Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
'She needs it': Metro Detroit breast cancer survivor wins trip to Super BowlGeorge WinnerDetroit, MI
Nirvana Water Sciences Acquires Alder Creek Beverages, Expands Presence in New York StateJot BeatBoonville, NY
This Abandoned Upstate New York Video Store Still has VHS Tapes on the ShelvesTravel MavenUtica, NY
Lillian Y. Cooper Apartments Utica New York Purposely Rents To Drug Addicts To Set Tenants Up For Failure.Source MoneyUtica, NY
Hochul Celebrates Relaunch of SPTC, Over 8,000 Complete TrainingJ.M. LesinskiOriskany, NY
Related
WKTV
Scam and arrest in Cayuga County prompts warning for others
THROOP, NY (WKTV) - An arrest out of Cayuga County serves as a warning for people to hold on to their money and use caution when it comes to potential scams. On Wednesday, the Cayuga County Sheriff’s Office responded to a reported larceny complaint in the Town of Throop. It was reported that an elderly couple had been contacted by a subject via telephone claiming to be their grandson. The individual told them that he was in jail and needed money to make bail after being involved in a motor vehicle accident. Unaware that it was a scam, the couple went to the bank and withdrew $9,500.00 cash, believing they were helping their grandson.
Air One used to help capture suspects who ran from Syracuse Police
NEDROW, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Onondaga County Sheriff’s Office Air One was sent to the Onondaga Nation area on Thursday, February 9 to search for two suspects who were involved in a shots fired incident. Syracuse City Police responded to a shots fired call and when they arrived at the scene and tried to apprehend the […]
spectrumlocalnews.com
Man arrested, charged with firing shots that killed 11-month-old in Syracuse
An arrest has been made in connection to a 2021 shooting in Syracuse that left an 11-month-old baby dead. According to Onondaga County District Attorney William Fitzpatrick, Jesse D. Outley has been arrested and charged with second-degree murder and second-degree criminal possession of a weapon for allegedly firing the shots that killed Dior Harris.
localsyr.com
On the Lookout: Four suspects involved in North Syracuse burglary
NORTH SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — North Syracuse Police are putting NewsChannel 9 viewers ‘On the Lookout’ to identify individuals involved in a burglary at the Sunoco on 760 South Bay Road in the Village of North Syracuse. Police say that on Sunday, February 5, 2023, at about...
Missing! New York State Police Seek Your Help Locating These 2 Individuals
Have you ever had a friend or family member go missing? At first you think they will pop up at any moment. Then you start to get worried that something is wrong. As time passes panic can begin to set in and you start reaching out for help locating your loved one.
WKTV
Oneida County Sheriff's Office warning of ongoing scam playing on people's compassion
ROME, N.Y. – The Oneida County Sherriff’s Office is urging people to be wary when strangers ask for money after a man was scammed out of $1,300 at the Walmart in Rome after showing compassion for what he thought was a family in need. On Feb. 8, Oneida...
WKTV
Oneonta man accused of providing false information while trying to buy gun from sporting goods store
ONEONTA, N.Y. – An Oneonta man was arrested earlier this month after allegedly providing false information while trying to buy a gun. According to the Otsego County Sheriff’s Office, 53-year-old Tracy Thomas put incorrect information on a transaction record in an attempt to buy a firearm from a sporting goods store in Oneonta.
cnycentral.com
Police say ‘smash and grab’ suspects strike again in North Syracuse
North Syracuse Police are looking for four suspects wanted in connection with a burglary on Sunday, Feb 5. It happened at the Sunoco gas station store on South Bay Road at about 3 a.m. Images from store cameras show one suspect holding a garbage bag, loading it with stolen product.
WKTV
Fire damage contained to basement of home on Levitt Street in Rome
ROME, N.Y. – Rome fire crews were called to Levitt Street Friday morning after a fire broke out in the basement of a house on the 300 block. The fire was reported around 10:30 a.m. Fire officials say no one was home at the time. Firefighters were able to...
