. “We are delighted to have seen a full and diverse range of entries from independent and major players, across all territories this year, with some exceptional work being submitted.”

Africa, Asia, Asia Pacific, Europe, Latin America, Middle East & North Africa, and North America creative is represented in the competition, from trailers and posters to sizzles and campaigns repping social media and out-of-home.

Last year in its inaugural edition, campaigns from the likes of Focus Features’ Last Night In Soho , Netflix’s Ozark and Amazon Prime Video’s The Tomorrow War took home prizes.

Here are this year’s regional winners:

AFRICA

Cinema



Best Trailer

KOFA (The Door)

Jude Idada, Kismojie Martins, Chibuzo (Chibie) Louis-Okoye

A ThinkingMan Media



Best Social Media



Wakanda Forever

Olanrewaju Aileru

Filmone Entertainment

Asia

Cinema



Best Trailer



Fireflies in the Sun

Shang Huang, Ningbo Wang

Beijing Yingshang Culture & Media Co.

Best Motion Poster



Puss ‘N Boots: The Last Wish

Stewart Hopewell, Clayton Glenn, Antonello Parlato, Rich Boull’t

The Refinery

Best Sizzle



Moon Man – Behind the Scenes: King Kong Roo

Jing Xia, Tian XU, Jiahao Tian

Beijing Piu Culture Media Limited Company

Streaming

Best Teaser Trailer

Delhi Crime S2

Chinni Nihalani

Promoshop

Best Trailer

Indian Predator – The Butcher of Delhi

Chinni Nihalani

Promoshop

Television

Best Trailer

Rehna Hai Saath Saath (Zee Cinema Brand Campaign)

