World Trailer Awards Sets Regional Winners For 2023; Global Ceremony Is February 25

By Patrick Hipes
Deadline
Deadline
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3AFFd2_0kfd5FVO00

The World Trailer Awards on Tuesday unveiled regional winners for its 2023 edition, with more than 70 projects selected from seven regions representing excellence in entertainment marketing across cinema, television (broadcast and cable), streaming and games.

The group advances to the final round of voting by a panel of senior executives from production, distribution, broadcast and streaming alongside creative directors and industry opinion leaders. The global winners will be announced February 25 in a ceremony at the Tivoli Marina Vilamoura resort in Algarve, Portugal. Deadline is a media partner.

“The World Trailer Awards are all about shining the spotlight on entertainment marketers and creatives across the globe,” said World Trailer Awards global director Tim Cole. “We are delighted to have seen a full and diverse range of entries from independent and major players, across all territories this year, with some exceptional work being submitted.”

Africa, Asia, Asia Pacific, Europe, Latin America, Middle East & North Africa, and North America creative is represented in the competition, from trailers and posters to sizzles and campaigns repping social media and out-of-home.

Last year in its inaugural edition, campaigns from the likes of Focus Features’ Last Night In Soho , Netflix’s Ozark and Amazon Prime Video’s The Tomorrow War took home prizes.

Here are this year’s regional winners:

AFRICA

Cinema

Best Trailer

KOFA (The Door)
Jude Idada, Kismojie Martins, Chibuzo (Chibie) Louis-Okoye
A ThinkingMan Media

Best Social Media

Wakanda Forever
Olanrewaju Aileru
Filmone Entertainment

Asia

Cinema

Best Trailer

Fireflies in the Sun
Shang Huang, Ningbo Wang
Beijing Yingshang Culture & Media Co.

Best Motion Poster

Puss ‘N Boots: The Last Wish
Stewart Hopewell, Clayton Glenn, Antonello Parlato, Rich Boull’t
The Refinery

Best Sizzle

Moon Man – Behind the Scenes: King Kong Roo
Jing Xia, Tian XU, Jiahao Tian
Beijing Piu Culture Media Limited Company

Streaming

Best Teaser Trailer

Delhi Crime S2
Chinni Nihalani
Promoshop

Best Trailer

Indian Predator – The Butcher of Delhi
Chinni Nihalani
Promoshop

Television

Best Trailer

Rehna Hai Saath Saath (Zee Cinema Brand Campaign)
Amit Gaurav, Samrat Das Gupta, Lowe Lintas
ZEE Entertainment Enterprises Ltd

Best Motion Poster

Morbius
Alok Paranjape, Shilpesh Kothare, Dinesh Nair
ZEE Entertainment Enterprises Ltd

Asia Pacific

Cinema

Best Trailer

The Last Daughter
Veina Yang, Walter Bienz
The Solid State

Best Poster

Embrace Kids
Demi Hopkins, Andy D’Cruze, Cassandra Chapman
Carnival Studio

Best Online Advertising

Millie Lies Low | Behind the Scenes
Mark Westerby
West Mark Productions

Streaming

Best Teaser Trailer

Heartbreak High
Netflix Creative Studio
Netflix Creative Studio

Best Trailer Streaming

Alice In Borderlands
Netflix Creative Studio

Television

Best Poster

Crazy Fun Park – Key Art
Demi Hopkins, Mike James, Nick Sullivan
Carnival Studio

Best Sizzle

WB – Theatrical Reel
Muthu Browning, Sam Russo, Stephanie Cholakyan
Warner Bros. Discovery

Europe

Cinema

Best Teaser Trailer

Mr Malcolm’s List – Tea With Mrs Covington
Paul Spencer, Archie Walker, Faiz Ahmed
Ignition Creative London

Best Trailer

The Subtle Art of Not Giving a F*ck
Silk Factory

Best Sound Design

Flux Gourmet
Jez Beasley, Joe Argent, Duncan Cornell
Zealot

Best Poster

Raindance Film Festival Artwork Design
Robyn Larkin
What Is Bobo

Best Motion Poster

Was man von hier aus sehen kann
Adam Cockerton, Sara Simpson, Daniel Browne
The Dream Factory Film Advertising GmbH

Best OOH/Outdoor Advertising

See How They Run St Pancras OOH Takeover
Mia Matson, Chris Warrington
Creative Partnership

Best Online Advertising Cinema

Downton Abbey: A New Era EPK
Silk Factory

Best Experiential Marketing

Back To Hogwarts 2022
Silk Factory

Best Social Media

The Unbearable Weight of Massive Talent
Silk Factory

Games

Best Trailer

Dead Island 2
Sam Passmore, Eliot Albon, Darren Young
Fire Without Smoke

Best Reveal Trailer

Blanc
Moog Gravett, Alys Elwick, Kevin Hayes
Trailer Farm

Streaming

Best Teaser Trailer

Man Vs Bee
Silk Factory

Best Trailer

Chernobyl: The Lost Tapes
Silk Factory

Best Sound Design

1899 Morse Code Teaser
Netflix Creative Studio

Best Poster

Maid
Rafal Szymanski, Jolyon Meldrum
Once Upon A Time

Best Motion Poster

Fate: The Winx Saga
Chris Sharpe, Sabrina Church, Frank De Sousa
Territory Studio

Best OOH/Outdoor Advertising

1899
Netflix Creative Studio

Best Online Advertising

13 Lives – Dream Audience
Teddy Powel, Sophia Kotretso, Kathy Schumacher
Special Treats Productions

Best Experiential Marketing

13 Lives – Dream Audience
Nicolas, Pignatelli, Nick Frontiera, Alastair Mcmullan
Special Treats Productions

Best Sizzle

Becoming Diana
Lisa Fass, Bram De Jonghe, Sophia Kotretso
Special Treats Productions

