Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Fast-growing food chain opens new location in WisconsinKristen WaltersKenosha, WI
Walmart Closing 3 More Stores in Chicago, Local Shoppers Are UpsetBryan DijkhuizenChicago, IL
4 Amazing Seafood Places in IllinoisAlina AndrasIllinois State
Say Goodbye to Walmart's Convenient Pickup-Only Stores: Closures To Affect Pickup and Delivery Services NationwideMinha D.Chicago, IL
Lake Geneva Ice Castles melt 'beyond repair'JM McBrideLake Geneva, WI
Related
elginobserver.com
Ghoulish Mortals: The scary small business in downtown St. Charles
At the end of June 2018, the town of St. Charles gained a new small business, a shop featuring toothy monsters and an abundance of frightening paraphernalia. On a busy corner on Main St. and North 3rd St. lurks Ghoulish Mortals, a retail horror store unique in both its decor and its merchandise. The store advertises itself as “creepy, cool and fun,” although its concept seems scary, the atmosphere is friendly for all ages.
Mr. Stacks Opening a Fifth Location in Park Ridge
The restaurant will replace Eggsperience late next month
fireapparatusmagazine.com
As Park Ridge (IL) Plans to Renovate Fire Stations, It Chooses Contractor for Design of One
Park Ridge aldermen gave preliminary approval Feb. 6 to the contractor Cordogan Clark & Associates to run architectural, design and construction management project services for the renovation of Park Ridge Fire Station 35, at Devon and Cumberland Avenues, at a Committee of the Whole meeting. The price of the contract...
Struggling with rents and utility bills? Apply for Rental and Utility Program for help as a low-income Chicago family
With the increasing prices of food, shelter, clothing, and energy, it has become too difficult for many of us to live comfortably in Los Angeles, New York, and Chicago even if we know that these are economic hubs of the country. A significant number of employment opportunities remain available and the hourly wage is also good at some companies.
fox32chicago.com
Chicagoland Walmart stores closing • Chicago shop crafts shoes for world's largest feet • Peter Salvino death
CHICAGO - Walmart announced on Wednesday they are closing three stores across the Chicago area; a West Town boutique crafted a customized pair of shoes for a Texas woman known for having the world's largest feet after she shared her shoe-shopping struggle online; and a historic first for the Illinois cannabis industry - cocktails, a cafe and a marijuana dispensary all under one roof.
tourcounsel.com
Harlem Irving Plaza | Shopping mall in Chicago, Illinois
Harlem Irving Plaza (commonly referred to as "The HIP") is a shopping mall located in Norridge, Illinois, a suburb of Chicago. The mall features over 100 stores and a food court. The mall's anchor stores are Kohl's, Nordstrom Rack, XSport Fitness, Xfinity, Best Buy, Target, Hobby Lobby, DSW, Five Below, and Dick's. It is one of the oldest shopping malls in the Chicago area.
classicchicagomagazine.com
An Irish American Staple of the Northwest Side
Nestled in an old Chicago Public School building on the Northwest Side stands the Irish American Heritage Center, a lively site for year round Irish happenings. The center is a non-profit, and a member organization of the Chicago Cultural Alliance, that functions to maintain and enhance Irish culture. Locals can participate in classes centering around Irish dancing, music, literature and even genealogy opportunities in which one can trace back their Irish heritage. The center hosts year round events, as well as Trinity Academy of Irish Dance, Irish Heritage Singers (who regularly perform at various venues), and the Nimble Thimbles– a quilting, sewing and crafting sector of the center which offers its raised funds towards the organization.
What’s the Oldest Business in Illinois? Hint – It’s 186 Years Old
For a business to celebrate 186 years is such an accomplishment, but to also be named the oldest in all of Illinois is also a huge achievement. From a salon in Montana, a funeral home in Nebraska, and a paint shop in South Dakota these are just some of the oldest stores/shops in America. In Illinois, that honor belongs to a jewelry who's been selling diamond, jewelry, gifts, and watch for 186 years. C.D. Peacock Jeweler has had its doors open since 1837, and they've been through a lot. The market crashed, the global pandemic and even the Great Chicago Fire of 1871 survived it all. Which destroyed everything except for the jeweler's vault, it remain untouched and in tack which help the owners rebuild quickly to get the store open again.
