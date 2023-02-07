ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Whitesboro, NY

WKTV

Scam and arrest in Cayuga County prompts warning for others

THROOP, NY (WKTV) - An arrest out of Cayuga County serves as a warning for people to hold on to their money and use caution when it comes to potential scams. On Wednesday, the Cayuga County Sheriff’s Office responded to a reported larceny complaint in the Town of Throop. It was reported that an elderly couple had been contacted by a subject via telephone claiming to be their grandson. The individual told them that he was in jail and needed money to make bail after being involved in a motor vehicle accident. Unaware that it was a scam, the couple went to the bank and withdrew $9,500.00 cash, believing they were helping their grandson.
CAYUGA COUNTY, NY
spectrumlocalnews.com

Man arrested, charged with firing shots that killed 11-month-old in Syracuse

An arrest has been made in connection to a 2021 shooting in Syracuse that left an 11-month-old baby dead. According to Onondaga County District Attorney William Fitzpatrick, Jesse D. Outley has been arrested and charged with second-degree murder and second-degree criminal possession of a weapon for allegedly firing the shots that killed Dior Harris.
SYRACUSE, NY
WKTV

11-year-old named honorary firefighter after putting out neighbor's garage fire

CHADWICKS, N.Y. -- Quick actions by an 11-year-old boy in Chadwicks in January helped save his neighbor's garage, maybe even his own home. Willowvale Fire crews were called to Bleachery Place back on Jan. 18 for a garage fire. Carter Carro, who lives next door, was alerted to the fire by his neighbor. Without hesitation, Carter sprang into action.
CHADWICKS, NY
WSYR NewsChannel 9

19-year-old mall security guard attacked at Destiny USA

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — A teenage security guard was attacked yesterday on Monday, February 6 at the food court in Destiny USA. The Syracuse Police Department’s Officers responded to the assault complaint around 8:38 p.m. at Destiny USA on 1 Destiny USA Drive in Syracuse. When Officers arrived, they spoke with the victim, a 19-year-old […]
SYRACUSE, NY
localsyr.com

14-year-old arrested for having a modified handgun and magazine

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — A 14-year-old was arrested for possessing a modified fully automatic handgun and 50-round drum magazine, according to Syracuse Police (SPD). On February 3, 2023, around 4:25 p.m., Syracuse Police Officers Glynn and Harriman were out on a routine patrol when they saw a Jeep Cherokee with tinted windows on the sides and windshields.
SYRACUSE, NY
wwnytv.com

State police search Lowville village police department

LOWVILLE, New York (WWNY) - State police investigators armed with a search warrant searched the Lowville village police department and removed documents. The search took place last Friday. State police Director of Public Information Beau Duffy confirmed only the search happened, but said he could release no other details because it’s an ‘ongoing investigation.’
LOWVILLE, NY
WSYR NewsChannel 9

18-year-old arrested in December Homicide in Syracuse

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — An arrest has been made in the homicide of 19-year-old Mikere Rondinello who was killed on Christmas Eve, December 24, 2022. The Syracuse Police Department has arrested 18-year-old Quess Williams of Syracuse for shooting and killing Rondinello at 634 Richmond Avenue. On December 24, around 8:51 p.m. Syracuse Police officers responded […]
SYRACUSE, NY
WKTV

Utica police still searching for person of interest in January shooting on Oneida Street

UTICA, N.Y. – Utica police are searching for an individual they would like to question about a shooting on Oneida Street last month. Just before 8 p.m. on Jan. 10, a man was shot in the arm and leg on Oneida Street near Clinton Place. By the time officers arrived at the scene, the victim and suspect were gone, but they did find several spent shell casings in a driveway.
UTICA, NY
cnycentral.com

Fulton teacher facing weapons charges turned over firearms, surrendered to police

FULTON, N.Y. — The Fulton Jr. High shop teacher facing weapons charges voluntarily turned over all his firearms to authorities CNY Central learned Wednesday. The news come after 43-year-old Jesse Weigand’s arrest Tuesday and a judge’s decision to deny a red flag referral application from Fulton Police that would have ordered him to turnover his firearms.
FULTON, NY

