Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Kamala Harris Gushes Over Electric School Buses: "Has WiFi And Even USB Outlets...Come On, Imagine!"Eden ReportsSaint Cloud, MN
Highly-rated retail store opens in MinnesotaKristen WaltersSaint Cloud, MN
Women’s Ice Hockey: No. 1 Buckeyes sweep St. Cloud State, prevail in OT for second-straight seriesThe LanternColumbus, OH
No. 1 Buckeyes take 6-game winning streak on road at No. 16 St. Cloud StateThe LanternColumbus, OH
Unique food chain opening new location in MinnesotaKristen WaltersSaint Cloud, MN
Related
fox9.com
Dozens of illegal firearms recovered during search warrant in Brooklyn Park
BROOKLYN PARK, Minn. (FOX 9) - Law enforcement seized dozens of illegal firearms and drugs while executing search warrants in Hennepin County as part of an ongoing investigation. The Hennepin County Sheriff’s Office said law enforcement executed a search warrant in Brooklyn Park and recovered 24 illegally possessed firearms and...
krwc1360.com
More Information on Recent Double Murder-Suicide Resulting in Deaths of Two Buffalo Men
Police in the Twin Cities suburb of Bloomington have released more information on the incident last week in that city that resulted in the deaths of a father and son from Buffalo, along with another man who is believed to have been a business associate. Bloomington Police Chief Booker Hodges...
krwc1360.com
Three Injured in Head-On Traffic Crash Thursday Afternoon Near Maple Lake
Three people were injured, one severely in a two-vehicle, head-on traffic crash near Maple Lake Thursday afternoon. The Wright County Sheriff’s Department reports the crash happened around 3:30 PM on County Road 37 near the Maple Lake Airport. When deputies arrived on the scene, they discovered a Honda SUV in the south ditch of the county road, along with a Chevrolet passenger car also in the ditch a short distance away.
Mounds View police seeking shooting suspect
Mounds View police are looking for 34-year-old Tyler Van Coleman, wanted for a shooting that wounded one man early Thursday morning. Police say he is considered armed and dangerous.
kduz.com
Man Arrested for Stolen Property in Carver Co
On Tuesday, at shortly after 2:30 in the afternoon, the Carver County Sheriff’s Office received information regarding a possible burglary in progress at a residence on the 9000 block County Road 43 in Laketown Township. Deputies arrived on scene shortly after and encounter an adult male sitting inside a...
Woman found dead in Waite Park identified as Andrea Cottew, 52
WAITE PARK, Minn. -- The Bureau of Criminal Apprehension is investigating a Stearns County death as suspicious.According to authorities, the death happened along Park Meadows Drive in Waite Park.The victim was found in their apartment by officers conducting a welfare check Monday morning.On Tuesday, the Midwest Medical Examiner's Office identified the victim as 52-year-old Andrea Cottew. The cause of death has yet to be determined.Police ask anyone who might have had contact with Cottew over the last few days to contact them.
trfradio.com
Injuries Reported in Two Vehicle Accident
Two people were injured in a two vehicle accident Thursday in Crow Wing County. According to the Minnesota State Patrol, Kenneth Lewis Yezek (56) of Brainerd was injured when the 2021 Freightliner Chassis he was driving collided at the Mill Road intersection with a 2023 Chevrolet Equinox driven Lorie Ann Wosmek, (51) of Emily.
knuj.net
NEW ULM WOMAN INVOLVED IN MILLE LACS COUNTY CRASH
A New Ulm woman escaped injury after being involved in a collision in Mille Lacs County this (Thursday) morning. The state patrol was called out at 8:34 to Highway 95 at 74th Avenue. A Ford Explorer driven by 34-year-old Jessica Covell of Princeton and a Toyota Venza driven by 53-year-old Jody Kay Lee of New Ulm collided. Lee wasn’t hurt but Covell was taken to Princeton hospital with non-life threatening injuries. Both drivers wore their seatbelts and the road was dry at the time.
willmarradio.com
Convicted kidnapper to be sentenced in Glenwood Thursday
(Glenwood MN-) A Big Lake man will be sentenced this afternoon for kidnapping a child in Pope County last March. 22-year-old Beningo Alvarez-Gutierrez pleaded guilty to kidnapping last November for a March 17th incident in which he allegedly entered the home of a rural Westport woman and took her 2-year-old child. Alvarez-Gutierrez later abandoned the boy in the garage of a friend north of Paynesville, who found the tot unharmed sitting in a booster seat. He will be sentenced by Judge Melissa Listug at 1 p.m. Today.
knsiradio.com
Man Accused of Attacking Train Conductor in Sauk Rapids Pleads Guilty
(KNSI) – A man has admitted to jumping on a train and assaulting the engineer with a knife in Sauk Rapids last fall. Samuel David Hohman pleaded guilty in Benton County District Court to second-degree assault with a deadly weapon on Wednesday. As part of the plea deal, a charge of criminal damage to property will be dismissed at sentencing. He will be sentenced on March 29th.
lptv.org
Baxter Senior Home Found Responsible for Maltreatment of Resident Who Died of Septic Shock
A Minnesota Department of Health investigation has found a Baxter senior home responsible for maltreatment and neglect of a resident who died of septic shock. The Health Department determined that Diamond Willow failed to assess and monitor a female resident’s heel wound and failed to inform the physician of the wound as it worsened. The woman was admitted to the hospital with septic shock and died five days later.
