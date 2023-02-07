TikTokers Are Going Off On The Stuff 'Rich People' Say & The Stories Are So Tone Deaf

Inflation is making life harder for everyone and while we can't exactly eat the rich, some TikTokers say there's nothing wrong with roasting them for what they say.

Many users on the platform have started sharing the seemingly out-of-touch comments they've heard wealthier people say in public, and some of them are pretty hard to believe.

It all started with a video by the TikToker who runs the account @mymentalhelathcannot, in which he shares some of the more baffling questions he's been asked by wealthier friends.

“People who grew up with money like, literally look into your eyes and ask you something insane like, ‘Do you ski?’" the TikToker says in his video before saying “Mother-f*cker do I look like I ski?”

His video has already gained 4.2 million views, and many people have been commenting and stitching his video with "storytimes" of similar experiences.

One comment under his video reads, “I had a friend that asked me if I have ever used public transport in my life because she never used [it] and she was curious about the feeling.”

"I knew you would say ski,” wrote one user whose comment received over 21,000 likes. “They’re always like 'you’ve never been skiing?! Whaaaaaat?'"

One user quoted something a rich person said to her once, which was "you should just travel, it’s therapeutic."

A self-proclaimed rich person chimed in and admitted the whole skiing comment and wrote, "I thought skiing was so common when I was a teen until I went to uni and realized my parents are just rich."

TikToker Jordan Howlett stitched the original video and shared his version of the story, which involved listening in on a college classmate's phone conversation with a parent.

Eventually, the classmate turned to Howlett and asked for his help to settle the argument.

Howlett, being nice, agreed and asked, "What is it?" The classmate replied by asking: "How many times a year do you go sailing?"

When Howlett reacted with confusion, the classmate reiterated, "How many times a year do you guys go sailing on your guys’ boat?"

Howlett replied by saying, "We don’t have a boat." And when you think it can’t get worse, the classmate said, "I’m so sorry, a yacht. Not a boat. I didn’t mean to be rude."

"Oh no no that’s not the rude part. That’s just an even bigger no. We don’t have a yacht," Howlett replied. The classmate got even more confused and asked him what he does in the summer if he doesn’t have a boat.

Howlett replied by saying, "In the summers, I go to subways when they’re about to close because they give me free food at night. I don’t think I make enough money to be listening to this question, I’m not going to lie to you."

Howlett’s video now has over 10 million views, and the comment section is full of jokes about the 1%.

One user commented, #rich people use ‘summer’ as a verb. 'How do you summer?'"

"I went sailing… yard sale-ing I grew up poor poor," wrote another user.

Another TikToker, Tiffany Sam, stitched the video and shared the time a friend convinced her to go jewelry shopping because "the diamonds are literally so cheap."

After getting to the store, she realized she couldn’t afford anything.

"The rich person comes up to me, and she's like ‘oh Tiffany, you’re not getting anything?’ And I had to be like ‘Oh yeah you know, it’s just that there are so many options. I’m overwhelmed,'" said Sam. "I’m overwhelmed by the pricetag."

"The way she ended up spending like $20k at the store," Sam wrote as her caption for the video.

Commenters under Sam’s video did not hesitate to give their two cents.

"I just straight up say 'I’m poor' with a dead tone and dead face. Makes them feel really awkward, I love it," wrote one user.