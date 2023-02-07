When I first read the digest for Assemblyman Greg Hafen’s (R-Pahrump) bill requiring proof of identity for voting, Assembly Bill 88, I almost had a heart attack. According to the digest, his bill, if passed, would make mail voters add the last four digits of their Social Security Number, plus their driver’s license number, on the return envelope of all mail ballots cast in the state, along with their signature. After our state suffered from widespread unemployment fraud and continues to suffer more cases of identity theft per person than any other state in the country, why would any legislator in this state encourage voters to write personally identifiable information on the outside of an envelope? What dangers would voters face to their credit rating or identity if a ballot were lost or stolen — or the return envelope were simply read by a thief perusing people’s mail?

NEVADA STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO