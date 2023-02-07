Read full article on original website
Watch Lionel Messi’s hilarious reaction to Sergio Ramos’ PSG goal in shock French Cup defeat to Marseille
LIONEL MESSI had a brilliant reaction when Sergio Ramos scored against Marseille in the French Cup. The former Real Madrid star headed in an equaliser for the French giants as it cancelled out Alexis Sanchez's earlier goal. The goal led to a brilliant reaction from Messi, who was watching on.
Chelsea plot stunning Jose Mourinho return: report
Chelsea want Jose Mourinho back for a third term in charge, according to reports
Saudi prince hands Al Hilal players $266,500 for reaching Club World Cup final
Saudi Arabian billionaire Prince Alwaleed bin Talal will award a one million riyals ($266,500) bonus to each player from Al Hilal for the 3-2 win over South American champions Flamengo on Tuesday that sent them to the Club World Cup final.
Lionel Messi, Kylian Mbappé, PSG to face season-defining week ahead of UEFA Champion league game vs Bayern Munich
PSG, one of the heavyweights in European football is set to face challenges of the highest order upon the arrival of the month of valentines as the season will be defined from now on. Marseille, Monaco, and Bayern Munich in succession are the upcoming challenges to maneuver for the French...
Man Utd ‘ready to launch £107m Victor Osimhen transfer bid with Napoli striker seen as Harry Kane alternative’
MANCHESTER UNITED are reportedly ready to launch a £107million bid for Victor Osimhen. That’s as they look for striker alternatives to Harry Kane this summer. Erik ten Hag is keen on boosting his attacking options once he has money to spend. And the Mail claims Osimhen has emerged...
Milan Skriniar Aiming To Finish His Final Season At Inter Milan Giving His Best As Ivan Perisic Did, Italian Media Suggest
Inter defender Milan Skriniar will be looking to emulate his former Nerazzurri teammate Ivan Perisic by ending his time at the club on a positive note with his performances over the final few months of his contract. This is highlighted in today’s print edition of Turin-based newspaper Tuttosport, via FCInter1908,...
Here's who would qualify for the European Super League – based on current club coefficient
We don't have all the details on the European Super League – but this multi-divisional competition could look like this
Report Provides Insight Into Ramos’ Relationship With Messi, Neymar and Mbappe
Sergio Ramos has been enjoying a bounce-back season in his second year with Paris Saint-Germain, and he has also emerged as a leader off the field. RMC Sport provided insight into Ramos’ second campaign with the reigning Ligue 1 champions. The veteran defender reportedly “gets along as well” with both Neymar and Kylian Mbappe. On the other hand, his relationship with Lionel Messi is “fluid.”
Report: Liverpool, Arsenal, Chelsea & Newcastle Have All Shown Interest In Ajax Midfielder
Edson Alvarez was heavily linked with a move to the Premier League last summer.
Ancelotti: Attacks on Vinícius a problem of Spanish soccer
MADRID (AP) — The hate attacks against Vinícius Júnior are a problem of Spanish soccer and must be dealt with, his Real Madrid coach Carlo Ancelotti said on Tuesday. Vinícius, the Brazilian forward who is Black, has been subjected to hate attacks since he arrived in Spain in 2018. The most recent were on Sunday at a Spanish league game in Mallorca. Last month, his effigy hung off a bridge in Madrid before the derby against Atletico Madrid.
Denzel Dumfries Could Start For Inter Milan In Serie A Clash Vs Sampdoria, Italian Media Report
Inter wingback Denzel Dumfries could start in the Nerazzurri’s Serie A clash with Sampdoria on Monday ahead of Matteo Darmian. This according to Italian news outlet Gazzetta.it, who also report that Romelu Lukaku will start alongside Lautaro Martinez in attack, and that Francesco Acerbi will start at the heart of defense once agin.
Soccer-Sorry PSG knocked out of French Cup by Marseille
MARSEILLE, France, Feb 8 (Reuters) - Paris St Germain's miserable start to the year continued when they were knocked out of the French Cup last 16 by bitter rivals Olympique de Marseille on Wednesday.
Rumour Mongering: Inter Milan Want Roberto Firmino on Free Transfer
With 31-year-old forward Roberto Firmino’s Liverpool contract set to expire in the summer, there has been plenty of speculation this year as to what the future might hold for one of the defining players of the Jürgen Klopp era at Anfield. With the player returning to training over...
Quadruple Dream Over For PSG After Coupe de France Loss At Marseille
The Coupe de France is the only trophy Messi has competed for in his career and never won.
European Super League relaunch plans with blockbuster format
The European Super League confirm plans to relaunch and create a breakaway competition to the Champions League that could involve as many as 80 teams.
Chelsea’s eyes are on the big European prize, says Sophie Ingle
Sophie Ingle says Chelsea are determined to turn domestic dominance into European silverware.Chelsea and Arsenal are among the seeded teams for Friday’s Champions League quarter-final draw in Switzerland after topping their qualifying groups before Christmas.Emma Hayes’ Women’s Super League champions breezed through their group, winning five and drawing once and beating two-time finalists Paris St Germain home and away.Chelsea can play Lyon, the reigning holders and eight-time champions, Roma or Bayern Munich at the quarter-final stage with the second leg guaranteed to be at home.“Champions League is the next aim for us as a club,” said midfielder Ingle, 31, part...
Baresi outlines reasons for dip in form: “We know that this isn’t the real Milan”
AC Milan’s honorary vice president Franco Baresi believes that the team have what it takes to get out of the current rut, with the help of the returning Zlatan Ibrahimovic. Milan have had a dreadful start to 2023 as they are currently seven games without a win in all competitions and they have lost their last four games including two against their city rivals Inter.
Friday's transfer gossip: Chilwell, Osimhen, Guehi, Keita, Kessie, Lukaku
Manchester City are interested in signing Chelsea and England left-back Ben Chilwell, 26, in the summer. (CaughtOffside) Chelsea have identified Napoli and Nigeria striker Victor Osimhen, 24, as their top forward target for this summer's transfer window. (90min) Tottenham are interested in Crystal Palace and England defender Marc Guehi, 22,...
Soccer-PSG's Messi doubtful for Champions League clash with Bayern - L'Equipe
Feb 10 (Reuters) - Paris St Germain forward Lionel Messi is a doubt for the first leg of their round of 16 Champions League game against Bayern Munich due to a hamstring problem, French sports daily L'Equipe reported on Friday.
Frankfurt's Kolo Muani emerging as Bundesliga's new star
BERLIN (AP) — Randal Kolo Muani is quickly emerging as the new star of the Bundesliga, filling a void left by the departures of Robert Lewandowski and Erling Haaland. The 24-year-old France forward has started the year as he left off before the winter break — in blistering form for Eintracht Frankfurt.
