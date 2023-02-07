PIERCE COUNTY, Wis. -- A man died and two children were injured in a multi-vehicle crash in western Wisconsin on Monday evening.Douglas Whaley, a 49-year-old from Hager City, had gotten out of his car to help a 24-year-old woman get her car out of a ditch. Officials say they were on State Road 35, near 1200th Street in Oak Grove Township, and the roads were icy at the time.As Whaley was helping the woman, a 44-year-old man driving a Freightliner struck Whaley's car and a 2004 Pontiac Grand Am. Whaley was taken to the hospital, but later died.He had a 13-year-old passenger, who was taken to a hospital with undertermined injuries. The 24-year-old woman had a 3-week-old baby in her car, who was also taken to the hospital with undertermined injuries.