This Is Illinois' Most Luxurious Spa Getaway
For anniversaries, Valentine's Day, or just because.
State Planning to Move 658 Migrants to Vacant Kmart on Chicago’s Southwest Side
The Illinois Department of Human Services is preparing to move 658 recent migrant arrivals into a former Kmart in Chicago for temporary shelter, WTTW News has learned. The 100,000-square-foot store has sat vacant at the corner of 71st Street and Pulaski Road on the city’s Southwest Side since 2016.
tourcounsel.com
Stratford Square Mall | Shopping mall in Bloomingdale, Illinois
Stratford Square Mall is a shopping mall that opened on March 9, 1981, in Bloomingdale, Illinois, a northwestern suburb of Chicago, Illinois, United States. The 1,300,000-square-foot (120,000 m2) The mall has 1 anchor store: Kohl's. There are 6 vacant anchor stores that were last occupied by JCPenney, Carson Pirie Scott, Sears, Round One, Century Theatres, and Burlington.
A one-time payment of $500 can be yours if you apply now with new program
Here's some good news for many individuals in Chicago. Applications are open again for the Chicago Resiliency Fund 2.0, which gives a financial boost to residents who didn’t get a COVID-19 stimulus. The Resiliency Fund 2.0 is supported by the city’s Chicago Recovery Plan, a nearly $1.9 billion share of federal pandemic relief.
Cook County Assessor’s Office Closes Probe of Vallas’ Tax Break at Palos Heights Home
Paul Vallas, one of the leading candidates for mayor of Chicago, properly claimed a home in south suburban Palos Heights as his legal permanent residence, entitling him to tax breaks, according to the results of a brief probe by the Cook County Assessor’s Office announced Friday. Vallas, who has...
4 Amazing Seafood Places in Illinois
If you live in Illinois and you love trying new restaurants from time to time, here is a list of four amazing seafood places that are known for using only high-quality ingredients.
southwestregionalpublishing.com
Worth Park District wants Lucas-Berg site to become recreation area
Worth Park District representatives have scheduled a meeting with Cook County Commissioner Sean Morrison (R-17th) to discuss ways to develop an intergovernmental relationship to offer the Lucas-Berg site for public recreation. Mike McElroy, president of the Worth Park District Board, said during the village board meeting Tuesday night that the...
napervillelocal.com
Stunning Estate Features Home Theater, Bar, Fire Pit In Naperville
NAPERVILLE, IL — This $1.7 million home exudes warmth and luxury right around the corner from all of downtown Naperville’s amenities. As soon as you walk in, you’ll be charmed by the two-story foyer, which leads to a living area with soaring ceilings and wide, arched windows that let in loads of natural light. In the family room, a stone fireplace makes for a cozy centerpiece in winter.
Shoppers in Chicago Reeling After Walmart Announces Closure of Three Stores
Sad news for Walmart shoppers in Chicago today with the announcement that three stores in Chicago will be closing next week. It comes on the back of several stores closing across the United States due to underperformance.
WIFR
City leaders hopeful as Belvidere Assembly idle date nears
BELVIDERE, Ill. (WIFR) - The day the Belvidere Assembly plant will go dark is less than three weeks away. As more than 1,000 workers get ready for what parent company Stellantis says will be a layoff of at least six months, the future of the nearly 300-acre site is uncertain. But, one Belvidere alderperson says whatever happens after Feb. 28–the day the facility hits indefinite pause–other new businesses are moving in.
947wls.com
One Chicago West Suburb was named the Safest City in the United States
Where’s the safest city in the U.S.? A study by Money Geek looked into the cost of crime per capita to determine what the safest and most dangerous cities in the United States are. The study found that Chicago’s west suburb, Naperville, only spent $156 per capita when it...
Vallas Faces Questions About Whether He Lives in Chicago as Officials Launch Probe of Tax Breaks
Paul Vallas, one of the leading candidates for mayor of Chicago, has claimed a home in south suburban Palos Heights as his legal permanent residence since 2009, according to documents obtained by WTTW News that raise questions about whether he is qualified to lead Chicago. Vallas, who has been registered...
Comments / 0