Gunfire shakes area near Broad Street as students depart school

PHILADELPHIA (KYW Newsradio) — Philadelphia Police say that gunfire from at least one vehicle rang out Tuesday afternoon in an area near two schools and a youth choir practice facility, just as students were finishing their day.

The shots were fired at about 2:45 p.m. Tuesday on Spring Garden Street between North 13th and North Broad streets. Police said that 911 callers told them a man inside a white SUV fired the shots.

Investigators said later that a weapon and more than 20 shell casings were found.

There were no reports of any injuries, though bullets struck cars in the area.

Students were walking outside as they exited Ben Franklin High School and Masterman School, both within three blocks of the incident.

Police closed that block of Spring Garden Street as they investigated the gunfire. No one was initially arrested.