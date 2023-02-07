Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Prepare for strong winds on Tuesday morning: NWS warns Southeast California and South Central Nevada, Las Vegas, NVStanleyCalifornia State
Nevada declares state of emergency due to gas pipeline leakEdy ZooNevada State
Parents worried about outbreak of Norovirus at Las Vegas elementary schoolAmanda MichelleLas Vegas, NV
Man Arrested in 42-Year-Old Las Vegas Cold Case MurderTrue Crime Mysteries (Megan)Las Vegas, NV
Fuel Pipeline Leak ShutdowncreteCalifornia State
Lombardo: Operator says pipeline that supplies Southern Nevada repaired, normal flow of fuel has resumed
The Southern California pipeline that supplies two storage tanks in Southern Nevada with gasoline and diesel fuel is expected to be repaired and resume normal operations by Saturday afternoon.
Las Vegas, Las Vegas Strip Near a Huge Cannabis Change
You can buy marijuana in Las Vegas, but there's no place tourists can actually smoke it. That's about to change.
Nevada declares state of emergency due to gas pipeline leak
LAS VEGAS, NV. - Nevada is in trouble because there is a problem with a gas pipe that carries gas from Los Angeles to Las Vegas. Because of this, there are not enough gas supplies for everyone. The leak was found at a gas station near Los Angeles. The people who run the pipeline, called Kinder Morgan Energy Partners, are trying to figure out what caused the leak. They say nobody was hurt, and there were no fires because of the leak.
Middle-class Payment Program for California families: See if you can get cash between $200 and $1,050
Why California is the best state to live in? I and many of you who have been here will definitely be aware of the excellent year-round weather and friendly and cooperative people. Other than this, California is a hub of top-notch companies and the rate of unemployment is relatively low.
Pipeline shutdown triggers panic buying, long lines in parts of Las Vegas valley amid state of emergency declaration
There was confusion at the pumps Friday night as some gas stations across the Las Vegas valley saw long lines. However, others were completely empty.
Fuel pipeline to Las Vegas from SoCal operating again
CARSON CITY, Nev. (KOLO) -3 P.M. UPDATE: Kinder Morgan reports fuel has resumed flowing in a pipeline from Southern California to Las Vegas and to Phoenix, Gov. Joe Lombardo reported Saturday afternoon. The state of emergency Lombardo implemented Friday night after fuel delivery was disrupted will remain in effect until...
Leak affects Las Vegas gas pipeline
A leak has left a main gasoline pipeline into Clark County and the Las Vegas valley dry, a release from county officials said Friday.
Hawaii lawmakers remove all mention of banning Nevada gambling ads from bill
Hawaii lawmakers have reversed course on a provision that would have banned Nevada casino companies from advertising in the Rainbow State.
Nevada prisons director: Holes under fences, aging buildings -- and a need for volunteer organizations' help
Holes under the fences and prisons that are "falling apart" after years of neglect are just some of the problems James Dzurenda faces as he returns to lead the Nevada Department of Corrections (NDOC). Nevada prisons director: Holes under fences, aging …. Holes under the fences and prisons that are...
Permanent jewelry trend makes its way to Las Vegas
A female-owned Las Vegas business located in Container Park is cashing in on the big jewelry trends this Valentine's day. Permanent jewelry trend makes its way to Las Vegas. A female-owned Las Vegas business located in Container Park is cashing in on the big jewelry trends this Valentine's day. Las...
Nevada's mail-in ballots aren't perfect, but they could be worse
When I first read the digest for Assemblyman Greg Hafen’s (R-Pahrump) bill requiring proof of identity for voting, Assembly Bill 88, I almost had a heart attack. According to the digest, his bill, if passed, would make mail voters add the last four digits of their Social Security Number, plus their driver’s license number, on the return envelope of all mail ballots cast in the state, along with their signature. After our state suffered from widespread unemployment fraud and continues to suffer more cases of identity theft per person than any other state in the country, why would any legislator in this state encourage voters to write personally identifiable information on the outside of an envelope? What dangers would voters face to their credit rating or identity if a ballot were lost or stolen — or the return envelope were simply read by a thief perusing people’s mail?
Lombardo’s desire for public land sales could boost warehouse economy
Policy, politics and progressive commentary Gov. Joe Lombardo’s support for the sale of federal lands to developers would increase the state’s economic resilience and decrease its reliance on tourism, say proponents. It would also likely cement Southern Nevada’s place in the warehouse boom. “I would like to see us, in coordination with our congressional delegation, promote a more predictable approach […] The post Lombardo’s desire for public land sales could boost warehouse economy appeared first on Nevada Current.
Parents worried about outbreak of Norovirus at Las Vegas elementary school
Norovirus is a virus that causes vomiting and diarrhea. You can get infected with Norovirus by having direct contact with someone affected by it and having uncleaned and contaminated water and food.
A 7.8 magnitude earthquake could also shake Las Vegas one day
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — There's a chance Las Vegas can also get struck by a 7.8 magnitude earthquake like the one that rocked Turkey and Syria, killing thousands of people. Nevada is the country's third most seismically active state, and Las Vegas has seven faults around the valley. However, it's a fault in neighboring California that's a concern for Graham Kent, the director of the Nevada Seismological Laboratory at the University of Nevada, Reno.
New Mexico senator Bill Soules wants to make roasted chile the official state aroma
Copyright 2023 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org. NPR's Scott Simon speaks with New Mexico state senator Bill Soules about his proposed bill to make roasted chile the official aroma of the Land of Enchantment. Transcript. SCOTT SIMON, HOST:. Every state in the United States has its own flag, flower,...
Nevada Gaming Control Board disrupts alleged embezzlement scheme
The Enforcement Division of the Nevada Gaming Control Board (Board) recently disrupted an alleged embezzlement scheme that resulted in arraignments of two alleged co-conspirators earlier this week. Beginning in December of 2022, the Board began an investigation into the fraudulent cash adjustments being made at various sports wagering kiosks across...
With Biden aid, Nevada dreams of a ‘lithium loop’
One day, Nevada’s leaders imagine, a chunk of desert rock could be refined into lithium powder, poured into a battery cell and finally inserted into a giant electric truck, all without ever leaving Nevada. It is a vision that could take years to develop, and if past clean-energy dreams...
2 confirmed, 69 probable norovirus cases reported from Las Vegas elementary school mass-sickness investigation
Health officials have specified the number of norovirus cases that led to a first-reported mass-vomiting episode at a Spring Valley elementary school.
Californians receiving Climate Credits early to offset high natural gas bills
SoCalGas sent out an email to its customers letting them know a $50.77 credit will appear on their current or next bill.
1 person dead after house fire in south Las Vegas valley
One person is dead after a house fire in the south Las Vegas valley, according to the Clark County Fire Department.