A Minnesota Mother Bought A Shotgun And Then She Shot Her 6-Year-Old Son 9 Times
A mother in Minnesota was found guilty of killing her 6-year-old son in her car after he thought he was going out on an evening adventure, RadarOnline.com has learned.On Feb. 8, a Hennepin County jury deliberated for around an hour and a half before convicting Julissa Thaler, 29, of first-degree premeditated murder for the shooting death of her child, Eli Hart, as Front Page Detectives reported.Dan Allard said during closing arguments that Thaler purchased the shotgun she used to slay her son and went to a range to practice shooting the firearm.“This is as premeditated as it gets,” Allard said....
fox9.com
Dogs die inside Stearns Co. house fire
STEARNS COUNTY, Minn. (FOX 9) - A house fire in Stearns County took the life of two dogs Friday evening, according to the Stearns County Sheriff's Office. On Feb. 3, 2023, at approximately 4:45 p.m., dispatchers in Stearns County received a call reporting a house fire at 30765 Co. Rd. 41 in Farming Township, according to the sheriff's office.
Violent Offender Task Force, Emergency Services Unit, seize nearly 1,300 fentanyl pills in Minneapolis
The Hennepin County Sheriff’s Office reportedly seized 1,295 fentanyl pills while executing a search warrant in the South Uptown neighborhood this week. The seizure warranted other drugs, as well as illegal firearms.
southarkansassun.com
Father, Son Victims Of Double Murder-Suicide In Minnesota Identified By Police
The police have already identified two of the victims of the double murder-suicide in Bloomington, Minnesota. Apart from the father and son, a business associate was also reportedly killed. On February 1, the Bloomington Police have reportedly discovered three bodies of men who were shot to death in a pickup...
How an 'underwater drone' is helping Anoka County Sheriff's Office
NOWTHEN, Minnesota — In the land of 10,000 lakes, it's important local sheriff departments have teams trained to respond to water emergencies. The Anoka County Sheriff's Office is gaining more resources with its Remotely Operated Underwater Vehicle (ROV). "It's something we have been researching for years," Anoka County Sheriff's...
krwc1360.com
One Injured in Three-Vehicle Crash Near Maple Lake
One person was injured when three vehicles collided Tuesday morning near Maple Lake. The State Patrol reports that around 8:45 AM, a Toyota passenger car was eastbound on Highway 55, while a Toyota SUV and a Ford pickup truck were westbound. The vehicles collided at the intersection with Dempsey Avenue east of Maple Lake in Maple Lake Township.
2nd Suspect Pleads Guilty in Sauk Rapids Murder-for-Hire Case
FOLEY (WJON News) -- The second of three people charged in a Sauk Rapids murder-for-hire case has pleaded guilty to her role in the case. Twenty-six-year-old Katrina Hunt has pleaded guilty to aiding and abetting 1st-degree assault. Twenty-year-old Christian Kane previously pleaded guilty to 1st-degree attempted murder after he was found competent to face the charges against him. A third suspect, 51-year-old Maria Foster is due in court on February 15th.
1 killed, 2 injured in crash on icy roads in western Wisconsin
PIERCE COUNTY, Wis. -- A man died and two children were injured in a multi-vehicle crash in western Wisconsin on Monday evening.Douglas Whaley, a 49-year-old from Hager City, had gotten out of his car to help a 24-year-old woman get her car out of a ditch. Officials say they were on State Road 35, near 1200th Street in Oak Grove Township, and the roads were icy at the time.As Whaley was helping the woman, a 44-year-old man driving a Freightliner struck Whaley's car and a 2004 Pontiac Grand Am. Whaley was taken to the hospital, but later died.He had a 13-year-old passenger, who was taken to a hospital with undertermined injuries. The 24-year-old woman had a 3-week-old baby in her car, who was also taken to the hospital with undertermined injuries.
Minnesota mom convicted of killing 6-year-old son after regaining custody
A Minnesota woman who asked a store clerk for ammunition that would "blow the biggest hole" was found guilty Wednesday of fatally shooting her 6-year-old son just 10 days after regaining full custody of him, in a case that raised questions about the conduct of child welfare workers.Jurors in Hennepin County District Court deliberated for less than two hours before finding Julissa Thaler, a 29-year-old Spring Park woman with a history of mental illness and drug abuse, guilty of first-degree murder in the death of Eli Hart.Court officials told CBS Minnesota that due to the gravity of the case, jurors...
Comments / 0