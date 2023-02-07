ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Frankfort, KY

Lexington nurse bringing IV hydration services to homes

LEXINGTON, Ky. — Kylee Skaggs is a local nurse that is using her skills to run a mobile IV hydration infusion business through the national company, Hydreight. Skaggs started the business toward the end of 2022 after having an interest in IV therapy. “Working in the ER, I see,...
Why Republican lawmakers are calling for 'dignity and compassion' from Gov. Evers in the wake of Milwaukee police officer’s death

MADISON, Wis. — A group of Republican lawmakers from across Wisconsin sent a letter to Gov. Tony Evers Thursday to express their concerns over how he has reacted to the death of Milwaukee police officer Peter Jerving, who was shot and killed in the line of duty while responding to a robbery in the early morning hours of Feb. 7.
Meet the one-man swim teams at two Kentucky high schools

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Two Jefferson County Public Schools swimmers prove you don’t need a team to be the best, you just need hard work. Swimmers Adrian Harrison and Kyrece Wilcox got their starts in the sport in different ways. “I started swimming in 6th grade when I came...
Strangulation charges against Valentine upgraded

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Robbie Valentine, the former University of Louisville men’s basketball player and community leader, is under arrest and charged with strangulation. At his arraignment Friday, the charge was upgraded from strangulation 2nd degree to 1st degree. According to the arrest citation, Valentine and his girlfriend had...
Natural hair expo helps Black, brown UK students love their hair

LEXINGTON, Ky. — A first-of-its-kind event was held Thursday afternoon on the University of Kenctucky campus at the Gatton Student Center. The UK Student Activities Board and Collegiate Curls hosted the first-ever Natural Hair Care Expo for Black and brown students that have textured hair. Aliyah McDaneil is the...
Texas AG settles with former aides who reported him to FBI

DALLAS (AP) — Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton has agreed to apologize and pay $3.3 million in taxpayer money to four former staffers who accused him of corruption in 2020, igniting an ongoing FBI investigation of the three-term Republican. Under terms of a preliminary lawsuit settlement filed Friday, Paxton...
Howling wind gusts knock out power for thousands in Kentucky

FRANKFORT, Ky. — Howling winds gusting over 60 mph knocked out power for tens of thousands of Kentuckians Thursday as the entire state remained under a wind advisory. As of 3:30 p.m. Thursday, over 28,000 outages had been reported by various energy providers, according to poweroutage.us. Gusts rolled in...
Be prepared to go to Keeneland for the Spring Meet and Derby

LEXINGTON, Ky. — This time of year thoughts always turn to horseracing. Keeneland is gearing up for the upcoming Spring Meet, which will be held April 7-28. Tickets go on sale on Tuesday, Feb. 14 at 9 a.m. ET and several options will be available for fans. Dining, Grandstand reserved seating and General admission tickets will be available and have to be pre-purchased from Keeneland’s online ticket office.
Former employee claims he was fired due to involvement in unionization efforts at Amazon Air Hub

HEBRON, Ky. – A former employee of the Amazon Air Hub (KCVG) in northern Kentucky said he believes his involvement in organizing a union led to his firing. Edward Clarke was responsible for the weights and balances of cargo planes, which he said are crucial to pilot safety. On Jan. 17, he received a notice from Amazon of the termination of his employment. Prior to that notice, he said he was told he was under investigation. He had been at the air hub for two and a half years.
Bocado named most romantic restaurant in Massachusetts

WORCESTER, Mass. - For those looking for the perfect Valentine's Day dinner spot, Bocado Tapas Wine Bar in Worcester was named the most romantic restaurant in the state by Yelp. The reviews site determined the most romantic restaurant in each state based on the volume of user-generated reviews mentioning the...
