ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lawton, OK

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KOCO

Routine dentist appointment leads Norman woman to grim discovery

OKLAHOMA CITY — A Norman woman urged others to make a dentist's appointment after a disguised cold sore turned out to be something more. Catha Block took a routine trip to the dentist for a teeth cleaning and checkup. When the dentist noticed a small spot in her mouth, she was referred to a specialist.
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
News On 6 KOTV - Tulsa

New Evidence Found In 2004 Tulsa Unsolved Murder

A new piece of evidence could mean everything for a Tulsa murder that's gone unsolved for 18 years, or it could be nothing. That's why the victim's mother is asking for help. Brittany Phillips was raped and murdered in 2004. It's just come to light that a week after her murder, Brittany's grandfather received a card from her. If she's the one who mailed it, it could change a lot about the case.
TULSA, OK
1600kush.com

Gypsy Cafe date announced; Jimmy LaFave Song Contest now accepting entries

(February 10, 2023)—Bob Childers’ Gypsy Café, Oklahoma’s largest homegrown songwriter festival featuring more than 60 artists, returns to Stillwater, Okla. for its twelfth year on Sunday, May 7. In addition to moving the fest from a Wednesday to a Sunday, new stage venues are being added along with a “White Buffalo Brunch” to kick off the day of music with a set dedicated entirely to Bob Childers’ songs. More details, including the lineup, will be released in early March. Tickets are now available at www.amplitix.com/gypsycafe. The festival benefits Red Dirt Relief Fund, Oklahoma’s music industry safety net that has granted more than $687,000 in emergency aid to music creators statewide over the past decade.
STILLWATER, OK
1600kush.com

Tuesday, February 14, 2023 is Election Day in Oklahoma

(Cushing, Okla) — Tuesday, February 14, 2023 is not only Valentines Day, but it’s election day across the state. Polls will be open from 7 am – 7pm. If you’re uncertain where you go to cast your vote you will need to either call your county election board, or simply click here: VOTING INFORMATION/VOTER PORTAL.
OKLAHOMA STATE
KTEN.com

Ardmore mom accused of leaving child in dumpster charged

ARDMORE, Okla. (KTEN) — Police say an Ardmore woman accused of leaving her child in a dumpster last month is facing multiple charges. Kieara Lopez, 22, was located February 4 by police in Bethany, an Oklahoma City suburb. Lopez is accused of leaving her child in a dumpster in...
ARDMORE, OK
1600kush.com

Stillwater woman jailed on meth trafficking and gun charges

(Stillwater, Okla.) — A Stillwater woman with an extensive criminal history has been jailed on $50,000 bail pending a Feb. 15 court appearance on charges of trafficking methamphetamine, giving a false name to a police officer, possessing a loaded 9 mm gun, and having marijuana along with drug paraphernalia.
STILLWATER, OK
KTUL

Human remains found in west Tulsa, police say

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — The Tulsa Police Department found human remains in west Tulsa Thursday. Officers said the remains were found in a building that had been burned in a fire in Sept. 2022. The remains were found when a woman was looking for her cat near the 400...
TULSA, OK
KOCO

Edmond police catch 'wet bandit' accused of randomly turning on faucets

EDMOND, Okla. — A bandit, causing a stir on social media after multiple Edmond residents said their outdoor water faucets were randomly turned on, has been caught. When Taylor Vanderford heard his faucet turn on, he didn't think it was coming from outside. “When water turns on, you hear...
EDMOND, OK
KOCO

Authorities investigate outbreak of unusual sickness in two Oklahoma counties

CADDO COUNTY, Okla. — Authorities are investigating what caused 53 people in two counties to get the same serious illness. The Oklahoma State Department of Health said they still don't know where the outbreak that has impacted residents in Caddo and Custer counties came from. The department even called in the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention to help.
CADDO COUNTY, OK

Comments / 0

Community Policy