“People loathe her”- Megyn Kelly Takes a Swipe at Ellen DeGeneres For Inviting ‘random celebrities,’ Prince Harry and Meghan Markle to Renewal Ceremony
The last couple of months has been quite a rollercoaster for the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, Prince Harry, and Meghan Markle. Following the memoir’s release last month, Royal experts have been at their beck and call with scathing remarks all over the internet. Adding to it, their top critics and tabloid moguls, Piers Morgan, Jeremy Clarkson, and such have left no stone unturned to disgrace the Sussex couple.
Popular Hollywood Actor with Black ancestry who passed off as white till she published her autobiography in 2002
Carol Channing is a popular theater artist known for her role as an intelligent matchmaker Dolly Levi in the musical Hello Dolly!, who had African heritage but passed off as white. She was unfortunately born in times when one had to be white to shine in Hollywood.
“I know this sounds crazy” – Katherine Schwarzenegger to Follow in the Steps of Father Arnold Schwarzenegger When It Comes to Raising Her Daughters
Apart from being a global superstar,superstar, Arnold Schwarzenegger is also a proud dad to five children. The Terminator star shares four kids with his ex-wife Maria Shriver: Katherine, Christina, Patrick, and Christopher. Meanwhile, his third son Joseph Baena was born out of his relationship with his longtime housekeeper Mildred Patricia Baena. With all these children, he must have some idea when it comes to parenting, and it seems like his daughter wants to take up those ideas with her daughters.
Archie Sends Internet Into a Meltdown With His Latest Bathtub Water Splashing Clip From ‘Harry & Meghan’ Docuserie
The winters of 2022 was more about Archie Harrison and Lilibet Diana than it was about Prince Harry and Meghan Markle. The Sussex couple swept the Royal Family off its feet as they came clean with their tell-all bombshell docuseries. The six-part Netflix blockbuster did touch on various sensitive matters regarding the UK Sovereigns. However, what touched the fandom the most were the sweet little compilations of the Sussexes kids, Archie and Lilibet.
Despite the Success, Penn Badgley’s Netflix Drama ‘You’ Raises Serious Concerns for Real-life Stalking Victims
Over the past few years, psychological thrillers have become one of the most popular formats of storytelling around the world. This genre attracts a massive following worldwide and various streaming platforms, especially Netflix, have a massive catalog of such shows and films. Psychological thrillers are intriguing and one cannot help but get hooked on them. And one of the most popular projects in this genre is Netflix’s You.
“…hoping someone would steal it”- When Sydney Sweeney Revealed Why She Wanted to Get Rid of a Car Gifted by Her Grandparents Back in Hometown Spokane
Being a small-town girl, it was not easy for Sydney Sweeney to fit into the big-city culture. And the same thing happened to her when she set out to try her luck in Hollywood. Without a godfather in there, she had to struggle a lot to get her first role while she drove around a car that her grandparents gifted to her, but once she landed it, the 25-year-old never looked back.
Another Hollywood Deal? Prince Harry and Meghan Markle Seek Help From Celebrity Pal Ellen Degeneres to Pave Way for Next Bigtime Project
The Duke and Duchess of Sussex, Prince Harry, and Meghan Markle undoubtedly shook the internet with their tell-all bombshell docuseries. However, although most of them gained them much fame and recognition, it rather backfired on the couple on various occasions. While new allies joined forces, their previous celebrity friends preferred to lay low in times of such rampant controversies and speculations.
Amy Robach's Friends Worry Fired 'GMA' Star Is 'Trying To Convince Herself' Relationship With T.J. Holmes Is 'The Real Deal'
Amy Robach is putting on a happy face for the world when it comes to her whirlwind relationship with former co-anchor T.J. Holmes, but those closest to the television personality are concerned their relationship isn't all sunshine and roses after losing their coveted GMA3 gigs. Robach and Holmes have been spotted canoodling on L.A. date nights, all smiles as they begin this new and unexpected chapter of their lives, but pals think the mother-of-two is merely "painting a picture of how happy in love they are."One source spilled the 50-year-old "is still saying this is it… [they’re] the real deal,...
“What is going on…” – Joe Rogan Explains Why He Thinks Kanye West and His Former Friend Elon Musk Are the Same
Kanye West and Elon Musk were once good friends, perhaps due to their similarities. Although many celebrities have distanced themselves from Ye due to his controversies, he has had quite strong connections. The singer has had allies right from music and fashion to the social media industry, mostly as a result of his creativity and never-ending projects.
