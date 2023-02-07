Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Five reasons the Philadelphia Eagles will win the Super BowlJalyn SmootPhiladelphia, PA
Super Bowl game day recipes, historic happenings, local buzz and more stories about the big gameMike RomanoKansas City, MO
Super Bowl LVII poll resultsAdrian HolmanPhiladelphia, PA
Super Bowl The Chiefs, QB Mahomes and The Eagles, QB Hurts, Historic!!! Opinion: Birthday CardsDearWiseWomenKansas City, MO
Three Missouri Cities Make List of Dirtiest in AmericaTravel MavenMissouri State
CBS Sports
Giants legend Lawrence Taylor says Tom Brady is not the greatest QB ever, but does believe this 49ers great is
With Tom Brady recently announcing his retirement, more than a few people have crowned him as the greatest quarterback in NFL history. One person who has not is New York Giants legend Lawrence Taylor. In an appearance on the "I Am Athlete" podcast, Taylor said Joe Montana holds the title...
CBS Sports
Tom Brady drops clues that suggest he might come out of retirement again
Tom Brady is the greatest quarterback of all time. It's not up for debate. He's retired now ... again. But suggesting he's 100 percent done with his legendary NFL career is silly, especially when he came out of retirement less than a year ago, in March 2022. We're more than...
Holyoke’s Hazen Paper continues adding deeper dimension to Super Bowl program
HOLYOKE — Tilt the official Super Bowl LVII program in the sun and the mountains of Arizona, the cacti and distinctive desert-dwelling birds and Native peoples of the state pop up from the paper and sparkle. That’s the work of Holyoke’s Hazen Paper Co., a 98-year-old family-owned company that...
Malcolm Butler will discuss Patriots’ Super Bowl benching in book and documentary
Malcolm Butler still won’t reveal why he was benched in the Patriots Super Bowl LII loss to the Philadelphia Eagles. However, the former Patriots cornerback said we all might learn something new in an upcoming documentary and book he has coming out. On Thursday, Butler was a guest on...
Robert Kraft: I’m never selling the Patriots, team is ‘really part of my family’
Robert Kraft hopes the Patriots stay in his family for a very long time. Appearing on FOX Business Friday afternoon, the 81-year-old owner was asked if he’d ever sell the team and cash in on what’d surely be a huge payday. Kraft said he’d “never” sell the team and hopes that his children continue to run the franchise for years to come.
