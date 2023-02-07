ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Spokane, WA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KXLY

Over $6 million awarded to expand Spokane International Airport

SPOKANE, WA -- Federal funding is coming to Spokane to make improvements at Spokane International Airport. The airport will receive just over $6.4 million from the FAA part of the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law's Airport Infrastructure Grant which will provide $15 billion to airports over five years.
SPOKANE, WA
FOX 28 Spokane

Local restaurant gets broken into overnight

SPOKANE, Wash. – The Supper Club was broken into early Tuesday morning, as an unknown suspect appeared to have smashed the front glass window with a rock. “Damn it. Just God damn it,” the official Facebook page said in a post announcing the news. “I would like just one single moment where things go right and I don’t have to fight so freaking hard to stay standing.”
SPOKANE, WA
KXLY

Spokane woman faces $100,000 fine for failing to file taxes

SPOKANE, Wash. - 54-year-old Rhonda Ackerman pleaded guilty to two counts of willfully failing to file tax returns. She faces up to one year in prison, and a $100,000 fine, followed by one year of supervised release. According to court documents, Ackerman failed to file federal income tax returns from...
SPOKANE, WA
KXLY

Four arrested in deadly shooting in Spokane's South Perry District

SPOKANE, WA -- Four people have been arrested, including a 16-year-old, in connection to a drive-by shooting in the South Perry District that left two people wounded and a 17-year-old dead Wednesday night. According to court documents, 18-year-old Hagen Charbonneau was arrested Thursday near an apartment complex in the area...
SPOKANE, WA
KXLY

Former Zag Courtney Vandersloot's number officially retired

SPOKANE, Wash. — One of the best athletes Gonzaga University has ever seen has her number officially hanging from the rafters of the McCarthey Athletic Center. Former Bulldog Courtney Vandersloot's No. 21 jersey was retired Saturday afternoon. Vandersloot is the first women’s player in program history to have her jersey displayed in the McCarthey Athletic Center.
SPOKANE, WA
FOX 28 Spokane

1 found dead on 2nd and Havana, investigation underway

SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash. – One person was found dead Wednesday night on 2nd and Havana, and detectives are investigating the cause. On Wednesday night, a body was found deceased near the city line. Spokane County Sheriff’s Office (SCSO) responded, blocking off the area to begin investigating. The scene remained closed Thursday morning.
SPOKANE VALLEY, WA
KXLY

One dead in shooting near East Central Spokane

SPOKANE, Wash. -- The Spokane County Sheriff's Office is investigating a shooting that happened at a home near 2nd and Havana Wednesday night. The Sheriff's Office says someone called 911 around 8:40 p.m. to report that a person was shot two hours prior, and a man was dead inside their home.
SPOKANE COUNTY, WA
FOX 28 Spokane

2 suspects detained in Kootenai County, shelter-in-place warning lifted

KOOTENAI COUNTY, Idaho – A shelter-in-place warning for Kootenai County residents in the Latour Creek and Buckner Road area was lifted Wednesday afternoon. The warning was issued by Shoshone County Sheriff’s Office (SCSO) after two suspects fled from pursuit by Kootenai County deputies. The details leading up to...
KOOTENAI COUNTY, ID
KHQ Right Now

17-year-old killed in Perry District drive-by, vehicle potentially recovered

SPOKANE, Wash. - The suspect vehicle involved in the drive-by shooting Wednesday night in Perry District has potentially been recovered, thanks to a tip from an observant citizen, according to Spokane Police Department (SPD). In a brief update on Thursday afternoon, SPD Corporal Nick Briggs also stated the victim who...
SPOKANE, WA
KXLY

No. 23 Zags take lead in WCC standings with win against Portland

SPOKANE, Wash. — The Gonzaga women's basketball team is in sole possession of the top spot in the WCC rankings following their 63-53 win against Portland Saturday afternoon. On the day where former Zag Courtney Vandersloot had her jersey retired, the Bulldogs were coming off a dominant win on the road against the USF Dons.
SPOKANE, WA

Comments / 0

Community Policy