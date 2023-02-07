ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Philadelphia, PA

Gunfire shakes area near Broad Street as students depart school

By Kristen Johanson
KYW News Radio
KYW News Radio
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0rJ4a2_0kfcz6u000

PHILADELPHIA (KYW Newsradio) — Philadelphia Police say that gunfire from at least one vehicle rang out Tuesday afternoon in an area near two schools and a youth choir practice facility, just as students were finishing their day.

The shots were fired at about 2:45 p.m. Tuesday on Spring Garden Street between North 13th and North Broad streets. Police said that 911 callers told them a man inside a white SUV fired the shots.

Investigators said later that a weapon and more than 20 shell casings were found.

There were no reports of any injuries, though bullets struck cars in the area.

Students were walking outside as they exited Ben Franklin High School and Masterman School, both within three blocks of the incident.

Police closed that block of Spring Garden Street as they investigated the gunfire. No one was initially arrested.

Comments / 8

PiscesChic
4d ago

Sad…Like what is wrong with these young people…They fear nothing and willing to die over nothing‼️

Reply(3)
3
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
firststateupdate.com

Two Carjacking Attempted Within Five Minutes, Shots Fired

The Delaware State Police are investigating two attempted carjackings that took place in a Claymont-area Wawa parking lot Thursday night. Officials said the first incident occurred at approximately 9:30 p.m., February 9, 2022, in the parking lot of the Wawa, located at 2621 Philadelphia Pike in Claymont. The investigation determined a 57-year-old female victim and a 28-year-old female victim who were traveling in a white Jeep Grand Cherokee, parked their vehicle in the rear parking lot of the Wawa and entered the business. As they returned to the Jeep and entered it, they were approached by four unknown suspects. The suspects attempted to open the rear doors on both the driver’s side and the passenger’s side of the vehicle but were unsuccessful. One of the suspects then tapped a black handgun on the passenger side window. The victims were able to quickly drive off from the scene back to their residence. No one was injured.
CLAYMONT, DE
glensidelocal.com

Daniel Garvin of Philadelphia arrested for burglary in Abington

The Abington Township Police Department announced the arrest of Daniel Garvin of the 1200 block of Faunce Street in Philadelphia for an attempted residential burglary in the 1800 block of Foothill Drive, Huntingdon Valley on January 17. From the press release:. On January 17, 2023 at 1258 hours, Abington Police...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
NBC Philadelphia

Man Found Stabbed to Death in Northeast Philadelphia

The Philadelphia Police have announced that a 62-year-old man was found unresponsive at about 12:30 p.m. on Saturday, in a second floor bedroom of a home along Gilham Street in the Lawndale section of the city. According to the police, the man -- who police have not yet identified --...
HOME, PA
thesunpapers.com

Officer of the Year helps nab rape suspect

Det. Tommy Myers’ award recognizes his ‘keen’ skills. For Washington Township Det. Tommy Myers, being recognized as the 2022 Police Officer of the Year represents the strong relationship between police and the community. “Just to be real, if you really just strip away all the noise and...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
MONTCO.Today

12 Montgomery County Towns Are Among 100 Safest Places to Live; One Town Reports Zero Violent Crimes

Twelve Montgomery County cities ranked among the 100 safest places to live in Pennsylvania in 2022, according to a list recently published by ElitePersonalFinance. To determine which places in Pennsylvania are safest, ElitePersonalFinance extracted the latest available data from the FBI crime statistics in the United States, taking violent crime as the main factor.
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, PA
delawarevalleynews.com

Two Males Wanted By Philly Police For Olney Shooting

Cameras are everywhere. Two males that police said committed a shooting in front of 5821 N. Lawrence Street. This happened in broad daylight, at 12:31 PM. They were caught on camera, police said. Two males got into an argument with a 17 year old male and 18 year old female....
PHILADELPHIA, PA
South Philly Review

Stabbing in Whitman

A 28-year-old man was stabbed while walking down the street near the Dollar General at the intersection of Front and Oregon at approximately 5:22 p.m. on Feb. 9. According to police, the victim said he was shot at prior to being stabbed in the abdomen. He transported himself to Methodist Hospital and was later taken to Jefferson Hospital and placed in stable condition, police said. No arrest was made.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
southarkansassun.com

Newsbreak: Philadelphia Police Officer Shot in Line of Duty During Routine Traffic Stop

Philadelphia was left stunned after a police officer was shot in the line of duty on Wednesday, February 8th, 2023. According to a report by Fox News on February 9, 2023, the incident took place during a routine traffic stop at 60th and Market streets. Officer Giovanni Maysonet, a 5-year veteran of the Philadelphia Police Department, and his partner pulled over a 1999 Lexus. Officer Maysonet approached the passenger side of the car while his partner approached the driver’s door. However, things took a turn for the worse when the suspect, Eric Haynes, 43, of Darby, got out of the vehicle and fired two shots, hitting Officer Maysonet.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
CBS Philly

Mexican restaurant in Rittenhouse, Philadelphia damaged in flames

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – A popular Center City restaurant says its future is unclear after flames damaged it Thursday night.Firefighters were called to Tequilas Mexican Restaurant and Bar just before 6 p.m.The restaurant is at 16th and Locust Streets.The cause of the fire is under investigation.The team posted on their Instagram page about the incident.No one was injured.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Daily Voice

Stolen, Modified Gun Found After Delco Police Chase: Cops

A police chase through Delaware County and Philadelphia ended with a weapons charge, according to authorities. An officer in Darby Township was patrolling Hook Road near the Philadelphia city limits when he spotted a 2012 Dodge Caravan with a fake out-of-state temporary license plate, the department said in a statement.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
KYW News Radio

KYW News Radio

Philadelphia, PA
27K+
Followers
11K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

All the latest local breaking news stories from Philadelphia.

 https://www.audacy.com/kywnewsradio

Comments / 0

Community Policy