CNY teacher had students load car with stolen goods, officers find 9 assault weapons, police say
Fulton, N.Y. — A Fulton Jr. High School teacher was arrested Tuesday after it was found he had students load his car with stolen goods and also had nine illegal weapons in his home, police said. Police began investigating Jesse Weigand, 42, of Oswego, a technology and shop teacher,...
Fulton teacher stole over $13k from school and unregistered weapons found inside home
FULTON, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — A teacher from Fulton Junior High School has been arrested after he allegedly stole over $13,000 worth of items from the school and unregistered weapons were found inside his residence. In January, the City of Fulton Police began an investigation on a teacher who was allegedly stealing from the school, and […]
WKTV
11-year-old named honorary firefighter after putting out neighbor's garage fire
CHADWICKS, N.Y. -- Quick actions by an 11-year-old boy in Chadwicks in January helped save his neighbor's garage, maybe even his own home. Willowvale Fire crews were called to Bleachery Place back on Jan. 18 for a garage fire. Carter Carro, who lives next door, was alerted to the fire by his neighbor. Without hesitation, Carter sprang into action.
Car flips in crash that stemmed from domestic dispute in Syracuse
SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — A car crash, which stemmed from a domestic dispute on February 8, caused a car to flip over and injure a 26-year-old woman. The Syracuse Police Department responded to the call around 3:30 p.m. on the corner of Lodi Street and North Townsend Street for a vehicle collision with injuries present […]
19-year-old mall security guard attacked at Destiny USA
SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — A teenage security guard was attacked yesterday on Monday, February 6 at the food court in Destiny USA. The Syracuse Police Department’s Officers responded to the assault complaint around 8:38 p.m. at Destiny USA on 1 Destiny USA Drive in Syracuse. When Officers arrived, they spoke with the victim, a 19-year-old […]
localsyr.com
14-year-old arrested for having a modified handgun and magazine
SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — A 14-year-old was arrested for possessing a modified fully automatic handgun and 50-round drum magazine, according to Syracuse Police (SPD). On February 3, 2023, around 4:25 p.m., Syracuse Police Officers Glynn and Harriman were out on a routine patrol when they saw a Jeep Cherokee with tinted windows on the sides and windshields.
wwnytv.com
State police search Lowville village police department
LOWVILLE, New York (WWNY) - State police investigators armed with a search warrant searched the Lowville village police department and removed documents. The search took place last Friday. State police Director of Public Information Beau Duffy confirmed only the search happened, but said he could release no other details because it’s an ‘ongoing investigation.’
18-year-old arrested in December Homicide in Syracuse
SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — An arrest has been made in the homicide of 19-year-old Mikere Rondinello who was killed on Christmas Eve, December 24, 2022. The Syracuse Police Department has arrested 18-year-old Quess Williams of Syracuse for shooting and killing Rondinello at 634 Richmond Avenue. On December 24, around 8:51 p.m. Syracuse Police officers responded […]
WKTV
Utica police still searching for person of interest in January shooting on Oneida Street
UTICA, N.Y. – Utica police are searching for an individual they would like to question about a shooting on Oneida Street last month. Just before 8 p.m. on Jan. 10, a man was shot in the arm and leg on Oneida Street near Clinton Place. By the time officers arrived at the scene, the victim and suspect were gone, but they did find several spent shell casings in a driveway.
Police: Woman arrested after hiding in store after hours
A Richmondville woman was arrested on Wednesday for allegedly staying in the Cobleskill CVC after hours and stealing from the store. Kara Goodknight, 30, was charged with third-degree burglary.
cnycentral.com
Fulton teacher facing weapons charges turned over firearms, surrendered to police
FULTON, N.Y. — The Fulton Jr. High shop teacher facing weapons charges voluntarily turned over all his firearms to authorities CNY Central learned Wednesday. The news come after 43-year-old Jesse Weigand’s arrest Tuesday and a judge’s decision to deny a red flag referral application from Fulton Police that would have ordered him to turnover his firearms.
Comments / 0