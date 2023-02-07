Read full article on original website
Late free throws carry Bucyrus over Buckeye Central
BUCYRUS — It was senior night, and the Bucyrus Redmen were without a win in the Northern 10 Athletic Conference. The energy of the evening helped change all that. A 16-point third quarter erased a five-point halftime deficit as the Redmen rallied to beat Buckeye Central, 51-44, at Alex Kish Memorial Gymnasium.
Area prep basketball roundup Feb. 10
Buckeye Central (6-14, 2-11 N10): Shots 15-43; 3-pt. shots 5-15 (Jack Phillips 3, Drew Rose, Manny Mullins); Free throws 9-15; Rebounds 34 (Dom Dean 12); Turnovers 17. Scoring: Drew Rose 2 0 5, Heath Jensen 1 0 2, Tyler Sanderson 4 4 12, Dom Dean 1 4 6, Jack Phillips 4 0 11, Manny Mullins 3 1 8.
Mohawk defense stymies Colonel Crawford
SYCAMORE — A.J. Hess already has etched his name in the school record books as Mohawk’s leading scorer. On Friday night he and his teammates wanted to accomplish something that as a unit it hadn’t done previously and that was to beat Northern 10 Athletic Conference opponent Colonel Crawford.
Bayless ties scoring record, but Galion tops Bucyrus
BUCYRUS — A day after LeBron James broke the career scoring record in the NBA, another iconic record — of somewhat less notoriety — was tied at Alex Kish Memorial Gymnasium. Redman junior Malachi Bayless scored 44 points, but amazingly, it was not enough. The visiting Galion...
Bill Rahm Invitational “rolls” for 57th year
BUCYRUS — They’re back. The best bowlers in Bucyrus are converging on Suburban Lanes beginning this weekend for the bowling extravaganza of the year — the Bill Rahm Invitational. Past champions, other qualifiers, and even rookies are competing in the annual tournament, a mainstay in the community...
Terry E. Grau
Terry E. Grau, 53, died unexpectedly of natural causes early Friday, February 10, 2023 at home. He was born in Bucyrus on February 17, 1969 to the late Donald E. Grau and Beverly J. (Rice) Grau who survives. Terry went to Wynford High School where he was in FFA and graduated in 1987. From a young age, he began to love the stockyard where his father worked, and he began working as a yardman for Producers on his 18th birthday. He took an early retirement in 2022 due to failing health.
Wayne Fields
Wayne Fields, of Bucyrus, Ohio died Thursday February 9, 2023 at his home. Wayne was born March 30, 1938 in Pike County, KY to the late Jasper and Matilda Jane (Dougherty) Fields. He was predeceased by his loving wife of 53 years, Inge Elfriede (Hensel) Fields of Koenigszelt, Germany. Wayne...
Luella LaRue
Luella LaRue, 90, of Galion passed away Tuesday, February 7, 2023 at home surrounded by her family. Born August 29, 1932 in Galion, she was the daughter of Frank and Pearl (Craner) Sulser. She married Riley O. “Smokey” LaRue on April 2, 1949 and he preceded her on September 26, 2012.
Doris I. Rinehart
Doris I. Rinehart, 95, of rural Galion passed away Thursday, February 9, 2023 at the ProMedica Skilled Nursing and Rehabilitation in Marion. Born in Galion on September 15, 1927, she was the daughter of Reuben and Katherine (Hoffman) Mathias. She married Donald D. Rinehart on March 29, 1947 and he preceded her in death on June 17, 1998.
Burkhart Farm Center Parts Saleabration
BUCYRUS—Will, Randy, and Claudia were at Burkhart Farm Center on Thursday, February 9, 2023 for their Customer Appreciation Day during their Parts Saleabration. Sale runs through Saturday, February 11, 2023. Burkhart Farm Center is located at 4295 Monnett-New Winchester Rd Bucyrus, OH 44820. Burkhart Farm Center’s Mission Statement: Burkhart...
Thousands of Ohioans without power due to high winds
This story was last updated Thursday at 7:30 a.m. COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Power outages across Ohio are slowly resolving Thursday night as crews work against high winds battering the state. As of 7:30 a.m., about 1,000 AEP customers and 1,000 FirstEnergy/Ohio Edison customers have lost electricity. At outages’ peak at about 11 p.m., more […]
richlandsource.com
Do you remember rolling along at the Coliseum in Mansfield?
MANSFIELD -- Tired of the bleak winter weather? Roll along with us through a few images of the old Coliseum.
Highway Patrol arrests suspects after chase from Findlay to Bowling Green
LIMA — A Toledo man and six other individuals are in custody after fleeing the Ohio State Highway Patrol and crashing a stolen car on the Bluelick Road ramp in Lima. Marvin Burwell, 20, was stopped in Bowling Green for a traffic violation with six passengers in the car. According to the Findlay Post, Burwell was the driver in the early Tuesday morning pursuit, but officers don’t yet know if anyone else who was in the car in Bowling Green was involved.
Galion names acting Chief
GALION—Ryan Strange has been appointed as the acting Police Chief of Galion. He replaces the recently terminated Chief Marc Rodriguez. The Civil Service Commission will meet on Monday at 6:00 pm to discuss the process, dates for the test for the chief position, and other particulars related to the position.
First witness…”she was drunk so I didn’t want to play”
BUCYRUS—Following opening statements in the Crawford County Common Pleas Court on Tuesday, jurors heard from law enforcement on the scene and a witness who was at the Just Jokin’ Bar on the night Michael “Mikey” Benedict was beaten to death. Timothy Montgomery, 50, of Crestline, is...
WHIZ
Franklin Co. Leads State in Fatal Crashes
The Ohio State Highway Patrol said from 2018 to 2022 there have been over 5,600 fatal crashes on Ohio roadways resulting in over 6,000 fatalities. The Ohio State Highway Patrol said in that time period Franklin County led the state with 538 fatal crashes, followed by Cuyahoga County at 445, Hamilton at 294, Montgomery at 275 and Lucas at 207.
Knox Pages
Ashland County Sheriff & Columbus detectives search Sullivan Twp. for missing woman
ASHLAND — Law enforcement officials from Columbus and Ashland County were seen searching an area in Sullivan Township for a missing woman on Monday morning. Ashland County Sheriff Lieutenant Don Sims confirmed police are searching for Renee Lynne Benedetti, a 40 year-old woman who has been missing from Columbus since Feb. 1.
BREAKING NEWS: Montgomery guilty of murder
BUCYRUS—Moments ago, a jury found Timothy Montgomery, 50, of Crestline, guilty of two counts of murder (but not of aggravated murder) in the brutal beating death of Michael “Mikey” Benedict in October of 2021. Montgomery’s wife, Jaqueline, is set to face trial next month on similar charges....
42-year-old suspect named in deadly west Columbus shooting
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Police have issued an arrest warrant after a 33-year-old man was shot and killed in west Columbus last month. Ron D. Robinson, 42, has been identified as a suspect in connection to the murder of Justin A. Douglas, 33, and the assault of another 33-year-old victim, according to the Columbus Division […]
Crawford SWCD Annual Tree Sale
CRAWFORD COUNTY―The Crawford Soil and Water Conservation District has evergreens, hardwoods, shrubs, raspberries, and asparagus available through their annual tree and plant sale. The district is taking orders until April 14th, so get your order in as soon as possible, as we have a limited supply. Reasons to plant...
