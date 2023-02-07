ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Yardbarker

Report Provides Insight Into Ramos’ Relationship With Messi, Neymar and Mbappe

Sergio Ramos has been enjoying a bounce-back season in his second year with Paris Saint-Germain, and he has also emerged as a leader off the field. RMC Sport provided insight into Ramos’ second campaign with the reigning Ligue 1 champions. The veteran defender reportedly “gets along as well” with both Neymar and Kylian Mbappe. On the other hand, his relationship with Lionel Messi is “fluid.”
WVNews

Ancelotti: Attacks on Vinícius a problem of Spanish soccer

MADRID (AP) — The hate attacks against Vinícius Júnior are a problem of Spanish soccer and must be dealt with, his Real Madrid coach Carlo Ancelotti said on Tuesday. Vinícius, the Brazilian forward who is Black, has been subjected to hate attacks since he arrived in Spain in 2018. The most recent were on Sunday at a Spanish league game in Mallorca. Last month, his effigy hung off a bridge in Madrid before the derby against Atletico Madrid.
SB Nation

Rumour Mongering: Inter Milan Want Roberto Firmino on Free Transfer

With 31-year-old forward Roberto Firmino’s Liverpool contract set to expire in the summer, there has been plenty of speculation this year as to what the future might hold for one of the defining players of the Jürgen Klopp era at Anfield. With the player returning to training over...
The Independent

Chelsea’s eyes are on the big European prize, says Sophie Ingle

Sophie Ingle says Chelsea are determined to turn domestic dominance into European silverware.Chelsea and Arsenal are among the seeded teams for Friday’s Champions League quarter-final draw in Switzerland after topping their qualifying groups before Christmas.Emma Hayes’ Women’s Super League champions breezed through their group, winning five and drawing once and beating two-time finalists Paris St Germain home and away.Chelsea can play Lyon, the reigning holders and eight-time champions, Roma or Bayern Munich at the quarter-final stage with the second leg guaranteed to be at home.“Champions League is the next aim for us as a club,” said midfielder Ingle, 31, part...
Yardbarker

Baresi outlines reasons for dip in form: “We know that this isn’t the real Milan”

AC Milan’s honorary vice president Franco Baresi believes that the team have what it takes to get out of the current rut, with the help of the returning Zlatan Ibrahimovic. Milan have had a dreadful start to 2023 as they are currently seven games without a win in all competitions and they have lost their last four games including two against their city rivals Inter.
BBC

Friday's transfer gossip: Chilwell, Osimhen, Guehi, Keita, Kessie, Lukaku

Manchester City are interested in signing Chelsea and England left-back Ben Chilwell, 26, in the summer. (CaughtOffside) Chelsea have identified Napoli and Nigeria striker Victor Osimhen, 24, as their top forward target for this summer's transfer window. (90min) Tottenham are interested in Crystal Palace and England defender Marc Guehi, 22,...
FOX Sports

Frankfurt's Kolo Muani emerging as Bundesliga's new star

BERLIN (AP) — Randal Kolo Muani is quickly emerging as the new star of the Bundesliga, filling a void left by the departures of Robert Lewandowski and Erling Haaland. The 24-year-old France forward has started the year as he left off before the winter break — in blistering form for Eintracht Frankfurt.

