Grayslake, IL

elginobserver.com

Ghoulish Mortals: The scary small business in downtown St. Charles

At the end of June 2018, the town of St. Charles gained a new small business, a shop featuring toothy monsters and an abundance of frightening paraphernalia. On a busy corner on Main St. and North 3rd St. lurks Ghoulish Mortals, a retail horror store unique in both its decor and its merchandise. The store advertises itself as “creepy, cool and fun,” although its concept seems scary, the atmosphere is friendly for all ages.
SAINT CHARLES, IL
Mark Star

Struggling with rents and utility bills? Apply for Rental and Utility Program for help as a low-income Chicago family

With the increasing prices of food, shelter, clothing, and energy, it has become too difficult for many of us to live comfortably in Los Angeles, New York, and Chicago even if we know that these are economic hubs of the country. A significant number of employment opportunities remain available and the hourly wage is also good at some companies.
CHICAGO, IL
fox32chicago.com

Chicagoland Walmart stores closing • Chicago shop crafts shoes for world's largest feet • Peter Salvino death

CHICAGO - Walmart announced on Wednesday they are closing three stores across the Chicago area; a West Town boutique crafted a customized pair of shoes for a Texas woman known for having the world's largest feet after she shared her shoe-shopping struggle online; and a historic first for the Illinois cannabis industry - cocktails, a cafe and a marijuana dispensary all under one roof.
CHICAGO, IL
tourcounsel.com

Harlem Irving Plaza | Shopping mall in Chicago, Illinois

Harlem Irving Plaza (commonly referred to as "The HIP") is a shopping mall located in Norridge, Illinois, a suburb of Chicago. The mall features over 100 stores and a food court. The mall's anchor stores are Kohl's, Nordstrom Rack, XSport Fitness, Xfinity, Best Buy, Target, Hobby Lobby, DSW, Five Below, and Dick's. It is one of the oldest shopping malls in the Chicago area.
NORRIDGE, IL
classicchicagomagazine.com

An Irish American Staple of the Northwest Side

Nestled in an old Chicago Public School building on the Northwest Side stands the Irish American Heritage Center, a lively site for year round Irish happenings. The center is a non-profit, and a member organization of the Chicago Cultural Alliance, that functions to maintain and enhance Irish culture. Locals can participate in classes centering around Irish dancing, music, literature and even genealogy opportunities in which one can trace back their Irish heritage. The center hosts year round events, as well as Trinity Academy of Irish Dance, Irish Heritage Singers (who regularly perform at various venues), and the Nimble Thimbles– a quilting, sewing and crafting sector of the center which offers its raised funds towards the organization.
CHICAGO, IL
My 1053 WJLT

What’s the Oldest Business in Illinois? Hint – It’s 186 Years Old

For a business to celebrate 186 years is such an accomplishment, but to also be named the oldest in all of Illinois is also a huge achievement. From a salon in Montana, a funeral home in Nebraska, and a paint shop in South Dakota these are just some of the oldest stores/shops in America. In Illinois, that honor belongs to a jewelry who's been selling diamond, jewelry, gifts, and watch for 186 years. C.D. Peacock Jeweler has had its doors open since 1837, and they've been through a lot. The market crashed, the global pandemic and even the Great Chicago Fire of 1871 survived it all. Which destroyed everything except for the jeweler's vault, it remain untouched and in tack which help the owners rebuild quickly to get the store open again.
ILLINOIS STATE
tourcounsel.com

Stratford Square Mall | Shopping mall in Bloomingdale, Illinois

Stratford Square Mall is a shopping mall that opened on March 9, 1981, in Bloomingdale, Illinois, a northwestern suburb of Chicago, Illinois, United States. The 1,300,000-square-foot (120,000 m2) The mall has 1 anchor store: Kohl's. There are 6 vacant anchor stores that were last occupied by JCPenney, Carson Pirie Scott, Sears, Round One, Century Theatres, and Burlington.
BLOOMINGDALE, IL
southwestregionalpublishing.com

Worth Park District wants Lucas-Berg site to become recreation area

Worth Park District representatives have scheduled a meeting with Cook County Commissioner Sean Morrison (R-17th) to discuss ways to develop an intergovernmental relationship to offer the Lucas-Berg site for public recreation. Mike McElroy, president of the Worth Park District Board, said during the village board meeting Tuesday night that the...
WORTH, IL
napervillelocal.com

Stunning Estate Features Home Theater, Bar, Fire Pit In Naperville

NAPERVILLE, IL — This $1.7 million home exudes warmth and luxury right around the corner from all of downtown Naperville’s amenities. As soon as you walk in, you’ll be charmed by the two-story foyer, which leads to a living area with soaring ceilings and wide, arched windows that let in loads of natural light. In the family room, a stone fireplace makes for a cozy centerpiece in winter.
NAPERVILLE, IL
WIFR

City leaders hopeful as Belvidere Assembly idle date nears

BELVIDERE, Ill. (WIFR) - The day the Belvidere Assembly plant will go dark is less than three weeks away. As more than 1,000 workers get ready for what parent company Stellantis says will be a layoff of at least six months, the future of the nearly 300-acre site is uncertain. But, one Belvidere alderperson says whatever happens after Feb. 28–the day the facility hits indefinite pause–other new businesses are moving in.
BELVIDERE, IL

