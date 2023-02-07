Read full article on original website
Mavromati Is The Melbourne Label Redefining The Boundaries Of Knitwear
Every so often, a small label comes along that reaffirms your faith in the future of small local design. The kind where each piece gets you stopped on the streets by strangers asking where you bought it from, and becomes the most precious item in your wardrobe. Mavromati, the Melbourne brand creating innovative knitted goods, fits this bill.
The Whittaker family, the most inbred family in America, shares some of their life online through Soft White Underbelly
Mark Laita, the host of the Soft White Underbelly youtube channel, is one of the first to highlight the Whittaker family. Mark first came to know the Whittaker family in 2004 while working on his book ¨Created Equal¨.
A man stumbled across an abandoned mansion and was shocked to discover what its previous owner left behind in the closet
An abandoned $10.5 million mansion that was once owned by a medical doctor is revealed to have been left behind with a treasure trove of luxury goods. A vlogger, Jeremy Abbott, who is also an urban explorer vlogs his discovery of an abandoned mansion somewhere in the northeastern US.
Courteney Cox Made A Room Deodorant & My Apartment Thanks Her
In a world dominated by aromatic wax-filled jars, it's hard out here for the anti-candle community. One of the quickest paths to a good-smelling house is lit wicks — which begs the question, can one even achieve a sweet-scented space without motives to buy votives? Well, thanks to the skin-care-inspired home goods brand Homecourt's Room Deodorant invention that launched today, an olfactory-forward residence is more attainable than ever.
I Tried ‘Day Dumping’ For A Week & It Changed Everything
TikTok’s latest trend for 'day dumping' has more people sharing their everyday lives than ever before. Using TikTok’s carousel feature (which is currently not visible on desktop), day dumps showcase a set of images from a single day, where users have managed to find unexpected beauty in their own moments of being.
From Cast Curfews To Where The Weddings Are Filmed — All Your MAFS Questions Answered
Married At First Sight is always full of drama, where contestants get married after meeting one another at the altar for the first time. As we watch contestants go on honeymoons, move in together and then attend dinner parties and commitment ceremonies, there are a lot of questions that still go unanswered about behind-the-scenes details that make it the addictive watch that it is.
This Chamberlain Coffee x W&P Insulated Tumbler Will Be Your Favorite Travel Buddy
We're forever trying to cut back on single-use plastic and disposable coffee cups. But let's be honest; while we'd love to think our motivation is solely the environment, we also know making the right choice is a whole lot easier when the reusable options no longer come at the cost of convenience or aesthetics. W&P, a fan-favorite of many R29 readers, is a leader in creating design-forward food storage options that make going green feel oh-so-appealing. It offers a wide array of modern reusable products with sustainability at the forefront. One of its best-selling products is the Porter Insulated Tumbler, a ceramic bottle with a stylish silicone cover and the promise to provide 12 hours of insulation for hot beverages and 24 hours for cold beverages.
Leg Warmers Are Back & TikTok Is Here To Prove It
Plenty of TikTok styles have made their mark, but the cozy girl aesthetic is a lifestyle that'll never disappear because of its timeless appeal. We'll gladly don any accessory that makes us feel even more warm and snuggly, like beanies, oversized scarves, and the trending accessory of the moment, leg warmers. With over 228.7 million views on TikTok, #legwarmers have sleuths scouring the internet to add the accessory to their everyday wardrobe. And no, we're not necessarily talking about the retro '80s look of styling leg warmers with electric-colored activewear and a headband. In 2023, we're favoring a mix of the New Academic uniform, balletcore, and the punk rock aesthetic. Olivia Rodrigo's fashion is a shining example. Kpop girl group TWICE and Blackpink's breakout star Jennie have also sported the piece for live performances.
I Tried NYC’s Trending ‘Micro’ French Manicure
Nowadays, I source the majority of my nail art inspiration on Pinterest. The feed is rich in options that are aligned with my style preferences (which the algorithm has really honed based on my pinning history). I follow a lot of nail artists and salons on Instagram, too, so I pull from there as well.
ICYMI, Amazon Is A Treasure Trove For North Face Gear
Even if your idea of adventure is limited to switching up your hair part or trying out a new sushi spot, you probably have scoped out The North Face before. (And if you’re into hiking or snow sports, then we don’t even need to ask.) The iconic outdoor lifestyle brand is known for its tried-and-true gear, but it's also the maker of the most solid everyday items around. Think beanies, gloves, coats, backpacks — you name it, The North Face has made a version that’ll stand up to subzero mountain weather or an NYC subway commute.
This Chic Brooklyn Apartment Is A Masterclass In Texture
“I would describe my space as chic, cozy, and complete," New York City-based events and production manager Sunny Dae tells Refinery29 in our latest episode of Sweet Digs. "I really love natural elements [like] different kinds of wood and marble," she explains. "I’m an earth sign, a Virgo, so I think furniture that feels really grounding is pretty reflective of my personality."
The Best New York Fashion Week Street Style To Inspire Your Fall 2023 Look
It's that time of the year again: New York Fashion Week, the week-long parade of Fall 2023 runway collections and A-list sightings. That also means: covetable street style. With editors, influencers, and celebrities descending upon the Big Apple to attend the runway shows, there's an endless source of outfit inspiration to look to when it comes to street style. While last season we witnessed the mismatched styling, deconstructed denim, and lots of corsets, this season, we're expecting trendsetters to dive into fashion's futuristic moment, as well as biker aesthetics (it's your time to shine, Motomamis!) and school-ready prep styles.
