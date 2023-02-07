ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Las Vegas, NV

Edy Zoo

Nevada declares state of emergency due to gas pipeline leak

LAS VEGAS, NV. - Nevada is in trouble because there is a problem with a gas pipe that carries gas from Los Angeles to Las Vegas. Because of this, there are not enough gas supplies for everyone. The leak was found at a gas station near Los Angeles. The people who run the pipeline, called Kinder Morgan Energy Partners, are trying to figure out what caused the leak. They say nobody was hurt, and there were no fires because of the leak.
NEVADA STATE
KOLO TV Reno

Fuel pipeline to Las Vegas from SoCal operating again

CARSON CITY, Nev. (KOLO) -3 P.M. UPDATE: Kinder Morgan reports fuel has resumed flowing in a pipeline from Southern California to Las Vegas and to Phoenix, Gov. Joe Lombardo reported Saturday afternoon. The state of emergency Lombardo implemented Friday night after fuel delivery was disrupted will remain in effect until...
LAS VEGAS, NV
8newsnow.com

Permanent jewelry trend makes its way to Las Vegas

A female-owned Las Vegas business located in Container Park is cashing in on the big jewelry trends this Valentine's day. Permanent jewelry trend makes its way to Las Vegas. A female-owned Las Vegas business located in Container Park is cashing in on the big jewelry trends this Valentine's day. Las...
LAS VEGAS, NV
thenevadaindependent.com

Nevada's mail-in ballots aren't perfect, but they could be worse

When I first read the digest for Assemblyman Greg Hafen’s (R-Pahrump) bill requiring proof of identity for voting, Assembly Bill 88, I almost had a heart attack. According to the digest, his bill, if passed, would make mail voters add the last four digits of their Social Security Number, plus their driver’s license number, on the return envelope of all mail ballots cast in the state, along with their signature. After our state suffered from widespread unemployment fraud and continues to suffer more cases of identity theft per person than any other state in the country, why would any legislator in this state encourage voters to write personally identifiable information on the outside of an envelope? What dangers would voters face to their credit rating or identity if a ballot were lost or stolen — or the return envelope were simply read by a thief perusing people’s mail?
NEVADA STATE
Nevada Current

Lombardo’s desire for public land sales could boost warehouse economy

Policy, politics and progressive commentary Gov. Joe Lombardo’s support for the sale of federal lands to developers would increase the state’s economic resilience and decrease its reliance on tourism, say proponents. It would also likely cement Southern Nevada’s place in the warehouse boom. “I would like to see us, in coordination with our congressional delegation, promote a more predictable approach […] The post Lombardo’s desire for public land sales could boost warehouse economy  appeared first on Nevada Current.
NEVADA STATE
news3lv.com

A 7.8 magnitude earthquake could also shake Las Vegas one day

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — There's a chance Las Vegas can also get struck by a 7.8 magnitude earthquake like the one that rocked Turkey and Syria, killing thousands of people. Nevada is the country's third most seismically active state, and Las Vegas has seven faults around the valley. However, it's a fault in neighboring California that's a concern for Graham Kent, the director of the Nevada Seismological Laboratory at the University of Nevada, Reno.
LAS VEGAS, NV
2news.com

Nevada Gaming Control Board disrupts alleged embezzlement scheme

The Enforcement Division of the Nevada Gaming Control Board (Board) recently disrupted an alleged embezzlement scheme that resulted in arraignments of two alleged co-conspirators earlier this week. Beginning in December of 2022, the Board began an investigation into the fraudulent cash adjustments being made at various sports wagering kiosks across...
LAS VEGAS, NV
eenews.net

With Biden aid, Nevada dreams of a ‘lithium loop’

One day, Nevada’s leaders imagine, a chunk of desert rock could be refined into lithium powder, poured into a battery cell and finally inserted into a giant electric truck, all without ever leaving Nevada. It is a vision that could take years to develop, and if past clean-energy dreams...
NEVADA STATE

