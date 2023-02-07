Read full article on original website
Routine dentist appointment leads Norman woman to grim discovery
OKLAHOMA CITY — A Norman woman urged others to make a dentist's appointment after a disguised cold sore turned out to be something more. Catha Block took a routine trip to the dentist for a teeth cleaning and checkup. When the dentist noticed a small spot in her mouth, she was referred to a specialist.
New Evidence Found In 2004 Tulsa Unsolved Murder
A new piece of evidence could mean everything for a Tulsa murder that's gone unsolved for 18 years, or it could be nothing. That's why the victim's mother is asking for help. Brittany Phillips was raped and murdered in 2004. It's just come to light that a week after her murder, Brittany's grandfather received a card from her. If she's the one who mailed it, it could change a lot about the case.
Gypsy Cafe date announced; Jimmy LaFave Song Contest now accepting entries
(February 10, 2023)—Bob Childers’ Gypsy Café, Oklahoma’s largest homegrown songwriter festival featuring more than 60 artists, returns to Stillwater, Okla. for its twelfth year on Sunday, May 7. In addition to moving the fest from a Wednesday to a Sunday, new stage venues are being added along with a “White Buffalo Brunch” to kick off the day of music with a set dedicated entirely to Bob Childers’ songs. More details, including the lineup, will be released in early March. Tickets are now available at www.amplitix.com/gypsycafe. The festival benefits Red Dirt Relief Fund, Oklahoma’s music industry safety net that has granted more than $687,000 in emergency aid to music creators statewide over the past decade.
Tuesday, February 14, 2023 is Election Day in Oklahoma
(Cushing, Okla) — Tuesday, February 14, 2023 is not only Valentines Day, but it’s election day across the state. Polls will be open from 7 am – 7pm. If you’re uncertain where you go to cast your vote you will need to either call your county election board, or simply click here: VOTING INFORMATION/VOTER PORTAL.
Ardmore mom accused of leaving child in dumpster charged
ARDMORE, Okla. (KTEN) — Police say an Ardmore woman accused of leaving her child in a dumpster last month is facing multiple charges. Kieara Lopez, 22, was located February 4 by police in Bethany, an Oklahoma City suburb. Lopez is accused of leaving her child in a dumpster in...
Local dispensaries weigh in on legalizing recreational marijuana in Oklahoma
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Oklahomans will cast their ballots on State Question 820, calling for the legalization of recreational marijuana. On March 7, Oklahomans will vote to decide whether they want to legalize recreational marijuana. Local dispensaries in Lawton are in favor of the measure, saying it will generate a...
Stillwater woman jailed on meth trafficking and gun charges
(Stillwater, Okla.) — A Stillwater woman with an extensive criminal history has been jailed on $50,000 bail pending a Feb. 15 court appearance on charges of trafficking methamphetamine, giving a false name to a police officer, possessing a loaded 9 mm gun, and having marijuana along with drug paraphernalia.
Human remains found in west Tulsa, police say
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — The Tulsa Police Department found human remains in west Tulsa Thursday. Officers said the remains were found in a building that had been burned in a fire in Sept. 2022. The remains were found when a woman was looking for her cat near the 400...
Check Out the Dillard’s Clearance Center In Bartlesville, Oklahoma
I know a lot of us in Southwest Oklahoma are missing the Dillard's in the former Central Mall. When Dillard's announced it was closing its Lawton location in 2020, my heart broke. And it was a bit of a shock because I thought Dillard's was by far the most popular store in Central Mall; I guess I was wrong.
‘Wet Bandit’ leads Edmond Police on slippery saga as several homeowners fall victim to gushing water in their front yard
Several Edmond residents discovered gushing water in their front yard Wednesday night and Thursday morning, but their outdoor faucet wasn't broken nor frozen over.
Tulsa woman looking for lost cat finds human remains
The Tulsa Police Department is investigating after a woman found human remains while looking for her cat late Thursday night.
Tulsa Couple Accused Of Abusing 2 Children, One Missing For 2 Years
A couple is in the Tulsa County jail, accused of repeatedly abusing their 13-year-old daughter and possibly killing their 11-year-old son, but nobody knew for years. We warn you the details of this case are difficult to hear. Detectives said the parents told family members the boy was at a...
This Restaurant Slices Up The Best Pizza In Oklahoma
Reader's Digest lists the best pizza in every state
Tulsa police investigating after woman shot inside her apartment near 61st and Riverside
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — UPDATE: Officers said a woman was shot and is in stable condition with non-life-threatening injuries. The suspect shot at the woman's apartment from outside and she was hit while inside the apartment, according to TPD. Officers said the suspect is still at large. They said...
Tulsa man pleads guilty to second degree murder
A Tulsa man pleaded guilty Wednesday in federal court for shooting and killing a man who attempted to drive away after a brief verbal altercation, announced U.S. Attorney Clint Johnson.
Authorities investigate outbreak of unusual sickness in two Oklahoma counties
CADDO COUNTY, Okla. — Authorities are investigating what caused 53 people in two counties to get the same serious illness. The Oklahoma State Department of Health said they still don't know where the outbreak that has impacted residents in Caddo and Custer counties came from. The department even called in the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention to help.
Large sinkhole forms along Tulsa roadway
Drivers in one Oklahoma community experienced a strange phenomenon on their drive to work on Monday.