Best Mixed Media

The Devil’s Hour
Jolyon Meldrum, Tom Evans, Justin Harris, Tal Cicurel
Once Upon A Time

Best Social Media

The Boys: Season 3 – Destruction
Paul Spencer, James Vaughan, Kial Kirlew
Ignition Creative London

Television

Best Teaser Trailer

The Baby – Petrol Station Tease
Gregg Clark, Lee Parker, Kara Cox
Sky UK Limited

Best Trailer

The Midwich Cuckoos
Gregg Clark, Lee Parker, Jack Byrne
Sky UK Limited

Best Sound Design

Disney Junior Christmas
Jaime Sainz, Carlos Guglieri, Eduardo Blanco
The Walt Disney Company

Best Online Advertising

Peaky Blinders
Will Handley, Rob Darvell, Victoria Bourke
The Picture Production Company

Best Sizzle

HBO: October Monthly Image Spot
Miklós Hadházi, Ádám Horváth, Péter Mihola
Miklós Hadházi

Best Mixed Media

The Amazing Maurice
Jolyon Meldrum, Kelly Lacroix, Adam Carter
Once Upon A Time

North America

Cinema

Best Teaser Trailer

Strange World
Philip, Daccord, Matt Wizan, Darrin McKie
IGN + Daccord Creative

Best Trailer

The Batman – “Fear” Trailer
Kathleen Philips, Maggie Notaro, Massey Rafani
BOND

Best Print Advertising

The 35th Israel Film Festival, Key Art
Daniel Bishop, Paul Hoegh-Guldberg, Meir Fenigstein
InSync PLUS

Best Sound Design

Resurrection – Guilty
Chazz “Fiyastarta” Padilla
Epicenter Trailer Music

Best Motion Poster

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, International Motion Poster
Stewart Hopewell, Clayton Glenn, Rich Boull’t, Jesse Riley
The Refinery

Best OOH/Outdoor Advertising

Strange World OOH
Adam Cooper, Chris Roys
Tiny Hero for Walt Disney Studios Creative Content

Best Online Advertising

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever – 60 Destruction
Juan Capdet, John “Ibby” Ibsen, Lauren T. Wright
The Picture Production Company

Best Sizzle

Thor: Love and Thunder – A Taika Waititi Adventure
Adam Cooper, Mike Sylvester, Samantha Abrahams
Tiny Hero for Walt Disney Studios Creative Content

Best Social Media

Amsterdam – Social Campaign
Matt Bornstein, Barrett Daniels, Taylor Kidd Zegarra
Tiny Hero for Disney Media & Entertainment Distribution

Games

Best Trailer

New World: Blunderbuss Trailer
Brennan Ieyoub, Michael Doherty, Anthony Fregosi
Layer Media

Best Reveal Trailer

Greatsword Weapon Reveal Trailer
Brennan Ieyoub, Michael Doherty, Anthony Fregosi
Layer Media

Best Sound Design

Déjà Vu_Deathloop_Xbox
Mike Zarin, Kris Kovacs, Alexandra Petkovski
Beryl of Laughs

Best Social Media

New World: Aeturnum Valentine’s Day Getaway
Taylor Wynn, Mikey Doherty, Trist Murray, Anthony Fregosi
Layer Media

Streaming

Best Teaser Trailer

Guillermo del Toro’s Pinocchio
Netflix Creative Studio

Best Trailer

Decision to Leave
Michelle Cho, Sauman Wang, Pablo Martín
Mubi

Best Audio Trailer

A League of Their Own – Pitching In
Aaron Goodman, Kerianne Connor Lentz, Chris Roys
Tiny Hero for Prime Video

Best Sound Design

Wednesday: Symphony of Woe
Netflix Creative Studio

Best Poster

Russian Doll Key Art
Netflix Creative Studio

Best OOH/Outdoor Advertising

Disenchanted OOH
Adam Cooper, Chris Roys
Tiny Hero for Walt Disney Motion Picture Studios

Best Online Advertising

Blonde, Finding Norma Jeane
Jim Pascoe, Jacqueline Little, Lindsey Sawyer, Rich Boull’t
The Refinery

Best Sizzle

Lionsgate International Television Sizzle
Laura Yurich, John Carmona, Kevin Brader
Tiny Hero for Lionsgate, Worldwide Television Marketing

Best Mixed Media

Ozark Season 4: The Final Episodes
Netflix Creative Studio

Best Social Media

See How They Run Social Media
Samantha Abrahams, Matt Bornstein, Kobe Henderson
Tiny Hero

Television

Best Trailer

Gaslit
Brett Winn, Pablo Proenza, Ron Drynan
The Refinery

Best Online Advertising

Next Level Chef
Gabe Converse, Jesse Mandapat, Matthew Fallabel, Acquille Dunkley
The Refinery

Latin America

Streaming

Best Teaser Trailer

Palpito S1 – Mood Teaser
Netflix Creative Studio

Television

Best Teaser Trailer

Iron Island Season 2
Eduardo Calvet, Tony Pereira, Paula Lobato
Globo

Best Trailer

Iron Island Season 2
Eduardo Calvet, Tony Pereira, Paula Lobato
Globo

Middle East & North Africa

Streaming

Best OOH/Outdoor Advertising

Disney+ Launch
Marta Bilbao Gomez, Ajay Bangar, Alex Ho, Cenk Aksun
Once Upon A Time

Television

Best Teaser Trailer

Motherland
Joe Jarjoura, Badry Moujais
Steve Barakatt