A Royal Delay! ‘Mission Impossible 8’ Filming Put On Hold as Tom Cruise Flies to London for King Charles’ Coronation
Tom Cruise is notorious for sticking to schedules. When the pandemic caused several unforeseen delays to the production of Mission Impossible 7, the actor was not impressed. He could not keep his temper in check and the audio reprimanding everyone on set went viral. However, the 60-year-old is now willing to pause the production for the eighth installment of the million-dollar franchise just so that he can attend the coronation of King Charles.
“I should sweep or something” – Ryan Reynolds on How Him and Blake Lively Are Preparing for Baby Number 4
Ryan Reynolds and Blake Lively have never worked together in a romantic comedy, but they have blessed us with a lot more through their red-carpet appearances and interviews. The couple got married in late 2012 and has been going strong ever since. So strong that 75% of discussion in almost any interview revolves around their kids and their latest antics rather than the subject of the matter.
“You Are a Menace lol”- Fans Lose It as Cardi B Turns on Her Joe Goldberg Mode for ‘You’ Season 4 on Netflix
One of the most thrilling and mysteriously amazing series, You season 4, just landed on Netflix. Watching Joe Goldberg going on another crazy journey thrilled the fandom. However, fans are more in awe because of Cardi B and her recent post about the series. As Cardi B has an old connection to the Netflix Original show, her recent post made the entire fandom go gaga over the singer.
Fans in Splits After Andrew Schulz Reveals That the Kiss Between Jonah Hill and Lauren London on ‘You People’ Was a Work of CGI
Andrew Schulz just dropped an insight into the behind-the-scenes of Jonah Hill starrer You People. The flick comes as an addition to the OTT’s romantic comedies that were released in January of this year. Now while action or fantasy movies often use CGI to give special effects to movies, this rom-com used CGI for a rather unique reason.
“Everyone puts on the charade…”- Sydney Sweeney Called Out the Industry While Talking About Struggles as a Young Female in 2022
When Sydney Sweeney set foot in Hollywood, she knew that she was not there just to do some side roles. The small-town girl arrived with the intention of winning hearts and doing everything that is possible. Well, to be fair, she was an all-rounder way before she became an actress. A nerd, a car mechanic, and an MMA fighter, there is nothing this 25-year-old cannot do.
Fans Ridicule Yung Lean in a Hilarious Fashion Over a Resurfaced Picture with Kanye West, Drake, Travis Scott and Baby Keem
Yung Lean has become the subject of jokes over a photo. The 25-year-old Swedish singer started making music at a young age and has quickly risen to fame. The rapper is also very active on social media to keep his fans updated. One of his famous photos was with Kanye West and the other rappers at the ‘Donda 2’ listening party.
When Henry Cavill joked that Superman knew Batman was sleeping with his mother
It is still a shock to fans that Henry Cavill will never wear the cape again. The actor exited from the DC fold after news broke out that Warner Bros was scraping off the SnyderVerse. A reboot of the origin story of Superman meant Henry had to go. However, during the times that he was a part of the DC fans, he not only was the best Superman, but also delivered plenty of laughs.
Can’t Decide on Your Next Read? Here are Top 10 Books Recommended by Meghan Markle herself That You Should Not Miss
Stealing her moments from her controversial life so far, Meghan Markle has always taken out time for her hobbies. Back in the day, the former Suits Actress had her whole life to herself without any Royal restrictions. Thus, Markle invested her time in numerous activities that interested her. Although we thought that she was mostly attached to the screen, it turns out there was something that fascinated her even more.
Is the Release Date of Anticipated Live Action Version of ‘One Piece’ Out?
The world of anime is full of newness and is spreading like a pandemic. What people love most about this niche is its complex yet interesting storylines, wonderful animation, and the characters that stay with us forever. One such anime is One Piece, which is getting attention for its upcoming live-action series.
How Will Smith Once Played Cupid for a Radio Star With an “epic plan”
If there is someone who knows how to win hearts, it obviously has to be Will Smith. An artist who got the best of both worlds, music, and acting, mostly through his charms. Furthermore, the actor has been married for more than two decades to Jada Smith. And judging by the way he slapped Chris Rock when he smelled disrespect towards his wife, he still has the fire.
Netflix’s ‘Your Place or Mine’ Gets a Shoutout From Jennifer Aniston
Jennifer Aniston may not have supported Reese Witherspoon when she was out to date Ross in F.R.I.E.N.D.S nearly two decades ago, but she definitely has her support for her latest rom-com Netflix project, Your Place or Mine. And why wouldn’t she? The movie starring Ashton Kutcher and Reese Witherspoon stands for all things classic rom-com. It not only brings together two of the greatest gems from the golden era of romantic comedies synonymous with the 90s but also makes them believable by setting them up in the hustle and bustle of the present.
