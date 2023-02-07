Read full article on original website
KXLY
Insurance policy restricts rural pharmacies from refilling prescriptions
SPOKANE, Wash. — A new policy by Kaiser Permanente is restricting its customer's options to receive their medication. The new policy states that after two refills, customers must order their medication through the mail or pick it up at Kaiser-based pharmacies.
KXLY
Get a Valentine's Day discount for two at the Numerica Skate Ribbon
SPOKANE, Wash. -- Want to go ice skating with your sweetheart for Valentine's Day? Well, you can at Riverfront Park with a discount!. The Numerica Skate Ribbon is offering a V-Day deal of $14 admission and skate rentals for two.
KXLY
Over $6 million awarded to expand Spokane International Airport
SPOKANE, WA -- Federal funding is coming to Spokane to make improvements at Spokane International Airport. The airport will receive just over $6.4 million from the FAA part of the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law's Airport Infrastructure Grant which will provide $15 billion to airports over five years.
KHQ Right Now
Detectives investigated a pair of deadly shootings in Spokane and Spokane Valley
Detectives with the Spokane Police Department and Spokane Valley Police Department are investigating two deadly shootings that occurred Wednesday night. You can find more on the shooting in Spokane Valley here, and more on the Spokane shooting here.
FOX 28 Spokane
Local restaurant gets broken into overnight
SPOKANE, Wash. – The Supper Club was broken into early Tuesday morning, as an unknown suspect appeared to have smashed the front glass window with a rock. “Damn it. Just God damn it,” the official Facebook page said in a post announcing the news. “I would like just one single moment where things go right and I don’t have to fight so freaking hard to stay standing.”
KXLY
Spokane woman faces $100,000 fine for failing to file taxes
SPOKANE, Wash. - 54-year-old Rhonda Ackerman pleaded guilty to two counts of willfully failing to file tax returns. She faces up to one year in prison, and a $100,000 fine, followed by one year of supervised release. According to court documents, Ackerman failed to file federal income tax returns from...
KXLY
Four arrested in deadly shooting in Spokane's South Perry District
SPOKANE, WA -- Four people have been arrested, including a 16-year-old, in connection to a drive-by shooting in the South Perry District that left two people wounded and a 17-year-old dead Wednesday night. According to court documents, 18-year-old Hagen Charbonneau was arrested Thursday near an apartment complex in the area...
KXLY
Former Zag Courtney Vandersloot's number officially retired
SPOKANE, Wash. — One of the best athletes Gonzaga University has ever seen has her number officially hanging from the rafters of the McCarthey Athletic Center. Former Bulldog Courtney Vandersloot's No. 21 jersey was retired Saturday afternoon. Vandersloot is the first women’s player in program history to have her jersey displayed in the McCarthey Athletic Center.
FOX 28 Spokane
1 found dead on 2nd and Havana, investigation underway
SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash. – One person was found dead Wednesday night on 2nd and Havana, and detectives are investigating the cause. On Wednesday night, a body was found deceased near the city line. Spokane County Sheriff’s Office (SCSO) responded, blocking off the area to begin investigating. The scene remained closed Thursday morning.
'Can't do it anymore' | Customers notice increasing food prices in Spokane
SPOKANE, Wash — Food Prices have been increasing in Spokane due to inflation, the changing landscape of the region and state minimum wage increases, but Dick's Hamburgers has worked to keep their prices as low as possible. Jamie McBride has worked at Dick's Hamburgers for 30 years and in...
KXLY
One dead in shooting near East Central Spokane
SPOKANE, Wash. -- The Spokane County Sheriff's Office is investigating a shooting that happened at a home near 2nd and Havana Wednesday night. The Sheriff's Office says someone called 911 around 8:40 p.m. to report that a person was shot two hours prior, and a man was dead inside their home.
KXLY
Need a last minute Valentine's idea? Spokane Valley mom sets up 'luxury picnics' for couples, friends
SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash. --- It's not too late to make Valentine's plans with your sweetheart. Spokane Valley woman, Promise Hayen, started Dreamdust Picnics to make beautiful, intimate picnic set-ups for couples and friends.
FOX 28 Spokane
2 suspects detained in Kootenai County, shelter-in-place warning lifted
KOOTENAI COUNTY, Idaho – A shelter-in-place warning for Kootenai County residents in the Latour Creek and Buckner Road area was lifted Wednesday afternoon. The warning was issued by Shoshone County Sheriff’s Office (SCSO) after two suspects fled from pursuit by Kootenai County deputies. The details leading up to...
Coeur d'Alene mother and son homeless after car drives through their home
COEUR D'ALENE, Idaho — For three years, Macaela Goolsby and her son shared laughs and made memories in their Coeur d'Alene home. But, in one moment, years of memories were gone. "Nobody goes to bed thinking their whole life is going to be destroyed," Goolsby said. A car had...
KHQ Right Now
17-year-old killed in Perry District drive-by, vehicle potentially recovered
SPOKANE, Wash. - The suspect vehicle involved in the drive-by shooting Wednesday night in Perry District has potentially been recovered, thanks to a tip from an observant citizen, according to Spokane Police Department (SPD). In a brief update on Thursday afternoon, SPD Corporal Nick Briggs also stated the victim who...
KHQ Right Now
Spokane Valley police investigate death near Havana and 2nd
One person was found dead near Havana and 2nd in Spokane Valley Wednesday evening, according to police on the scene. Officers said the investigation will continue into the night.
KXLY
Law enforcement locate man who walked away from Eastern State Hospital
MEDICAL LAKE, Wash. -- Police have found and arrested the man who walked away from a Washington psychiatric hospital. Law enforcement was looking for 21-year-old Silas W. Finley, who walked away from Eastern State Hospital in Medical Lake Tuesday night.
FOX 28 Spokane
Shelter-in-place warning issued for Kootenai County residents near Latour Creek, Buckner Road
KOOTENAI COUNTY, Idaho – A shelter-in-place order has been issued by Shoshone County Sheriff’s Office (SCSO) for the area near Latour Creek and Buckner Road while several law enforcement agencies search for two suspects who fled from pursuit on Wednesday. Two suspects were fleeing from Kootenai County deputies...
Catholic Charities sends out cease and desist letters to West Hills neighbors
SPOKANE, Wash. — For months, The Catalyst Project has been at the center of back and forth tensions between Catholic Charities and some people in the West Hills neighborhood. Now, tensions have turned into cease and desist letters on behalf of Catholic Charities. According to people in the 'Save...
KXLY
No. 23 Zags take lead in WCC standings with win against Portland
SPOKANE, Wash. — The Gonzaga women's basketball team is in sole possession of the top spot in the WCC rankings following their 63-53 win against Portland Saturday afternoon. On the day where former Zag Courtney Vandersloot had her jersey retired, the Bulldogs were coming off a dominant win on the road against the USF Dons.