Amit Gaurav, Samrat Das Gupta, Lowe Lintas

ZEE Entertainment Enterprises Ltd

Best Motion Poster

Morbius

Alok Paranjape, Shilpesh Kothare, Dinesh Nair

ZEE Entertainment Enterprises Ltd

Asia Pacific

Cinema

Best Trailer

The Last Daughter

Veina Yang, Walter Bienz

The Solid State

Best Poster

Embrace Kids

Demi Hopkins, Andy D’Cruze, Cassandra Chapman

Carnival Studio

Best Online Advertising

Millie Lies Low | Behind the Scenes

Mark Westerby

West Mark Productions

Streaming

Best Teaser Trailer

Heartbreak High

Netflix Creative Studio

Netflix Creative Studio

Best Trailer Streaming

Alice In Borderlands

Netflix Creative Studio

Television

Best Poster

Crazy Fun Park – Key Art

Demi Hopkins, Mike James, Nick Sullivan

Carnival Studio

Best Sizzle

WB – Theatrical Reel

Muthu Browning, Sam Russo, Stephanie Cholakyan

Warner Bros. Discovery

Europe

Cinema

Best Teaser Trailer

Mr Malcolm’s List – Tea With Mrs Covington

Paul Spencer, Archie Walker, Faiz Ahmed

Ignition Creative London



Best Trailer

The Subtle Art of Not Giving a F*ck

Silk Factory



Best Sound Design

Flux Gourmet

Jez Beasley, Joe Argent, Duncan Cornell

Zealot



Best Poster

Raindance Film Festival Artwork Design

Robyn Larkin

What Is Bobo



Best Motion Poster

Was man von hier aus sehen kann

Adam Cockerton, Sara Simpson, Daniel Browne

The Dream Factory Film Advertising GmbH

Best OOH/Outdoor Advertising

See How They Run St Pancras OOH Takeover

Mia Matson, Chris Warrington

Creative Partnership

Best Online Advertising Cinema

Downton Abbey: A New Era EPK

Silk Factory

Best Experiential Marketing

Back To Hogwarts 2022

Silk Factory

Best Social Media

The Unbearable Weight of Massive Talent

Silk Factory

Games

Best Trailer

Dead Island 2

Sam Passmore, Eliot Albon, Darren Young

Fire Without Smoke

Best Reveal Trailer

Blanc

Moog Gravett, Alys Elwick, Kevin Hayes

Trailer Farm

Streaming

Best Teaser Trailer

Man Vs Bee

Silk Factory



Best Trailer

Chernobyl: The Lost Tapes

Silk Factory

Best Sound Design

1899 Morse Code Teaser

Netflix Creative Studio

Best Poster

Maid

Rafal Szymanski, Jolyon Meldrum

Once Upon A Time

Best Motion Poster

Fate: The Winx Saga

Chris Sharpe, Sabrina Church, Frank De Sousa

Territory Studio

Best OOH/Outdoor Advertising

1899

Netflix Creative Studio

Best Online Advertising

13 Lives – Dream Audience

Teddy Powel, Sophia Kotretso, Kathy Schumacher

Special Treats Productions

Best Experiential Marketing

13 Lives – Dream Audience

Nicolas, Pignatelli, Nick Frontiera, Alastair Mcmullan

Special Treats Productions

Best Sizzle

Becoming Diana

Lisa Fass, Bram De Jonghe, Sophia Kotretso

Special Treats Productions

Best Mixed Media

The Devil’s Hour

Jolyon Meldrum, Tom Evans, Justin Harris, Tal Cicurel

Once Upon A Time

Best Social Media

The Boys: Season 3 – Destruction

Paul Spencer, James Vaughan, Kial Kirlew

Ignition Creative London

Television



Best Teaser Trailer

The Baby – Petrol Station Tease

Gregg Clark, Lee Parker, Kara Cox

Sky UK Limited

Best Trailer

The Midwich Cuckoos

Gregg Clark, Lee Parker, Jack Byrne

Sky UK Limited

Best Sound Design

Disney Junior Christmas

Jaime Sainz, Carlos Guglieri, Eduardo Blanco

The Walt Disney Company

Best Online Advertising

Peaky Blinders

Will Handley, Rob Darvell, Victoria Bourke

The Picture Production Company

Best Sizzle

HBO: October Monthly Image Spot

Miklós Hadházi, Ádám Horváth, Péter Mihola

Miklós Hadházi

Best Mixed Media

The Amazing Maurice

Jolyon Meldrum, Kelly Lacroix, Adam Carter

Once Upon A Time

North America

Cinema

Best Teaser Trailer

Strange World

Philip, Daccord, Matt Wizan, Darrin McKie

IGN + Daccord Creative

Best Trailer

The Batman – “Fear” Trailer

Kathleen Philips, Maggie Notaro, Massey Rafani

BOND

Best Print Advertising

The 35th Israel Film Festival, Key Art

Daniel Bishop, Paul Hoegh-Guldberg, Meir Fenigstein

InSync PLUS

Best Sound Design

Resurrection – Guilty

Chazz “Fiyastarta” Padilla

Epicenter Trailer Music

Best Motion Poster

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, International Motion Poster

Stewart Hopewell, Clayton Glenn, Rich Boull’t, Jesse Riley

The Refinery

Best OOH/Outdoor Advertising

Strange World OOH

Adam Cooper, Chris Roys

Tiny Hero for Walt Disney Studios Creative Content

Best Online Advertising

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever – 60 Destruction

Juan Capdet, John “Ibby” Ibsen, Lauren T. Wright

The Picture Production Company

Best Sizzle

Thor: Love and Thunder – A Taika Waititi Adventure

Adam Cooper, Mike Sylvester, Samantha Abrahams

Tiny Hero for Walt Disney Studios Creative Content



Best Social Media

Amsterdam – Social Campaign

Matt Bornstein, Barrett Daniels, Taylor Kidd Zegarra

Tiny Hero for Disney Media & Entertainment Distribution

Games

Best Trailer

New World: Blunderbuss Trailer

Brennan Ieyoub, Michael Doherty, Anthony Fregosi

Layer Media

Best Reveal Trailer

Greatsword Weapon Reveal Trailer

Brennan Ieyoub, Michael Doherty, Anthony Fregosi

Layer Media

Best Sound Design

Déjà Vu_Deathloop_Xbox

Mike Zarin, Kris Kovacs, Alexandra Petkovski

Beryl of Laughs

Best Social Media

New World: Aeturnum Valentine’s Day Getaway

Taylor Wynn, Mikey Doherty, Trist Murray, Anthony Fregosi

Layer Media

Streaming

Best Teaser Trailer

Guillermo del Toro’s Pinocchio

Netflix Creative Studio

Best Trailer

Decision to Leave

Michelle Cho, Sauman Wang, Pablo Martín

Mubi

Best Audio Trailer

A League of Their Own – Pitching In

Aaron Goodman, Kerianne Connor Lentz, Chris Roys

Tiny Hero for Prime Video

Best Sound Design

Wednesday: Symphony of Woe

Netflix Creative Studio

Best Poster

Russian Doll Key Art

Netflix Creative Studio

Best OOH/Outdoor Advertising

Disenchanted OOH

Adam Cooper, Chris Roys

Tiny Hero for Walt Disney Motion Picture Studios

Best Online Advertising

Blonde, Finding Norma Jeane

Jim Pascoe, Jacqueline Little, Lindsey Sawyer, Rich Boull’t

The Refinery

Best Sizzle

Lionsgate International Television Sizzle

Laura Yurich, John Carmona, Kevin Brader

Tiny Hero for Lionsgate, Worldwide Television Marketing

Best Mixed Media

Ozark Season 4: The Final Episodes

Netflix Creative Studio

Best Social Media

See How They Run Social Media

Samantha Abrahams, Matt Bornstein, Kobe Henderson

Tiny Hero

Television

Best Trailer

Gaslit

Brett Winn, Pablo Proenza, Ron Drynan

The Refinery

Best Online Advertising

Next Level Chef

Gabe Converse, Jesse Mandapat, Matthew Fallabel, Acquille Dunkley

The Refinery

Latin America

Streaming

Best Teaser Trailer

Palpito S1 – Mood Teaser

Netflix Creative Studio

Television

Best Teaser Trailer

Iron Island Season 2

Eduardo Calvet, Tony Pereira, Paula Lobato

Globo

Best Trailer

Iron Island Season 2

Eduardo Calvet, Tony Pereira, Paula Lobato

Globo

Middle East & North Africa

Streaming

Best OOH/Outdoor Advertising

Disney+ Launch

Marta Bilbao Gomez, Ajay Bangar, Alex Ho, Cenk Aksun

Once Upon A Time

Television

Best Teaser Trailer

Motherland

Joe Jarjoura, Badry Moujais

Steve Barakatt





