78 Legends: University of Kentucky Men's Basketball Bourbon ReleaseJC PhelpsLexington, KY
The famous Kentucky actor who has given away millionsAsh JurbergKentucky State
Another South Carolina grocery store closed this weekKristen WaltersLexington, KY
The richest person in Kentucky is giving away millionsAsh JurbergKentucky State
Rising Rapper Yung Pre Unveils New Single “Underdog”Music NewsLexington, KY
spectrumnews1.com
Lexington nurse bringing IV hydration services to homes
LEXINGTON, Ky. — Kylee Skaggs is a local nurse that is using her skills to run a mobile IV hydration infusion business through the national company, Hydreight. Skaggs started the business toward the end of 2022 after having an interest in IV therapy. “Working in the ER, I see,...
spectrumnews1.com
Why Republican lawmakers are calling for 'dignity and compassion' from Gov. Evers in the wake of Milwaukee police officer’s death
MADISON, Wis. — A group of Republican lawmakers from across Wisconsin sent a letter to Gov. Tony Evers Thursday to express their concerns over how he has reacted to the death of Milwaukee police officer Peter Jerving, who was shot and killed in the line of duty while responding to a robbery in the early morning hours of Feb. 7.
spectrumnews1.com
Meet the one-man swim teams at two Kentucky high schools
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Two Jefferson County Public Schools swimmers prove you don’t need a team to be the best, you just need hard work. Swimmers Adrian Harrison and Kyrece Wilcox got their starts in the sport in different ways. “I started swimming in 6th grade when I came...
spectrumnews1.com
Strangulation charges against Valentine upgraded
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Robbie Valentine, the former University of Louisville men’s basketball player and community leader, is under arrest and charged with strangulation. At his arraignment Friday, the charge was upgraded from strangulation 2nd degree to 1st degree. According to the arrest citation, Valentine and his girlfriend had...
spectrumnews1.com
Natural hair expo helps Black, brown UK students love their hair
LEXINGTON, Ky. — A first-of-its-kind event was held Thursday afternoon on the University of Kenctucky campus at the Gatton Student Center. The UK Student Activities Board and Collegiate Curls hosted the first-ever Natural Hair Care Expo for Black and brown students that have textured hair. Aliyah McDaneil is the...
spectrumnews1.com
Texas AG settles with former aides who reported him to FBI
DALLAS (AP) — Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton has agreed to apologize and pay $3.3 million in taxpayer money to four former staffers who accused him of corruption in 2020, igniting an ongoing FBI investigation of the three-term Republican. Under terms of a preliminary lawsuit settlement filed Friday, Paxton...
spectrumnews1.com
Howling wind gusts knock out power for thousands in Kentucky
FRANKFORT, Ky. — Howling winds gusting over 60 mph knocked out power for tens of thousands of Kentuckians Thursday as the entire state remained under a wind advisory. As of 3:30 p.m. Thursday, over 28,000 outages had been reported by various energy providers, according to poweroutage.us. Gusts rolled in...
spectrumnews1.com
Be prepared to go to Keeneland for the Spring Meet and Derby
LEXINGTON, Ky. — This time of year thoughts always turn to horseracing. Keeneland is gearing up for the upcoming Spring Meet, which will be held April 7-28. Tickets go on sale on Tuesday, Feb. 14 at 9 a.m. ET and several options will be available for fans. Dining, Grandstand reserved seating and General admission tickets will be available and have to be pre-purchased from Keeneland’s online ticket office.
spectrumnews1.com
Former employee claims he was fired due to involvement in unionization efforts at Amazon Air Hub
HEBRON, Ky. – A former employee of the Amazon Air Hub (KCVG) in northern Kentucky said he believes his involvement in organizing a union led to his firing. Edward Clarke was responsible for the weights and balances of cargo planes, which he said are crucial to pilot safety. On Jan. 17, he received a notice from Amazon of the termination of his employment. Prior to that notice, he said he was told he was under investigation. He had been at the air hub for two and a half years.
spectrumnews1.com
Bocado named most romantic restaurant in Massachusetts
WORCESTER, Mass. - For those looking for the perfect Valentine's Day dinner spot, Bocado Tapas Wine Bar in Worcester was named the most romantic restaurant in the state by Yelp. The reviews site determined the most romantic restaurant in each state based on the volume of user-generated reviews mentioning the...
